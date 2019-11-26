(KMAland) -- The Pride of Iowa Conference returns many of their top players, and those top players just so happen to have played for the top teams. Let's take a look after you catch up on the rules and the previous previews.
PLEASE NOTE: I have no inside info on athletes that decided not to go out or move out of town. These are purely from last year’s QuikStats. Any changes can be sent to dmartin@kmaland.com.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
Bedford Bulldogs — Last Year: 18-5 overall, 8-3 conference
Coach: Frank Sefrit
Two is nice, but three is better. And Bedford has three. Seniors Cooper Nally, Jordan Perkins and Brennan Sefrit combined to score over 47 points per game in their junior years. Sefrit hit 92 3-pointers and went 79/95 from the free throw line on his way to averaging 21.2 points per game. When he wasn’t scoring, he was setting up Nally (16.5 PPG) and Perkins (11.7 PPG) and finished the year with 95 assists and 93 steals. Nally (56 assists, 40 blocks, 8.7 RPG) and Perkins (38 assists, 25 steals, 5.2 RPG) also did plenty of other floor work. That’s not to say they won’t miss seniors like Abe Weed and Damien Henry, who filled their roles so well. Sophomore Owen Lucas played in 12 games last season as a freshman while another sophomore Logan Bucher played in seven. Other than those five (and it’s a good five), the rest of the crew will be new to this varsity game.
Central Decatur Cardinals — Last Year: 8-11 overall, 6-5 conference
Coach: Zach Clark
Central Decatur also brings back a good mix with seniors Cole Pedersen and Michel Evertsen leading the charge. Pedersen scored 16.0 points and grabbed 7.8 rebounds per game, got to the line 126 times (74 makes) and had a team-high 51 blocks. Evertsen put in 11.8 points per game thanks to a team-best 47 3-pointers. He also had 40 assists and a team-high 40 steals. Sophomore Matthew Boothe is one to watch when it comes to major improvements, as he finished with 5.4 points per game as a freshman, and senior Kolby Hewlett led the team with 52 assists while scoring 3.2 points per game. Sophomore Trey Hullinger and Tyke Hullinger also received time, as did seniors Brogan Bundt, Dawson Kernen, Isaac Hall and Colby Fairchild and junior Haden Leymaster.
East Union Eagles — Last Year: 6-16 overall, 3-10 conference
Coach: Jared Carter
The top-returning scorer for the Eagles is senior Kaden Kirkland (10.8 PPG), who did a lot of work at the free throw line, walking there 150 times and making 74. He also did work on the boards with a team-high 9.3 grabs per game and blocked a team-best 13 shots to go with 34 steals. Sophomore Cale Ecklund should be ready to make another step forward after a strong freshman season with 6.6 points per game and a team-high 26 3-point makes to go with 44 assists and 26 steals. Juniors Gus McNeil (2.6 PPG), Kael Seales (1.3 PPG) and Alex Carrigan (3.1 PPG) and senior Levi Exline (1.6 PPG, 28 assists) also figure to provide production. And senior Ethan Ayers and junior Anthony Smith could also see plenty of work this season.
Lenox Tigers — Last Year: 6-16 overall, 1-12 conference
Coach: Curtis Fisher
Senior Colton Vieux led the Tigers with 12.4 points per game and 40 3-point makes last season. He was also among the team leaders in steals (34) and assists (32) while senior Colton Gordon hit 31 3-pointers on his way to 4.5 points per game. Senior Coleman Dukes (2.9 PPG), junior Chase Johnston (1.8 PPG) and senior JC Arevalo (1.4 PPG) also return to the mix this season for the Tigers. Others that could step up after seeing varsity minutes last year are juniors Rex Hoffman and Parker Reed.
Martensdale-St. Marys Blue Devils — Last Year: 18-3 overall, 12-1 conference
Coach: Joe Franey
The Blue Devils return A LOT. Last year, they had four players average in double figure points, and they’re all returning. Junior Trey Baker (15.7 PPG, 6.8 RPG), junior Carson Elbert (13.0 PPG, 40 3PM, 65 assists), senior Isaac Gavin (12.6 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 44 blocks) and junior Jack Franey (10.4 PPG, 126 assists, 57 steals) all scored a lot and did a lot of other things as you can see by the numbers. Sophomore Hogan Franey is also returning, and all he did was pass out 77 assists, nab 38 steals and average 5.8 points per game. If you think they’re done, they’re not. Juniors Troy Holt (2.4 PPG, 37 steals, 30 assists), JT Archibald (3.1 PPG), Derek Kleve (2.2 PPG) and Brooks Trom (1.0 PPG) all bring back lots of varsity experience. Watch for senior Cael Reynolds and even sophomores Trey Baker, Matt Hughes and Gavin Stott to potentially add even more. Again, this team is loaded.
Mount Ayr Raiders — Last Year: 18-4 overall, 11-2 conference
Coach: Bret Ruggles
Look, another standout team from last year bringing back a ton of talent. Senior Dawson Frost averaged a team-best 15.6 points and grabbed 5.9 rebounds per game a year ago. He also had 27 3-pointers, 39 assists, 36 steals and 22 blocks as a junior. Junior Payton Weehler is also back after hitting a team-high 52 3-pointers on his way to 11.7 points per game, 44 steals and 39 assists. Senior Isaac Grose put in 11.1 points and grabbed 5.6 rebounds per game, hit 20 3s and passed out 28 assists. Senior Cayden Lambert (5.0 PPG, 25 3PM) figures to have an even bigger role this year, and seniors Cade Clymer (2.2 PPG, 11 blocks) and Kolben Klommhaus (1.0 PPG) might be right there with him. Others that could see time are seniors Zach Doster, Dalton Elwood and Austin Greenland and junior Erik Trujillo.
Nodaway Valley Wolverines — Last Year: 15-8 overall, 10-3 conference
Coach: James Larson & Darrell Burmeister
Senior Clay Hohertz led last year’s team with 13.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while also stretching his abilities out to the 3-point line (39 makes). He also had 63 assists and 49 steals. Basically, he did a lot of stuff. Junior Toby Bower (9.6 PPG) looks to be primed for a big year as a junior after he made 49 3-pointers and added 41 assists and 33 steals. Senior Joshua Baudler added a team-best 63 steals and finished with 68 assists along with 6.9 points per game. And their next highest scorer was junior Mason Menefee, who finished with 1.1 points per game. Other options as the fourth scorer could be seniors Logan Stevens, Tyler Vandewater (2.0 PPG in 3 games)and Brayden Holder; juniors Michael Britten and Evan Forcht; and/or sophomore Nathan Russell.
Southeast Warren Warhawks — Last Year: 1-17 overall, 0-11 conference
Coach: John Burrell
The top playmaker on the team returns for his junior year. That person is Mason Merfeld, who led the team in points (13.7 per game), assists (28), steals (44) and blocks (8). And I’d expect a nice jump from sophomore to junior year. Sophomore Cade Nelson could see a similar jump after leading the team with 26 3-point makes and 6.9 points per game. Juniors Michael Geelan (4.4 PPG, 13 3PM) and Austin Clendenen (2.6 PPG, 14 steals) and senior Ricky Harvey (2.4 PPG and 4.7 RPG) also return to the fold for the Warhawks. Junior Luke Wickett averaged 1.6 points per game in 18 games while sophomore Brock Manser played in 17 varsity games. Another sophomore Aiden Dittmer played in three games a year ago.
Southwest Valley Timberwolves — Last Year: 6-16 overall, 5-8 conference
Coach: Kyle Bashor
First-year head coach Kyle Bashor takes over a group that brings back no fewer than eight varsity regulars or semi-regulars from last year. That’s led by leading scorer and rebounder Christian McCuen - a senior with 10.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game as a junior. He also had 43 steals, a team-high 22 blocks and 22 assists. Junior Blaine Venteicher also had a nice season with 5.4 points per game, 23 3-pointers, 31 steals and 25 assists. The rest of the returning group will need to work to replace two of their top three scorers. That will come from the senior class of Tyler Hoover (2.5 PPG, 18 steals), Garrett Marn (2.7 PPG), Adam Harris (1.9 PPG, 19 steals), Tyler Pearson (1.1 PPG) and Brendan Pearson. Junior Gage Barton could also figure into the mix.
Wayne Falcons — Last Year: 8-12 overall, 5-6 conference
Coach: Brandon Doughan
Wayne was a pretty young team last year, but they were led in scoring by a senior. Now, seniors Bret Whitehall (7.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 22 assists) and Gunner Fogle (5.8 PPG, 25 3PM, 19 assists, 19 steals, 12 blocks) and junior Logan Berndt (6.2 PPG, 23 3PM, 26 steals) step into the limelight. Sophomore Dayton Jacobsen (4.6 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 18 blocks) and junior Grant King (4.5 PPG, 21 3PM) are others that could contend for that top scoring spot. Junior Zayden Mitchell (2.0 PPG) and senior Luke Carpenter also played in at least 10 varsity games last season. Juniors Tarren Newton and Dylan Martinez are a couple others that played in eight varsity contents in 2018-19.
POI OVERVIEW
I think there are three pretty clear Pride of Iowa contenders. Bedford, Martensdale-St. Marys and Mount Ayr just bring back way too much from highly successful teams to ignore. I’d give an edge to MSTM, which brings back everybody, at this point.
There are two others that probably shouldn’t be overlooked — Central Decatur and Nodaway Valley. Those two teams are likely to be competitive every single night this season. And then the next five should make for a ton of fun on those other nights.
I’m having a very hard time sorting out East Union, Lenox, Southeast Warren, Southwest Valley and Wayne. So, I suppose I’ll just let them go ahead and do it.
Send any questions, comments, corrections and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.