(KMAland) -- Wrestling season is here, or at least practice anyway. Just think, you and I will be consuming turkey and mashed potatoes like animals on Thursday while multiple wrestlers throughout the state will be trying to cut weight.
This season, KMA Sports hopes to bring you the best wrestling coverage in the area, maybe even the state.
KMAland conferences include the Bluegrass, Corner, Hawkeye Ten, Missouri Rivers, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley and Western Iowa.
To conduct this preview, I sent a questionnaire to every area coach. I asked them to highlight anybody on their team they felt would have an impact, including incoming freshmen. I also asked coaches from the Hawkeye Ten, Missouri River, Pride of Iowa and WIC to rank the top three teams in the conference, but they couldn't pick their own team.
DISCLAIMER: I am well aware there may be a super awesome freshman joining a program or a wrestler who may have left the program that wasn't mentioned in this preview. If either of these situations occur during the preview, it is because I was not told about them. I am going solely off TrackWrestling and what coaches have told me.
GIRLS: The Iowa Wrestling Coaches & Officials Association hosted the first-ever state girls' tournament last year and KMAland was well represented. Which is awesome. Olivia Diggins narrowly missed the 132-pound championship, dropping a 10-9 decision to Waverly-Shell Rock freshman Annika Behrends. Missouri Valley's Maddy Buffum and Riverside's Lliana Yanes also took home runner-up honors at 138 and 285 pounds respectively. Glenwood's Abby McIntyre likely would have been in the mix, too, if not for an injury. McIntyre begins the 2019 season as the 17th ranked female wrestler in the nation at 138 pounds. All five of these grapplers return this year and we should appreciate them because they're good. I've also been told that Ady Lundquist (Southwest Valley) and Jaden Gaylord (Glenwood) will be hitting the mat, too. So it will be exciting to see what they can do.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE: Moravia is the only school in the conference that sponsors wrestling, so this conference is easy to preview. The Mohawks had eight wrestlers on their roster last season and they were all underclassmen. Wil Martin was a state qualifier at 113 last season while Dalton Ervin (106) and Zac Knapp (152) also posted strong seasons with records of 20-14 and 22-14 respectively.
CORNER CONFERENCE: Only four teams field wrestling programs in this conference, but I think it's awesome that they can. This conference did not yield any state qualifiers last year but did have a handful of district qualifiers.
Clarinda Academy: This is always a really tough team to preview because I never know who will be there or who won't. However, the job Matt Darrah and Patrick Freese do is extremely admirable and has led to some quality seasons from the likes of Gavin Gremmel in 2014 or Gabe Surles in 2017. I know I'm not supposed to root for anyone in particular, but this is one program that I always hope to see have some level of success. It will be interesting to see what they do this season.
East Mills: Claude Lang has done a stellar job at East Mills getting that program up and running. Remember a few years ago when they qualified five guys for state? That was awesome. I'm not going to say it will happen again, but looking at last year's records, I think the Wolverines have a legitimate shot of qualifying at least one wrestler for the state tournament. Maybe, even more. Likely candidates include Jackson Wray (145), Hunter Wray (152), Brody Gordon (170) and Aaron Anderson (195). All four posted winning records. Gordon and Jackson Wray also finished third at districts last year, so they were close.
Griswold: Sam Olson was a district qualifier at 195 last year for the Tigers and narrowly missed qualifying for state. He'll look to get back and be Griswold's first state qualifier in a few years. Senior Derek Mueller posted a 19-12 record last season and is coming off a productive football season, which leads me to believe he's got stronger and will be much harder to take down.
Southwest Iowa: Coach Aaron Lang tells me that the Warriors have a full team currently out. That alone can be very pivotal, especially in dual contests. The Warriors may or may not be without standout heavyweight and UNI football recruit Tommy Wilson, who is rehabbing from a football injury, but the Warriors still return two district qualifiers: Kyle Kesterson (126) and Colton Hauschild (145). Throw in the senior leadership provided by Layne Ettleman (132) and Brody Mullins (182/195) and I think this is a team that could surprise many.
HAWKEYE TEN: Last year's Hawkeye Ten Conference was led by multiple superstar seniors who are now gone. The good news is the conference had many underclassmen that also shined last year. The Hawkeye Ten returns nine state qualifiers, three place winners and eight conference champions. Atlantic controlled the Hawkeye Ten, but the vibe this year is that the conference is completely wide open.
Conference Tournament: February 1st at Red Oak
Atlantic: Atlantic was a unique team last year. They controlled the Hawkeye Ten one year removed from losing studs like John McConkey and Zac Stork. This year, they'll be forced to replace another stud in Chase McLaren. But the cupboard isn't near bare for Coach Tim Duff and I've learned not to down him. Aybren Moore (113) has been ultra-competitive and on the cusp of the state tournament. Junior Joe Weaver (126) continued to improve and is coming off a state tournament appearance. Kadin Stutzman (152) also improved as the season went along and is ranked in preseason publications. Cael Roller qualified for state last year at 220 and will wrestle at 285 this season. I've been told Atlantic will fill all the weights, like they usually do. I also look for them to fill all the weights with dudes who will scrap and compete like they usually do. You'd be silly to rule Atlantic out of the conference title hunt.
Clarinda: Clarinda was a pleasant surprise in my eyes last year. However, I don't think they'll be much of a surprise to anyone this season. The Cardinals return a solid group of performers from last season including state qualifier Jakob Childs (182), John J. champion Crew Howard (195) and a trio of wrestlers who narrowly missed out on a trip to district: Kale Downey (132), Cole Ridnour (170) and Jared McGregor (220/285). I'm told the Cardinals also have a good group of freshmen coming in. There's a lot to be optimistic about for Coach Sam Carr and the Clarinda faithful.
Creston/OM: Year two of the Cody Downing era in Creston begins with the Panthers returning 10 starters including Jackson Kinsella (182), who finished eighth as a sophomore last season. Sam Chapman was solid throughout the season last year and is ranked by IAWrestle in their initial rankings. The Panthers also return Kaden Bolton, who qualified for state in 2018 and Garon Wurster, who won the Hawkeye Ten title at 132 pounds last season. This isn't your Darrell Frain/Chase Shiltz/Kaden Hulett/Seth Maitlen Panthers' team, but it's a pretty darn good one. Creston is almost always in the mix for Hawkeye Ten supremacy and a trip to state duals. This year shouldn't be any different.
Denison-Schleswig: The Monarchs only had two seniors compete last year. As you can imagine, they took their fair share of bumps, they should return a large group of kids that now have one more year of experience under their belts. The Monarchs were last season by Avery Zenk, who posted a 16-14 record at 220 pounds. Colton Johnson was also near .500 with a record of 18-23 at 120 pounds. The Monarchs also the only team in the Hawkeye Ten that returns every single point they scored in the conference tournament. Maybe they can build on that.
Glenwood: Former Atlantic assistant Tucker Weber has taken the reigns at Glenwood. Year one of the Weber era is intriguing because the Rams look to be rather young. They fielded three state qualifiers, two of which earned medals. Unfortunately, those faces are gone for the Rams. There are some question marks for the Rams, but they do return sophomore Mitch Mayberry--who finished third at 160. The Rams also return Tyler Boldra (145), Cole Mayberry (195) and Noah Clark (285). They will move down 2A this year, which could be beneficial
Harlan: The Cyclones were darn close to a trip to state duals last season. They lose state runner-up Derec Weyer and qualifier Oscar Olmos. The Cyclones do return two-time conference champion Ethan Lemon, who I would not be surprised to take a home state medal this year. Wyatt Obrecht (138) and Carter Bendorf (182) took home third place medals at the Hawkeye Ten meet and four other grapplers return after posting a winning record last year. If a few pieces improved like they usually do, the Cyclones could claim their first conference title since 1978.
Kuemper Catholic: I think it's safe to assume the Knights will be led by junior Benjamin Schmitz (120). Schmitz took the state tournament by storm in 2018, finishing third at 106. He put together another stellar season last year and won another conference title, but he lost in the first round of districts and didn't get a wrestle back. I look for him to leave little doubt with opponents this year. I wouldn't be surprised to see Schmitz' teammate, Shea Parkis improve on his 36-10 season. Senior Collin Weiderin also had a solid season with an 18-9 record.
Lewis Central: The Titans were balanced last year with a handful of experienced seniors and a solid number of underclassmen. They return Tanner Wink, who is ranked at 120 and qualified for state last year. They also return Brian Paul, who qualified for state at 126. Taber Dominguez won the Hawkeye Ten title two years ago and finished second at 126 as a sophomore. Tanner Higgins is also a former state qualifier, who placed well at the conference tournament last season. Lewis Central is an intriguing team because they have six or seven really solid wrestlers rather than just one or two absolute studs. Teams like LC can be dangerous in tournaments and they showed that last year at Hawkeye Ten, where 142.5 of the 193 points they scored will return this season.
Red Oak: The Tigers are coming off their most successful two-year span in school history and I don't think it's going to get any worse for Coach Tiegen Podliska and company. The beast that is Justin McCunn (160) will lead the Tigers and I can only imagine how hungry he is after losing in the state finals last season. The dude has been putting in work and then some this season, so I expect big things from him. Jonathon Erp (120) made a monster leap last year and the result was a state medal. Carter Maynes (182) qualified for state two years ago, is a former conference champion and isn't ranked for some reason. Throw in the addition of incoming freshman Dawson Bond, who was stellar at the AAU level, and the fact Red Oak always has one guy who makes a monster improvement (Thomas Bentley in 2017, McCunn in 18, Erp last year) and there's a lot of reason for Red Oak fans to be hopeful this season.
Shenandoah: The Mustangs were plagued last season by low numbers and injuries. Avery Martin was the brightest spot for Coach Todd McGinnis last year. Martin posted a 31-18 record, showed strong at John J and almost qualified for districts last season. It will be interesting to see how much he's improved from his sophomore year into his junior year. The same could be said for his classmate, Landon Newquist, and sophomore Logan Mather.
St. Albert: The Falcons will come into 2019 looking for their first conference champion since Wyatt Lewis in 2014 and the first state qualifier since Jackson Dunning in 2018. The best chance for St. Albert will likely come from Cael McLaren, who put up a good fight at sectionals, but narrowly missed qualifying for districts. The Falcons also have a trio of freshmen that look to be competitive including Zach Williams (106) and the Helton twins---John and David. This team didn't score any points at Hawkeye Ten last year. I'm guessing a goal of theirs is to not do that again and I think it's extremely achievable.
WHAT THE COACHES THINK: Lewis Central was the popular pick among six area coaches who voted. Atlantic, Creston, Harlan, Red Oak and Glenwood also received top three votes from their peers.
WHAT I THINK: I debated flipping a coin. There's no clear favorite, but five or six teams that have a legitimate shot at winning the conference tournament. Lewis Central returns a lot of production from last year, Creston returns virtually everybody, Atlantic is always going to be strong, Harlan has some nice pieces too and Red Oak returns two state medalists. I'm going to regret this, but here is my preseason guess: 1. Lewis Central 2. Creston 3. Atlantic 4. Red Oak 5. Harlan
MISSOURI RIVER: This conference was controlled by the powerhouses that were, and still are Sergeant Bluff and Bishop Heelan, but that could change this year. The MRC returns 13 state qualifiers, four-place winners and four conference champions. As you can see, this conference was senior-laden last season and has been hit by graduations and other departures.
Conference Tournament: January 30th at Bishop Heelan
Bishop Heelan: Northwest Missouri State football commit Kobe Clayborne was a stud at 285 last year and finished fourth at state. However, he's not ranked in the initial IAWrestle rankings and I'm not sure why. I do know the Crusaders will return Jacob McGowan, who qualified for state at 106 and Colby Wilmesherr, who qualified for state at 182 pounds. Junior Mitchell Joines has also received some preseason love, he's ranked ninth in 2A at 138.
CB, Abraham Lincoln: Look for Jude Ryan to highlight the Lynx in 2019. Ryan is the defending MRC champion at 126 pounds and was a Junior Greco National Qualifier. He performed well at tournaments last year and finished his season at the state tournament. Aiden Keller (126/132) was third in AL's district and comes to AL from crosstown rival Thomas Jefferson. Heavyweight Keelan Bailey finished third at districts last year and should be another bright spot for AL.
CB, Thomas Jefferson: The Yellow Jackets lose state runner-up and current UNI football player Cameron Baker, but they do return one state qualifier: Mason Allen, who posted a 38-19 record in his junior year. Junior Dalton Filbotte also posted a 43-10 record in his junior season and is someone I'd be interested to learn more about.
Lemars: The newest edition to the conference brings some solid pieces with them, but did graduate Travis Theisen, who finished third at 220. Jake Francksen-Small posted a superb season in 2018 with a 36-13 record and is ranked No. 7 at 160 pounds in Class 3A, so there are some expectations for him this season.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton: The Warriors lost some nice pieces from a state dual team, but they return eight wrestlers and are still going to be stout. Jack Gaukel (145) narrowly the 2A-132 state title last year, falling in sudden victory to Clear Lake's Eric Faught. I imagine that's been on his mind ever since and that's bad news for his opponents. Isaac Bryan (138) begins the season ranked and took home some hardware last year while Blake Liebe (160/170) and Nate Curry (126/132) qualified for state last year and it will be hungry to return.
Sioux City, East: Dylan Harper appears to be the leading returner for the Black Raiders. Harper posted a 16-7 record in his junior campaign and qualified for state, look for him to build off that. This was a pretty senior-heavy lineup last season, so there are a lot of question marks.
Sioux City, North: Another Sioux City team that lost a few key seniors, but Nick Walters is back. Walters posted a 42-9 record during his sophomore season and took home an 8th place medal at 120 pounds. Walters is fittingly ranked 8th in Class 3A to begin the season. Also keep an eye on junior Chris Gran, who went 19-10 at 132 last season.
Sioux City, West: The good news is for Sioux City West is that they only one senior on their roster last year. However, only one underclassman, junior Riliegh Belt posted a winning record with a 14-11 season. But, being a freshman in the MRC and Sioux City is not easy and the results should not be surprising. An improvement from many of these wrestlers should be a surprise either.
WHAT THE COACHES THINK: Sergeant Bluff, Sioux City East, TJ, LeMars and Bishop Heelan were all recognized by their peers as contenders in the MRC.
WHAT I THINK: Sergeant Bluff is the favorite until they aren't. But Bishop Heelan could play a factor, too, especially if Clayborne is on the roster. I also expect TJ, LeMars and Sioux City North to be in contention for third through fifth.
PRIDE OF IOWA: Nobody in the POI fielded a full team last year, but there was still plenty of individual talent to go around. The conference has seven returning state qualifiers, a pair of place winners and 10 conference champions from a tournament that saw Wayne edge Southeast Warren, Martensdale-St. Marys and Nodaway Valley for the team title.
Conference Tournament: January 20th at Martensdale-St. Mary's
Bedford/Lenox: The Bullgers (Half Bulldog, Half Tiger) return all but one wrestler from last season, but that one wrestler was state medalist Chance Strough. The good news for them is Drew Venteicher returns from a third-place finish at 160 pounds. Devin Whipple also posted an impressive freshman campaign at 285 pounds and claimed the conference title, but fell victim to a tough postseason bracket. Connor Fitzgerald also posted a respectable freshman campaign with 29 wins. They also had four other underclassmen who either posted winning records or were near .500.
Central Decatur: The Cardinals are an intriguing team to me. They don't appear to have a hammer, but they do have a handful of guys that figure to be productive. Tegan Carson (195) was a conference champion last year and should be considered a contender at every tournament. Logan Jones (138) and Zander Reed (160) also figure to be contenders, too.
East Union: Everyone who wrestled a match for East Union should be back this year. It doesn't look like they will have a large roster size, but they should have a pretty stellar team. Sherman Hayes qualified for state last year, won a match at state and is ranked to seventh in 1A-145. Damon Hayes was a district qualifier at 106 last year and finished third. Jarryn Stephens (120), Brant Looney (170) and Brady Reese also posted a winning record for the Eagles. This team could surprise at the conference tournament.
Martensdale-St. Marys: The Cassady brothers: Cael and Cole are both back following trips to the state tournament. Cael fell one victory short of medaling while Cole went on to finish third at 126. Cael begins the season ranked 8th at 126 and Cole is 2nd at 132. The Blue Devils also return Dominic DiCesare, who was the conference champion last season at 132 pounds. The Blue Devils also received a solid season from Alan Alsup at 285 pounds, who finished second at the conference tournament. They have two wrestlers that are going to earn them a healthy heap of points in nearly every tournament and DiCesare will likely contribute, too. They might just be one or two improvements away from winning the conference title.
Mount Ayr: What Mount Ayr will likely lack in depth, it should make up in talent. The Raiders only have 12 wrestlers currently on the roster, but they have a few good ones. Bryce Shaha (120) is a former state medalist, two-time qualifier and defending conference champion. Teammate Trae Ehlen (138) has also qualified for state the past two seasons and is currently ranked 10th at 132 pounds. The Raiders will also wheel out a pair of scrappy freshman: Drew Ehlen (106) and Jaydon Knight (152) that should contend for multiple victories.
Nodaway Valley: Nodaway Valley was one of the more pleasant surprises in all of KMAland. The Wolverines had a strong showing at the conference tournament and were contenders throughout the year. Elliot Cooney (113) won the conference and qualified for state in his freshman year. He's only going to get better, so that alone should have Coach Jesse McCann pumped for this upcoming season. Ben Breheny was a district qualifier last year and projects to be at 120, Austin Wilson had a strong showing at the conference tournament and comes back at 170. It might come down to roster size, but this could be a stealthy pick to win the conference tournament.
Southeast Warren: The Warhawks return two conference champions to a team that qualified for regional duals last season. Randy Jimenez is back at 120 pounds and will hope to parlay a successful cross country season into a good showing on the mats. Bryce Vandelune will look to do the same at 195 pounds as he transitions from football to wrestling. They do lose state qualifiers Colby Page and Alex Hommer, but Southeast Warren also seems to reload rather than rebuild. I wouldn't be surprised to see them do it again.
Southwest Valley: The Timberwolves graduated two-time medalist Teagan Lundquist and figure to be rather top-heavy this season. Junior Tallen Myers (220) came off a football injury and nearly qualified for state. Myers is still relatively new to the sport and has continued to improve every year he's wrestled. I expect him to be a serious contender for a trip to Des Moines. Dalton Calkins was nearly a district qualifier last season and will factor in somewhere in the top the lineup for Coach Cody Konecne. Matthew Johnston (160) also showed signs of promise in 2019. This figures to be a relatively young team, so there's always the possibility of someone coming in and surprising everybody.
Wayne: The defending conference champions return six of their 10 wrestlers from last season. However, the four seniors that graduated scored nearly half their team points. Jakson Cobb (120), Tay Van Dyne (132) and Brady Langloss (170) return after posting runner-up finishes at the POI tournament and posted winning records last season. The Falcons return several other wrestlers who won more than lost, so they could very well repeat.
WHAT THE COACHES THINK: According to the coaches, Southeast Warren and Martensdale-St. Marys figure to be the top two teams in the conference, but Nodaway Valley and Wayne should also be considered near the top.
WHAT I THINK: I agree with the coaches' assessment of Southeast Warren and Martensdale-St. Marys likely being the top two, but I cannot separate them to make a favorite, because I have no idea. I also think Nodaway Valley and Wayne could play spoiler and I wouldn't discount Mount Ayr or Central Decatur---who should be able to score plenty of tournament points.
Rolling Valley Conference: Exira-EHK is sharing wrestling with Audubon this year, so that leaves just Coon Rapids-Bayard and Woodbine as the only teams in the RVC to sponsor wrestling.
Coon Rapids-Bayard: 11 wrestlers took to the mat at least once for the Crusaders last season. Nine of them return, including Peyton Clipperton, who was a district qualifier at 126 pounds last season. Sophomore Aaron McAlister also posted a decent 26-18 record at 182 pounds and will look to be one of the leaders for CRB this season.
Woodbine: Senior Jack Nelson is the Tigers' top returner. Nelson compiled a 24-18 record last season at 160 pounds and finished third at districts. Freshman Nate Wright also posted a winning record at 113 pounds with a record of 21-19.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE: This conference is buckets of fun. The wild, wild WIC returns 18 state qualifiers, 10 conference champions and nine state medalists, including four state runner-ups. Last year, it was Logan-Magnolia who won the duals and individual tournament, which shouldn't come as a surprise. But, I have a feeling it won't be as easy this year.
Conference Tournament: Dual: December 20th; Individual: December 21st. Both at Audubon.
AHSTW: The Vikings lose the beast that was Gabe Pauley, but there's still a lot available for Coach Evan McCarthy. State qualifiers Hayden Fischer (113) and Joel Sampson (132) are back and will look to return to Des Moines. They also return Brady Canada, who was a state qualifier in 2018. The Vikings also return three district qualifiers from last year, including Seth Kiesel, who is currently ranked ninth at 160 pounds. AHSTW won their district tournament a few years ago and it was a big deal, rightfully so. I don't think they are too far off from bigger things, all it might take is a few things to go there way, which is how it is for everybody.
Audubon: The Wheelers qualified three for state last season: Dylan Obermeier, Trace McCuen and Luke Mosinski. Mosinski is the only returning qualifier and he's coming off an impressive football season that only concluded last week. There might be some concern about the quick turnaround from football to wrestling, but I don't think there should be. Mosinski showed during football season that he's a gamer and will likely do the same during wrestling season.
Logan-Magnolia: Logan-Magnolia fielding quality dual teams is like me overindulging on pumpkin pie at Thanksgiving. You know it's going to happen, no matter how hard you try to stop it. The Panthers have been to the state dual tournament 15 times in the past 18 seasons and they will be eyeing their 16th in 19 this year. They have some hammers in sophomore Hagen Heistand (120) and junior Briar Reisz (145). Hesitand lost just three matches last year, one of which came in the state semifinal. Reisz is a two-time state runner up and was 57-0 going into the finals' match last year. I expect Reisz to be extremely driven this year. Barrett Pitt (285) also reached the medal stand last year thanks to a great showing at state and he's only going to get better. The Panthers also have Sean Thompson (113), Gavin McGuire (138) and Rex Johnsen (220), who are ranked in the IAWrestle preseason rankings. This might be the deepest Lo-Ma team I can recall in recent memory and that's scary.
Missouri Valley: The most accomplished group of wrestlers Missouri Valley has seen in recent memory is no longer there, so Coach Keefer Jensen is forced to replace the likes of Connor Lange, Duke Kyle, and Arron Olson. The trio compiled state medals (and a state title from Olson) and three trips to the state dual tournament. While the experience and accomplishments might not be there this year, I feel like the senior class left a great imprint on the underclassmen and the Big Reds will be just fine. Missouri Valley has taken a similar approach to their Harrison County foe Lo-Ma and has been able to reload the past few years, I expect the same this year. I also expect it to be led by two-time state medalist Nick Haynes (170), who is coming off a sixth-place finish last year. Sam Kyle (132) has flirted with a state tournament trip the past few years. Expect him to be in the mix, too. I don't think a trip to state duals is as automatic as it might have been the past few years, but I also don't think it's a longshot. We'll know more in a few weeks.
Riverside: Coach Casey Conover has done a quality job at Riverside the past few years. The Bulldogs got three to state last year and two of those qualifiers return. Jace Rose (106) has received some serious love in the rankings and is ranked third in 1A by IAWrestle. Mick (or John?) Schroder was a state qualifier last year, too. The Bulldogs also return three district qualifiers: Nolan Moore (138), Austin Kremkoski (160) and Kaiden Hendricks (182). The Bulldogs return the majority of a team that qualified for regional duals and placed well at many tournaments. The expectation should be the same this year and I would not be surprised to see them contending among the top three in the WIC. We'll get a better feel for this team when they host a tournament on December 14th, which you can hear on KMA 960.
Treynor: The Cardinals lone state qualifier: Brennon Mauer has graduated, but they return three state qualifiers. Duncan Clark (126) Corey Coleman (195) and Brock Fox (285). All three should have a legit shot of returning to districts and getting a crack at state. After watching Treynor play football this year, I'm high on Brock Fox because I can't imagine he's easy to take down. The same could be said for Chase Reber, who is expected to wrestle at 152 after missing last season with an injury. Treynor athletics have oozed with success the past few years, I believe it's contagious and could maybe parlay onto the wrestling mats.
Tri-Center: It doesn't appear the Trojans will have a lot of depth, but they will have a pair of state medalists in Connor Atkisson (126) and Bryson Freeberg (170). Atkisson medaled as a freshman at 106 and has narrowly missed the medal stand the past two years. Freeberg has improved each year and is coming off a prolific football season, so I imagine his confidence is sky-high. Freeberg claimed the conference title last year at 160 and nearly made the state semifinals, but lost his quarterfinals match in sudden victory to Emmetsburg's Mason Griffin. I don't think he's too far away from a dominant season and a deep tournament run. I'm also intrigued to see what his younger brother Brecken can do. He showed some promise last year as a sophomore and will likely wrestle at 182 when he returns from an injury sustained during football season.
Underwood: The Eagles are LOADED this year. Coach Joe Stephens returns seven state qualifiers and four medalists. Oh, and all four of those medalists finished second or third last year: Nick Hamilton (145) was dominant as a freshman, Stevie Barnes (120) came painfully close to a state title, Logan James (138) put together the best year of his career and Blake Thomsen (152) was a controversial call away from potentially winning a state title. Throw in fellow qualifiers Westin Allen (126), Zane Ziegler (132) and Chris Gardner (220) along with highly heralded incoming freshman Gable Porter (106/113) and I don't think it's crazy to envision the Eagles winning the whole enchilada. They should be considered a favorite in nearly every individual tournament they are in, but Logan-Magnolia will give them a run, too. The Eagles could also be a darn good dual team. If they choose to be.
WHAT THE COACHES THINK: Every coach I talked to said the same thing: Underwood. After that is where it's interesting, though. AHSTW, Lo-Ma, and Riverside were also considered by their peers as top three worthy.
WHAT I THINK: The WIC coaches are smart people, so I agree with them. Underwood is the favorite this year, and rightfully so. This is the most talented team I've seen in the past few years. Logan-Magnolia, Riverside, and AHSTW are going to be solid, too. This conference should be a lot of fun. Here's my guess: 1. Underwood 2. Lo-Ma 3. AHSTW 4. Riverside 5. Missouri Valley
Wrestling season is almost here. My coverage officially begins next Thursday in Underwood where I will induct the legendary 1999-2000 Underwood team into the KMA Sports Hall of Fame. Let's go!
