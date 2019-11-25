(KMAland) -- The Winter Sports Preview train moves on to the Western Iowa Conference boys’ basketball league. Catch up if you need to here…
PLEASE NOTE: I have no inside info on athletes that decided not to go out or move out of town. These are purely from last year’s QuikStats. Any changes can be sent to dmartin@kmaland.com.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
AHSTW Vikings — Last Year: 12-11 overall, 8-8 conference
Coach: G.G. Harris
AHSTW is going to put some guys on the court that can really shoot from deep. Seniors Clayton Akers, Sam Porter and Joey Cunningham and sophomore Raydden Grobe combined to hit 115 3-pointers last year. They’re all returning to the fold with Akers leading the team with 9.7 points per game and ranking second with 65 assists. Grobe (8.3 PPG), Porter (7.2 PPG) and Cunningham (7.2 PPG) were joined by senior Michael Mantell (6.6 PPG) in the 6-8 PPG category. Grobe and Porter both had 33 steals while Porter passed out 51 assists. Seniors Brody Langer (2.8 PPG) and Ethan Hoepner (1.6 PPG) and sophomore J.J. Madsen (1.3 PPG) all played in at least 16 games last season while junior Blake Holst was active in nine. Plus, there might be a contribution or two from this year’s freshman class. These guys will share the ball, hit the 3 and be among the most athletic teams in the WIC.
Audubon Wheelers — Last Year: 16-7 overall, 12-4 conference
Coach: Coleman Mullenix
These guys probably just got their first practice in today. The state runners-up of Class 8-Man football will look to carry some momentum into this year, but they will have to replace a very strong senior class that represented their top two and three of their top four scorers. That said, senior Kaiden Smith had a great year last season, averaging 11.9 points per game and leading the team with 76 assists and 75 steals. Fellow seniors Skyler Schultes (6.0 PPG, 27 3PM) and Marcus Olsen (3.8 PPG, 37 assists, 31 steals) will be key in taking on bigger roles this year while junior Ethan Klocke (14 games) and sophomore Gavin Smith (15 games) also played plenty a year ago. Look for senior Jackson Jensen, junior Joel Klocke and sophomore Braden Wessel to also figure into the mix this season.
IKM-Manning Wolves — Last Year: 14-8 overall, 10-5 conference
Coach: Keith Wagner
Here’s another WIC team coming off a strong football season, and many of the top names that made that happen will look to make things happen on the hardcourt. Now, they did lose their top two scorers from last season, and senior Colby Keller will need to keep up his strong outside shooting (36 3PM) on the way to potentially pushing up his point per game average (6.6 last year). Fellow senior Colten Brandt did a little bit of everything with 6.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game to go with 43 assists and 29 steals. Junior Kyler Rasmussen put in 5.4 points per game and had 57 assists and 39 steals and younger brother Amos Rasmussen - a sophomore - had 3.4 points per game, buoyed by 18 3-point makes. Look for sophomore Nolan Ramsey (10 games played, 1.5 PPG) to have a bigger role this season, as well as seniors Ben Lingle, Parker Behrens and Will Jorgensen and possibly sophomore Luke Ramsey.
Logan-Magnolia Panthers — Last Year: 11-10 overall, 8-8 conference
Coach: Stephen Froehlich
Lo-Ma had a really nice senior group last year, including three of their top four scorers. Junior Tre Melby is the only returnee out of that four, and he finished with 10.1 points and 6.7 rebounds to go with a team-best 32 blocks. He is a load to deal with on the inside, but they will need to find some help around him to avoid double teams. Senior Dylan Cunard (4.4 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 23 assists, 23 steals) is a good option, and senior Gabe Walski (1.8 PPG, 25 assists, 20 steals) should be ready to take a leap. The rest of the crew is a little inexperienced and could be made up of senior Tanner Mace, juniors Jacob Fetter and Randen Bradshaw and/or sophomores Carter Edney, Baker Lally and Tru Melby.
Missouri Valley Big Reds — Last Year: 2-20 overall, 0-16 conference
Coach: Jeff Miller
Missouri Valley had a pretty young team last year, and they will bring back four of their top five scorers. Just not the top one. Senior Gavin Bartalini hit 20 3-pointers, had 33 steals and 32 assists and is the top returning scorer (9.2 PPG) of the bunch. Junior Ben Hernandez (6.2 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 13 blocks) was strong in the paint, and senior Stevie Kean added 4.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per game with 24 3-pointers. Sophomore Connor Murray (2.4 PG) and junior Jacob Meade (1.3 PPG) are other returnees along with junior Alec Fichter and senior Noah Clausen. We could also see more this year of sophomores Will Gutzmer and Cole Staska.
Riverside Bulldogs — Last Year: 6-16 overall, 2-14 conference
Coach: Nicholas Kroon
Riverside’s top two scorers have graduated, but junior Brogan Allensworth is back in the fold after a strong sophomore season. Allensworth had 9.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, blocked a team-high 30 shots and had 35 assists and 28 steals. Junior Drake Woods is the top-returning outside shooter with 21 3-point makes and a 4.1 point per game average. Senior Taten Williams (2.8 PPG, 4.1 RPG) and junior Wyatt Hough (1.7 PPG) are two other top returning producers while junior Eli Ryun and senior Mason Bivens played in 17 and 11 games, respectively. In addition, sophomores Austin Kremkoski, Ryan Tomford and Liam Fagan and junior Caden Manzer all saw varsity time a year ago.
Treynor Cardinals — Last Year: 20-4 overall, 16-0 conference
Coach: Scott Rucker
You might not find a better trio of players in the area than seniors Jack Stogdill, Jon Schwarte and Jack Tiarks. Tiarks is the top-returning scorer at 13.3 points per game, and he led the team with 47 steals a season ago. Stogdill put in 11.8 points per game, passed out 114 assists, grabbed 5.1 rebounds, made 39 3-pointers and is one of the finest defensive players in the area. Schwarte blocked 80 shots, grabbed 7.9 rebounds per game and scored 11.6 points per game. Those three are going to do a lot of a lot all year. There are a bunch of others with experience, like junior Sid Schaaf, who averaged 3.9 points per game and had 40 steals. Also, seniors Quinn Navara (2.4 PPG, 34 assists), Luke Mieska (2.1 PPG, 47 assists), Craig Chapman (2.1 PPG) and Nate McCombs and juniors Blake Sadr (1.8 PPG), Tim Zimmerman (3.4 PPG, 11 3PM), Noah James and Braden Larsen all played in plenty of games last season. The talent is rich up top, and the experience is plentiful as you move down the lineup. Looks like another fantastic year is on the way for the Cardinals.
Tri-Center Trojans — Last Year: 12-11 overall, 7-8 conference
Coach: Chad Harder
Junior Leyton Nelson had a breakout sophomore season with team-highs in points (12.2 per game) and rebounds (6.3 per game). He also had 54 assists and 24 steals. Fellow junior Ethan Alfers was also strong with 7.3 points per game and 29 3-point makes. Senior Tom Turner (5.0 PPG, 3.7 RPG) and juniors Zach Elliott (2.5 PPG, 21 steals) and Trent Kozeal (1.4 PPG, 25 assists, 21 steals) also did plenty for the Trojans. Former Lo-Ma standout Caleb Mattox is in a Tri-Center jersey this year and should be a huge boost for the Trojans. Meanwhile, senior Trevor Carlson and junior Mason Rohatsch played in 18 and 11 games, respectively, last season. Senior Ryan Lyle and juniors Drake Newland and Owen Osbahr are others that saw some varsity time a season ago.
Underwood Eagles — Last Year: 11-10 overall, 8-8 conference
Coach: Brad Blum
Underwood’s only double-digit scorer from last season has graduated, but they bring back their next four point-getters. That’s led by junior Timothy Conn, who dropped in 40 3-point bombs as a sophomore on his way to 9.1 points per game. Junior Blake Hall does everything, averaging 8.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game last season, passing out a team-high 85 assists and hitting 24 3s. Senior Landon Nelson is a load in the paint and averaged 7.2 points and 4.5 rebounds. Senior Nick Ravlin is all athlete and put in 4.6 points per game while passing out 21 assists. Same for junior Brayden Wollan, who could see a bigger role this year along with juniors Coby Fink, Quinn Kuck and James Brainard, senior Zach Teten and sophomore Bryce Patten.
WIC OVERVIEW
I don’t think there’s any doubt Treynor is the favorite here, and they’re likely a top five team in Class 2A. That said, I think their journey to 16-0 this season will be a bit tougher with some gains in the teams that will immediately follow them.
In alphabetical order, AHSTW, Tri-Center and Underwood are all going to be improved this season while Audubon and IKM-Manning also figure to be plenty competitive. Logan-Magnolia has some very solid pieces while Riverside is also talented up top with Missouri Valley slated to be improved from a season ago.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.