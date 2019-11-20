(KMAland) -- The Pride of Iowa Conference has long been owned by Central Decatur. With another strong senior class leaving, will it be much of the same or will someone else take over? The look after the jump…
NOTE: I have no inside info on athletes that decided not to go out or move out of town. These are purely from last year’s QuikStats. Any changes can be sent to dmartin@kmaland.com.
PREVIOUS WINTER SPORTS PREVIEWS
Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Basketball
Corner Conference Girls Basketball
Western Iowa Conference Girls Basketball
Bedford Bulldogs — Last Year: 11-9 overall, 3-7 conference
Coach: Kenny Weed
Bedford had just two seniors last year, but they were highly productive and a large reason for the Bulldogs’ success last year. There are some nice returning pieces that also had their hand in that. Juniors Darcy Davis (9.9 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 20 steals, 10 blocks) and Kennedy Weed (9.4 PPG, 41 3PM, 28 assists, 25 steals) are both back to lead this year’s crew. Look for seniors Brooklyn Rowan (3.6 PPG, 19 steals) and Jaelin Daly (2.9 PPG, 13 steals) to also make stronger contributions this season. Additionally, juniors Macie Sefrit (2.0 PPG) and Vivian Tracy (1.1 PPG) and sophomore Kelly Weed could be some names to watch this season.
Central Decatur Cardinals — Last Year: 23-1 overall, 12-0 conference
Coach: Curtis Boothe
Emma Atwood and All Masters are gone. Those are two of the greatest to ever wear the Central Decatur uniform, and their absence will be felt. That said, you could see there was some nice talent ready for their chance. And that chance is here for seniors Alaina Applegate (5.0 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 22 blocks, 29 steals, 34 assists), Riley Bell (4.4 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 21 blocks, 35 steals) and Maizee Lindsey (5.9 PPG, 33 3PM, 40 assists, 33 steals). I don’t think it’s crazy to think all three could average in double figures this year, and a big piece of that is their athleticism that can help strong defense lead to easy baskets on offense. Also, look for senior Lauren Saxton, juniors Lyndsey Dale and Eily Hall and sophomores Lauren Martin and Hallee Hamilton to potentially make impacts this season.
East Union Eagles — Last Year: 0-22 overall, 0-13 conference
Coach: Mike Cooley
The Eagles were really, really young last season, and they struggled to put the ball in the basket. Their leading scorer - Callie Gassman - has moved on, but look for sophomore Kaylin Lack to have a fine season. As a freshman, she had 54 steals, and that led to 6.0 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. Junior Grace Nixon (4.1 PPG, 35 steals) and sophomore Karah Kirkland (3.3 PPG, 3.5 RPG) are the next likeliest scorers for East Union this year. Others that could see some time are seniors Katy Allison and Jessica Kelley, junior Mikenna Cass and sophomore Mallory Raney (4.9 RPG) and Kaitlyn Mitchell.
Lenox Tigers — Last Year: 9-13 overall, 3-10 conference
Coach: Jesse Cox
Junior TJ Stoaks just missed a double-double last year, averaging 13.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. And the good news is that there are likely to be plenty more points out there for her, considering she got to the line a team-high 142 times last season. If her percentage can rise 5-10 percent, she’s averaging 17-18 points per game. Now, they will need a consistent second scorer to have the same success as last season. Right now, it looks like juniors Jordan England (5.2 PPG, 6.7 RPG), Cassidy Nelson (3.7 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 29 steals) and Lauren Christensen (3.2 PPG) will be in line to make that jump. Junior McKinna Hogan is strong with the ball (41 assists) and pesky on defense (23 steals) while sophomore Jynessa Cox (17 blocks) should be ready to make a leap. Senior Camryn Douglas and sophomore Brooklyn Ecklin also played in at least 15 games apiece last year.
Martensdale-St. Marys Blue Devils — Last Year: 15-5 overall, 10-2 conference
Coach: Tim Baker
This is going to be one team that will not struggle to score. If all is good in the hood, Martensdale-St. Marys will have three seniors that could be double-digit point scorers on a nightly basis. Jensen Archibald averaged 13.6 points per game and led the team with 75 assists, 50 steals and 20 blocks while classmate Maddy Stott averaged 12.3 points and 5.5 rebounds to go with 58 assists. Another senior Skylyr Stewart put in 8.7 points per game, hit a team-high 43 3-pointers and had 24 assists a year ago. That’s a pretty dang good trio. Around them, look for sophomore Anna Parrott to improve on her 2.4-point and 4.9-rebound averages while senior Grace Hart (2.0 PPG), junior Kylie Keller (0.8 PPG) and sophomore Jackie Kleve (2.0 PPG, 18 assists, 16 steals) could also see expanded roles this year. The Blue Devils figure to be a tough out every single night.
Mount Ayr Raiderettes — Last Year: 15-7 overall, 10-3 conference
Coach: Thad Streit
Coach Streit has himself a bunch of dang athletes that are going to make life difficult on opposing offenses on every inch of the floor. Of course, the big leader here is senior Sam Stewart, who had a monster junior year with 20.4 points per game and team-highs with 118 steals and 87 assists. Junior Rachel Sobotka (7.7 PPG, 8.0 RPG) and classmate Channler Henle (6.4 PPG, 24 3PM, 44 assists, 38 steals) will be her running mates and should see growth in those numbers. Sam’s younger sister Maddie Stewart (5.5 PPG, 41 assists, 30 steals) has reached the age where Sam really had her big breakout, and that could be in the offing for her, too. You know, if Sam will pass her the ball (**wink**). Senior Jaycee Knight (3.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 48 assists, 38 steals) and junior Makayla Jones (3.4 PPG, 26 steals, 21 assists) are also key members of this year’s Raiderettes. Juniors Hope Whittington and Alexa Anderson could also find their way into the mix. There’s no doubt, Mount Ayr is going to have a real nice season. Again.
Nodaway Valley Wolverines — Last Year: 12-11 overall, 7-5 conference
Coach: Brian Eisbach
Gosh, this team is going to be really good, too. There are just so many options that can score from almost anywhere. Sophomore Maddax DeVault was the rare freshman that led a winning team in scoring last season, scoring 11.4 points, hitting 42 3-pointers and nabbing 58 steals. Junior Lexi Shike led the team in rebounding (6.9 per game) and scored 7.8 points per game with 52 assists and 45 steals, and senior Alyssa Davis finished with 7.8 points per game. Junior Corinne Bond swatted a team-high 28 shots, added 26 steals and passed out 20 assists while averaging 5.7 points and 6.8 rebounds. Senior Reagan Weinheimer was a defensive pest with 54 steals, passed out 43 assists and scored 5.3 points per game. Junior Macy Kuhns is yet another defensive stalwart with 28 steals to go with 33 assists, and senior McKynna Newbury averaged 1.6 points per game and played in all but two games last year. There was a large freshman class, too, that could see spikes in minutes and production. Chalk up another potential conference champion.
Southeast Warren Warhawks — Last Year: 10-11 overall, 4-7 conference
Coach: Shane Rowlands
The Warhawks had some offensive struggles last year, and they will need to replace a solid group of seniors. Sophomore Josie Hartman, though, is likely to be another one of the top notch players in the league. She averaged a team-high 8.0 points and 7.4 rebounds and had 44 steals during her debut season. The next-highest returning scorer, though, is senior Kayla Davison (2.5 PPG). Then it’s junior Makayla Ruble, who averaged 2.4 points per game. Senior Alannah Dorsey (1.8 PPG) and sophomores Kaylee Bauer, Annebelle Kennedy and Guin Mozak are others that played in at least half of Southeast Warren’s games last season.
Southwest Valley Timberwolves — Last Year: 15-8 overall, 9-4 conference
Coach: Michael Webb
This year’s basketball season is going to look a lot like this year’s volleyball season. There’s going to be a lot of Jentry Schafer and then there’s going to be a lot of Kayley Myers. Those two seniors lead the way after Schafer had team-highs in points (13.4 PPG), rebounds (7.9 RPG) and blocks (63) as a junior. Myers, meanwhile, scored 7.8 points and grabbed 5.5 rebounds per game as a junior. The concern, though, will be who will take over the ball-handling duties from the graduated Morgan Shuey? There are plenty of girls with lots of experience that could be in that mix. Junior Marah Larsen (4.9 PPG), senior Rylee Jacobs (4.0 PPG), senior Abbie Wetzel (1.9 PPG, 22 assists) and senior Jillian Simmons (10 steals) are all returning with experience. Heck, so are seniors Jordyn Figgins and Allison Marshall. Lots of experience here, and it should bode well for the T’Wolves.
Wayne Falcons — Last Year: 8-13 overall, 2-9 conference
Coach: Stacy Snyder
This might end up being the most improved team in the conference this season. They were such a young group last year, and they had their flashes all season long. Sophomore Emily Jones was the team’s leading scorer with 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, fellow sophomore Sterling Berndt put in 8.3 points per game and led the team with 86 assists and 58 steals. Senior Rayleigh Snyder also had a strong 2018 with 7.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game to go with a team-high 47 blocks. Junior Camryn Jacobsen (2.9 PPG, 22 steals), sophomore Toxey Freeman (1.6 PPG, 16 steals) and junior Jaide Harvey (1.2 PPG) also had solid contributions a year ago. Look for more from sophomores Sidney Davis, Maddy Wood and Reese Brown and junior Mya Willey this season, too.
POI OVERVIEW
Central Decatur, Martensdale-St. Marys, Mount Ayr and Nodaway Valley are the core four of this conference, in my opinion.
The Cardinals are the champs until proven otherwise, but the other three are going to have something to say about it. If I had to pick among the other three on which team could potentially jump over CD and win this year’s title….the pick would be Mount Ayr.
The crazy thing is that I think the next five teams - Bedford, Lenox, Southeast Warren, Southwest Valley and Wayne - are more than capable of also beating up on one another. There’s a strong potential that almost every single team in this league could be improved - or at least right about the same.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.