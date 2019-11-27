(KMAland) -- The top of the league last year was dominated by a great senior class, so that could open the door for some new faces to make a run at the Rolling Valley Conference title. More on all of that in a moment. First, read this...
PLEASE NOTE: I have no inside info on athletes that decided not to go out or move out of town. These are purely from last year’s QuikStats. Any changes can be sent to dmartin@kmaland.com.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
Ar-We-Va Rockets – Last Year: 22-2 overall, 13-0 conference
Coach: Matt Wilken
Ar-We-Va’s revolutionary senior class advanced on to the collegiate or the working level, and that leaves five guys that kind of filled in around them. Sophomore Will Ragaller was hardly just a fill-in, though, as he averaged 5.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game as a freshman. That’s pretty heady stuff – to put together a strong season while surrounded by stars, veterans and mainstays. Seniors Edward Sanchez and Brady Miller played in 19 games each while sophomore Damon Ehlers averaged about a point and two rebounds in 23 games. Junior Ben Ferris is another that saw varsity time last year for the Rockets.
Boyer Valley Bulldogs – Last Year: 10-12 overall, 8-6 conference
Coach: Shane Reineke
This team didn’t get hit nearly as bad by graduation as some may have thought they would last year, and they are going to be all the better for that this year. All three of their double figure scorers are back. Senior Lucas Berens averaged 13.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game as a junior while twin brother Dylan Berens had 11.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest. Junior Gavin Reineke is also a bucket with 11.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game, and he hit 44 3-pointers in his sophomore year. They’re not alone, either. Senior Hunter Soma averaged 2.5 points and 2.1 assists, but he led the team in steals (1.6 per game). Sophomores Jaidan TenEyck (2.8 PPG) and Adam Puck (1.8 PPG) picked up valuable experience as freshmen last year, and senior Kyle Hast (1.4 PPG) brings back plenty of experience, too. Senior Aaron Hansen, juniors Michael Heffernan and Jesse Soma and sophomore Trevor Malone also received varsity minutes in 2018-19. Could this be our favorite?
CAM Cougars – Last Year: 7-14 overall, 6-10 conference
Coach: Nick Hodges
The Cougars had a transition year in hoops a season ago, but that’s not how things are going to look this year. Senior Jacob Holste led the Cougars with 10.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. He was also the team’s top outside shooter with 1.9 3-point makes per game. Fellow seniors Nathan Hensley (7.6 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.4 3PM per game) and Ben Tibken (7.2 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 2.2 APG, 1.2 SPG) also did a little bit of everything. Sophomores Lane Spieker (5.5 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 2.1 APG) and Colby Rich (3.3 PPG, 3.1 RPG) are back after solid freshmen seasons, and juniors Ethan Arp (2.2 PPG) and Connor McKee and senior Kolby Nelsen (2.0 PPG) are other returnees that played solid roles a season ago. Also, look for sophomores Joe Kauffman and Cade Ticknor to potentially find some more tick this season.
Coon Rapids-Bayard Crusaders – Last Year: 10-12 overall, 8-8 conference
Coach: Cory Meyer
Coon Rapids-Bayard brings back three guys that started last year, but they did lose a very big one in the school’s all-time leading scorer Ben Obert. His younger brother Gabe Obert will be asked to fill in some of that 22.0-point-per-game average. The younger Obert averaged 8.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and nearly two assists last season as a freshman. Fellow seniors Jalen Rosenbeck (3.8 PPG, 2.9 RPG) and Kade Schlepp (3.7 PPG, 1.9 RPG, 2.2 APG, 1.3 SPG) are also returning after playing strong roles a year ago. And they also have sophomore Tanner Oswald (1.9 PPG, 2.1 RPG) and senior Blaine Dudley (1.1 PPG, 1.5 RPG) back with solid game experience. Seniors Colby Heithoff,and Isaac Leighty, junior Jeffrey Kracht and sophomore Easton Hays are others that saw various amounts of varsity time last year.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Spartans – Last Year: 22-3 overall, 14-2 conference
Coach: Doug Newton
The Spartans lost a terrific senior class that will not be easily replaced. That included five starters and a top reserve. Senior Creighton Nelson is the top-returning producer, as he finished last season with 3.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. Fellow senior Jayden Jensen and juniors Hunter Andersen and Tyler Petersen also saw time last year, but the time they see this year will be a bit different. Other than these four, Exira/EHK will rely on guys that did not play varsity last year. This is a wait-and-see for me.
Glidden-Ralston Wildcats – Last Year: 0-21 overall, 0-16 conference
Coach: Tyler Shipley
The Wildcats lost a huge senior class prior to last year, and it led to a really tough 2018-19. Coach Shipley tried a lot of different lineups last season, and so they now bring back eight guys that started at least three games. There are four others that saw significant time, too. Let’s start with last year’s leading scorer senior Luke Handlos, who put in 7.7 points and grabbed 5.9 rebounds per game. Fellow senior Grant Borkowski (5.2 PPG, 3.1 RPG) led the team in assists and steals, and another senior Nathan Brant averaged 6.7 points per game. And yet another senior Grant Fleecs made the most 3-pointers and averaged 4.7 points per game. Seniors Mason Janssen (3.7 PPG, 3.3 RPG) and Ethan Determann and juniors Bradey Anschutz (1.1 PPG) and Kyle Olberding (1.6 PPG) also saw starting time. Seniors Jared Free and Austin Rodriguez and juniors Carter Scott (team’s leading blocker) and Karter Kennebeck also saw varsity time last year. They will be much improved.
Paton-Churdan Rockets – Last Year: 4-18 overall, 3-10 conference
Coach: Bud Fagen
Paton-Churdan loses their top scorer, but they do bring back four players with at least one game of starting experience. The two that started every game and are back are seniors Kaleb Fisher and Jesse Knowles. Fisher average 6.9 points, hit 1.7 3-pointers and had 1.7 steals per game. Those are all top-returning numbers for the Rockets. Meanwhile, Knowles averaged 6.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest as a junior. Junior Connor Brus started three games last year and averaged 5.6 points per game, and sophomore Bradyn Smith got a start in one game on his way to averaging 1.8 points per contest. Sophomore Joe Carey figures to start this season after averaging 3.7 points and 1.1 steals per game as a freshman. Seniors Joe Thede and JJ Gannon and junior Forest Thompson also saw plenty of varsity action last year.
West Harrison Hawkeyes – Last Year: 9-14 overall, 6-10 conference
Coach: Rowdy Evans
Three regular starters return for the Hawkeyes, led by leading scorer Nick Rife – a senior that averaged 14.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. Rife also led the team with 4.1 assists and 3.0 steals per game and hit nearly two 3-pointers per contest. Fellow seniors Tyler Melby (8.3 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 1.3 SPG) and Karter Nelson (4.3 PPG, 4.3 RPG) are also returning as starters. Another senior Colby Neill started in six games last season, averaging 1.5 points per game. Top reserve and junior Grant Gilgen had a strong year off the bench with 3.4 points and 1.0 steals per game. Seniors Mason Shearer and Cody Radil and juniors Chantz Cleaver and Brecken Pavlik played in a large majority of games last year, and seniors Tyler Deppe and Nick Clark (1.1 PPG) and sophomore Hayden Reeves also saw some varsity time in 2018-19. This team should be plenty salty.
Woodbine Tigers – Last Year: 12-9 overall, 10-6 conference
Coach: Kyle Bartels
Woodbine has some grown men. It starts with brothers Layne Pryor and Wyatt Pryor. Layne – a junior – averaged 18.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season while also posting 1.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Wyatt – a senior – averaged 13.6 points, hit 1.7 3-pointers per game and also finished with 4.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per contest. Senior Brock Leaders was a regular starter last season, averaging 4.8 points, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals, and senior Adam Sherer (2.4 PPG, 1.1 APG) also saw some time starting. Sophomore Dylan Hoefer (2.3 PPG) and junior Erik Gau (1.2 PPG) were two of the top reserves last season while sophomore Cory Bantam and junior Kael Smith also saw time in varsity basketball last year. If everyone is healthy, the Tigers will be a tough beat.
RVC OVERVIEW
Ar-We-Va and Exira/EHK had great senior classes that led them to plenty of wins last season. With that class gone, I’d look for Boyer Valley, CAM and Woodbine to be the three teams to contend for this year’s title.
If Woodbine is completely healthy – and I don’t know that they’re not or that they are – I would think the Tigers will be the top team in the league. Boyer Valley has a lot of great talent and athleticism, and CAM is definitely primed for a big leap this year.
The next group is going to be interesting. Ar-We-Va, Coon Rapids-Bayard and Exira/EHK all lost some great seniors while West Harrison will have the most experience among these four. Glidden-Ralston and Paton-Churdan should be much improved. It definitely appears to be a well-balanced RVC.
Send any questions, comments, corrections and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.