(KMAland) -- The Western Iowa Conference has long belonged to the Treynor Cardinals. With their transcendent senior class moving out and other strong teams returning plenty, the WIC might just be up for grabs.
AHSTW Vikings – Last Year: 15-7 overall, 10-5 conference
Coach: Steve Sauvain
The Year of the Viking? AHSTW brings back an incredible collection of talent with three – nearly four – players back that averaged double figure points. Juniors Claire Denning (12.4 PPG), Claire Harris (12.1 PPG) and Kailey Jones (9.3 PPG) and senior Kinsey Scheffler (11.7 PPG) could definitely put the ball in the basket. Where they’re even stronger, though, is defensively. And that defense leads to more offense. Harris had a team-high 72 steals (and also led with 58 assists) while Denning had 57 and Scheffler 50. Jones, meanwhile, pulled in a team-high 9.0 rebounds per game and could be a threat to average a double-double. They will have to replace all that Katie Anzalone did, but junior Julia Kock (16 steals) could fill in on some of that. Seniors Saige Huss (1.1 PPG) and Tristin Heiny and sophomores Morgan Heiny and Natalie Hagadon could also be some key role players to watch this year for AHSTW.
Audubon Wheelers – Last Year: 9-14 overall, 7-9 conference
Coach: Darran Miller
The Aleah Hermansen era got started last season, and the sophomore should be even better this year after averaging 15.7 points and 5.8 rebounds in her freshman season. Hermansen can do it inside and out (29 3-pointers) and was an overall playmaker with 57 steals and 53 assists. Fellow sophomore Jaci Christensen also had a strong year with 5.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, and seniors Leah Subbert (9.3 PPG, 33 assists, 27 3PM), Rylie Hartl (5.6 PPG, 19 steals) and Mallory Riebhoff (3.5 PPG) also make for a strong core. Junior Kaitlyn Nielsen and senior McKenna Petersen add some additional depth for a Wheelers team that should continue to make big strides after a breakout season a year ago.
IKM-Manning Wolves – Last Year: 17-5 overall, 12-3 conference
Coach: Gene Rasmussen
The Wolves bring back a really great inside-outside duo in junior Alexa Ahrenholtz and senior Lexie Branning. Ahrenholtz averaged 15.0 points per game as a sophomore while hitting 40 3-pointers and leading the team with 90 assists and 86 steals. She’s, simply put, one of the great players in the conference. Branning, meanwhile, averaged 8.5 points and 7.6 rebounds and also added 52 assists and 31 steals. Junior Nicole Hansen hit 21 3-pointers and averaged 5.0 points per game while senior Emily Kerkhoff (2.0 PPG) and sophomore Bianca Cadwell (2.1 PPG) should see jumps in numbers this year. Senior Mya Doyel is yet another that will provide some depth for a Wolves team that should be just as good – and probably better – than last season.
Logan-Magnolia Panthers – Last Year: 13-9 overall, 12-4 conference
Coach: Derek Sonderland
The favorite for the conference’s top player leads the Panthers. Senior Kylie Morrison averaged 18.5 points and 9.2 rebounds per game while also leading Lo-Ma with 79 assists and 66 steals a year ago. And she’s surrounded by a strong-shooting, experienced group that returns completely intact with junior Emilie Thompson (11.5 PPG) and senior Violet Lapke (9.4 PPG) combining to make 106 3-pointers a year ago. Juniors Courtney Ohl (3.8 PPG) and Emme Lake (1.9 PPG) are joined by senior Megan Dunn and junior Audrey Roden in playing in nearly every game last season. There are several others in the sophomore class that could also make a jump into bigger minutes, but there’s not a lot of room with everybody back. They’ll be really good.
Missouri Valley Lady Reds – Last Year: 1-21 overall, 1-15 conference
Coach: Bob Scudder
Missouri Valley will miss the playmaking of Carter Crispin and some of the other important aspects last year’s seniors brought to the team. However, this year’s senior Morghan Hermann will look to build on a really strong junior season that saw her average a team-high 10.1 points per game and added 49 steals and 29 assists. Fellow senior Payton Hilts (5.3 PPG, 21 assists) and junior Carlie Winchester (3.9 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 24 blocks) are also back in the mix. Same for senior Julia Janssen (1.9 PPG, 3.2 RPG). Sophomores Maddie Larson and Bailey Divelbes also played in a large majority of the games last year and should see some bigger minutes. Plus, they have a strong freshman class, as evidenced by the volleyball season, which could also make an impact.
Riverside Bulldogs – Last Year: 3-19 overall, 1-14 conference
Coach: Taylor Schueman
Everybody is back for the Bulldogs. Seniors Jadyn Achenbach (7.8 PPG, 4.9 RPG) and Ashlyn Amdor (6.7 PPG, 31 steals) and junior Kenna Ford (6.2 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 15 blocks) were the top point producers last season, and they also did plenty more as evidenced by the numbers. Senior Meghan Reed (3.9 PPG) and junior Emily Brown (3.1 PPG, 11 steals) also made strong contributions while juniors Chiara Rains (2.0 PPG, 20 steals) and Ari McGlade (team-high 21 assists, 24 steals) were major contributors, too. Seniors Skye Bentley and Gracie Bluml and sophomore Izzy Bluml are others that bring back experience from a year ago.
Treynor Cardinals – Last Year: 26-1 overall, 16-0 conference
Coach: Joe Chapman
The champs are here! Or what remains of the champs. The Cardinals lost a hugely productive and transcendent senior class that won a state championship and played in three state tournaments. Now, this is junior Mandy Stogdill and senior Tori Castle’s team. The two combined to average 9.9 points per game and hit 50 3-pointers. They also showed their playmaking ability with Castle passing out 46 assists and adding 30 steals while Stogdill had 30 and 44. They couldn’t have won the title without these two, and now they take a huge load on their shoulders. The good news for the Cardinals is that they won a lot of games by a lot of points, and so there were some girls that played in a large majority of games. Among those are senior Kennedy Elwood, junior Anna Halverson and sophomores Emma Flathers and Brooklyn Sedlak. Many of these girls and others stepped up and contributed on the volleyball team this year, so I’d expect we’ll see the same in hoops. Let’s be clear: Treynor lost a lot, but the expectations are likely to remain very high.
Tri-Center Trojans – Last Year: 9-12 overall, 7-8 conference
Coach: Wendy Lausen
The Trojans had a strong senior group last year that leaves plenty of production out there to be picked up. Juniors Presley Pogge and Madison Ausdemore will likely lead this year’s team. Pogge averaged 5.5 points and 3.9 rebounds and had 33 steals while Ausdemore had averages of 3.8 points and 3.9 rebounds and had 15 blocks. Juniors Kylie Alfers, Jade Daughenbaugh (17 steals) should provide depth.
Underwood Eagles – Last Year: 6-16 overall, 4-12 conference
Coach: Jasmyn Flynn
This team was so young last year, and to their credit, they played some really outstanding defense. If they’re going to take a step forward, it’s the offense that will need to improve. Junior Macy Vanfossan missed some time, but she still averaged a team-best 8.2 points and 5.7 rebounds and also led with 25 blocks. Sophomore Kendra Kuck (6.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 21 steals), senior Erica Rowe (6.0 PPG, 17 steals) and senior Erin McMains (5.3 PPG, a team-high 46 steals) are also involved in the core four. Senior Lauren Brown (4.4 PPG), junior Peyton Cook (4.2 PPG, 12 3PM) and sophomore Madison Ehrens (1.5 PPG, 11 steals) were others that had contributions to last year’s team. Also, look for senior Avery True and juniors Zoe Rus and Taylor Nelson to potentially see plenty of time for this year’s Eagles.
WIC OVERVIEW
If you expect Treynor to just cede the conference to one of these up-and-coming teams that bring back more production than they do, you probably forgot about the volleyball season.
The Cardinals found a way to nab a share of the conference crown in volleyball and beat the team they shared the title with. I expect Coach Chapman’s team will be a very tough beat – and even tougher to score on – each and every night out. That said, AHSTW, Logan-Magnolia and IKM-Manning are three serious threats to taking the WIC crown. And Audubon could also find themselves in that mix.
I think that’s the top five in some order. The next four will be interesting, as Underwood and Riverside should be much-improved – it’s just a matter of how much(?). Tri-Center and Missouri Valley are also in that next four mix, and there are definitely some positives with both of those teams (as you read above).
Either way, I think the WIC is realistically up for grabs for the first time in a while. Treynor might argue with that, and they definitely have that right. It should be an interesting conference race.
Send any questions, comments, corrections and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.