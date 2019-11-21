(KMAland) -- CAM and Coach Joe Wollum gave us one of the most inspiring stories of the 2018-19 season. This year, the Rolling Valley Conference could go right back to status quo as Coach Tom Petersen’s Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton looks pretty salty. The full rundown after the jump…
NOTE: I have no inside info on athletes that decided not to go out or move out of town. These are purely from last year’s QuikStats. Any changes can be sent to dmartin@kmaland.com.
Ar-We-Va Rockets – Last Year: 15-8 overall, 11-5 conference
Coach: Dan Kock
Ar-We-Va lost a revolutionary-type player in Emilee Danner, who did anything and everything you ask someone to do on a basketball court. That will be very, very difficult to replace, but the cupboard is not bare. Junior Jadeyn Smith averaged 10.8 points and 8.4 rebounds to go with 28 assists, 27 blocks and 22 steals. In addition, senior Leslie Luft had a fine year with 7.8 points, 64 assists and 39 steals. Those two girls will lead the new wave for the Rockets. Juniors Sara Schurke (4.5 PPG, 36 assists, 21 steals), Bridget Cameron (2.1 PPG) and Hannah Kraus (2.1 PPG, 38 assists, 35 steals) are the most likeliest other three starters. Junior Maris Cameron and sophomores Maci Ruch and Jordan Hanson should also contribute this season for the new-look Rockets.
Boyer Valley Bulldogs – Last Year: 8-15 overall, 7-9 conference
Coach: Larry Neilsen
Boyer Valley returns two of their top playmakers from last year’s squad, bringing back junior Katelyn Neilsen (11.2 PPG, 60 assists, 56 steals, 49 3PM) and senior Marie Hanigan (76 assists, 46 steals, 4.6 PPG). While three of their top four scorers are gone, Hanigan should be able to make a jump with more opportunities. Joining her in that capacity – and potentially filling the scoring void – is sophomore Leah Cooper (2.3 PPG, 24 steals) and senior Taylor Klein (2.2 PPG, 10 steals). Senior Abbie Miller (1.4 PPG, 12 steals) is another that could see a spike in offensive output. Several others played in at least 10 games last year, and they include senior Nicole Behrendt and juniors Kylie Petersen and Alexia Miller.
CAM, Anita Cougars – Last Year: 21-3 overall, 14-2 conference
Coach: Joe Wollum
The Cougars made a trip to Des Moines last year, and two of their greatest players ever have left with that graduating class. Several of their key role players are back, though, and that’s led by the heady and energetic junior Zoey Baylor (8.1 PPG), who led last year’s team with 98 assists and added 65 steals. She’s also the top-returning rebounder at 3.6 grabs per game, so their work on the glass could be worth a watch. Additionally, senior Sammi Jahde (7.9 PPG, 45 3PM, 65 assists, 42 steals) had a fine season, and sophomore Marissa Spieker was very good in her freshman year with 4.4 points per game, 35 steals and 31 assists. Junior Molly Venteicher (2.3 PPG) and senior Allison Spieker (3.2 PPG, 14 assists) should also see a jump in time and opportunity. Look for some others members of their sophomore class – potentially Grace Hensley and/or Mallory Behnken – to contribute this season, along with senior Grace Kauffman.
Coon Rapids-Bayard Crusaders – Last Year: 3-19 overall, 2-14 conference
Coach: Kaitlyn McAlister
The 2018-19 Crusaders had their struggles, but they bring back a pretty youthful roster from last year. One of the big breakouts was sophomore Brynn Bass, who led the team in scoring with 8.5 points per game. She also led in steals (53) and assists (38) and was among the top performers from 3-pont land (16 makes) and on the glass (4.2 per game). She did a lot for CRB last season, and I expect we will see more of the same this year. Now, who will fill in around her? It’s many of the same faces, playing bigger roles. Senior Cora McAlister hit a team-high 19 3-pointers and scored 4.8 points per game while junior Alaya Betts averaged 3.2 points and 3.8 rebounds. Junior Alexa Culbertson finished last season with 2.6 points and 3.6 boards per game and blocked 11 shots, and junior Chloe Parkis (2.8 PPG, 16 steals) and sophomore Mia Leighty (2.3 PPG) were other contributors a year ago. Other sophomores like Mallory Leighty, Miranda Garcia, Emma Hart and Alexis Kautzky are others that gained experience as frosh last year.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Spartans – Last Year: 17-6 overall, 13-3 conference
Coach: Tom Petersen
Junior Tatum Grubbs will have a case as the top player in the conference this season. She led the Spartans in scoring (14.5 per game), free throw makes (103), assists (74) and steals (42), and she could be among the conference leaders in all of those this year. She’s not alone. Sophomore Macy Emgarten was also in double digits at 10.7 per game and has the top-returning rebound average (5.3 per game). Their top three-point shooter is sophomore Mollie Rasmussen, who hit 39 3-pointers and averaged 7.0 points per game last season. Seniors Jacey Anthofer (5.7 PPG, 29 3PM), Kamryn Waymire (5.0 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 32 steals) and Ellie Schultes (4.6 PPG, 70 assists, 39 steals) are a trio with plenty of experience and plenty more to offer on the floor. Sophomores Alisa Partridge and Kate Hansen and junior Jada Bowlin are other returning players with experience from last year. This team is the likely favorite in the league.
Glidden-Ralston Wildcats – Last Year: 16-5 overall, 12-4 conference
Coach: Cole Corson
Last year, Glidden-Ralston had a trio with outstanding and experienced role players all the way around. To quote Lion King, the trio is down to two. Senior Hannah Whitver averaged 11.7 points and a team-best 8.2 rebounds per game last year. She also topped the team with 78 assists and 56 steals. Meanwhile, junior Gretchen Wallace had a great season with 11.4 points, a team-best 25 blocks, 34 steals and 24 assists. The two also combined to hit 41 3-pointers. Question marks abound after these two, though. Who will fill in for the seniors that have left? Well, look for this year’s seniors Tori Grossman, Jenna Klocke and Talia Schon to see more time and opportunity. And same goes for members of the junior and sophomore class, namely junior Kimberly Daily.
Paton-Churdan Rockets – Last Year: 13-10 overall, 8-8 conference
Coach: Tom Kennedy
Paton-Churdan junior Danielle Hoyle will continue to be one of the biggest forces in the conference. As a sophomore, she put in 15.8 points and grabbed 9.1 rebounds per game while blocking 86 shots and adding 49 assists and 29 steals. And she walked to the line 134 times, making a solid 91 of those attempts. Their other double-digit scorer from last year is gone, so that means junior Tessa Steimel (5.2 PPG, 21 3PM, 41 assists) or sophomore Carmyn Paup (4.9 PPG, 23 steasl) or junior Chloe Berns (2.8 PPG, 24 assists) or all of them will have to step up and fill that void. Juniors Karissa Stephenson and Hannah Bundt,senior Kyla Beyers and sophomore Hannah Behrens figure to also see their roles expand in 2019-20.
West Harrison Hawkeyes – Last Year: 5-18 overall, 3-13 conference
Coach: Kathy Glennie
The junior class leads the way for West Harrison this year. Atop that group is Haley Koch, who averaged 13.4 points per game to lead last year’s team. She also hit 25 3-pointers, shot 116 free throws, passed out 42 assists and 27 steals. So, she did it a lot. Meanwhile, classmate Emily McIntosh led the team with 10.3 rebounds per game and with a little push in her scoring average (7.9 per game last year), she could be the next double-double monster. Another junior Haleigh Rife had a strong sophomore campaign with 6.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game to go with 20 3-point makes and 41 assists. And Maren Evans put in 2.9 points and grabbed 4.2 rebounds per game in her own sophomore season. Senior Sabrina Rife (2.7 PPG) is another option and one that could see an expanded role with the graduation of a pair of solid seniors. Others to potentially look for this season are junior McKenna Waldron and sophomores Izzabelle Foland and Rachael Olson.
Woodbine Tigers – Last Year: 4-16 overall, 2-14 conference
Coach: Ryan Coenen
Woodbine had three seniors last year that played pretty large roles. The top-returning scorer this year is senior Ramie Vaughn, who put in 6.9 points and grabbed 6.2 rebounds per game a year ago. She also had the team’s top steals total with 55. Sophomore Whitney Kuhlman had a strong freshman campaign with 5.7 points and 6.5 rebounds while blocking 37 shots and nabbing 21 steals. They’ll likely need (and get) higher scoring averages from both. Juniors Alexa Steinkuehler (2.9 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 32 steals), Alyssa Schafer (2.6 PPG, 23 steals) and Amanda Foster (1.8 PPG) are some others that should see a spike in their opportunity and contribution this year. Others to look for that could contribute are senior LeaLa Vazquez, juniors Jamie Plowman, Grace Moores and Ella Barnum and sophomore Sam Anderson.
RVC OVERVIEW
I’m not sure there’s a sure thing in this group other than Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton. The Spartans are going to be very tough to beat, and I’ve gone ahead and installed them as the preseason favorite.
To me, the best contender to that title looks to be Glidden-Ralston, who will undoubtedly have one of the best – if not the best – dynamic duos in the conference. CAM lost two of their greatest players ever, but I still think they will be solid. I’d also look for Paton-Churdan and West Harrison to be among the top five.
The rest of the league is not going to be bad by any means. All of Ar-We-Va, Boyer Valley, Coon Rapids-Bayard and Woodbine have their positives. However, they are all looking to replace important members of their senior classes from last year, and they’re kind of all in a wait-and-see mode. The good thing is, we’re not far away from stopping that wait and actually seeing.
Send any questions, comments, corrections and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.