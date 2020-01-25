(Corning) -- Winterset won the 65th Annual John J. Harris Wrestling Tournament while Red Oak, Atlantic-CAM and Creston-OM gave fans a sneak peek of next week's Hawkeye Ten Tournament.
The Huskies scored 213.5 points and received individual championships from Kruise Kiburz (138) and Jack West (145). They also had runner-up finishes from Kael Forsyth (160) and Dugan Tolley (285).
Atlantic-CAM posted 164.5 points, edging Creston-OM and Red Oak by six total points. Joe Weaver (126) and Cale Roller (285) took home titles for the Trojans. Weaver earned his second consecutive John J title with a 3-0 victory over Red Oak's Dawson Bond in the finals.
"I just slowed the match down, did what I had to do to win," Weaver said. "He's tough and I just made sure my defense was there if he got to my leg."
Creston-OM took home third. Garon Wurster (132), Jackson Kinsella (182) and Sam Chapman (195) were champions for the Panthers. Wurster took home his title in exciting fashion by beating 1A No. 10 Gunnar Larsen (ACGC) by 3-2 ultimate tiebreaker. Chapman, the 4th ranked wrestler in Class 2A, defeated 2A No. 3 Carter Maynes by 11-3 major decision. Kinsella earned his second consecutive title by defeating Missouri Valley's Nick Haynes by 5-2 decision. Kinsella also picked up his 100th career win over the course of the weekend.
"Pretty good tournament overall," Kinsella said, "I was confident walking into that match."
Red Oak took home their first John J team trophy in years with a fourth-place finish. Justin McCunn (160) was the lone champion for the Tigers. Bond and Maynes also reached the finals for Coach Tiegen Podliska's squad, but fell short of gold.
Mount Ayr was a pleasant surprise with a fifth-place finish. The Raiders scored 115 points and did have one champion: Bryce Shaha (120). Shaha defeated Atlantic-CAM's Ethan Follman by 13-6 decision to capture his third consecutive John J. title. Shaha's third title comes in a season that has been shortened due to an early-season injury.
"It means a lot," Shaha said. "I've battled a lot of adversity this year. I dislocated my knee on December 5th and I've just been trying to get back into the groove of things."
Riverside finished seventh as a team and received a pair of individual champions: John Schroder (106) and Jace Rose (113). Rose earned his second consecutive John J title with a 14-8 decision over Nodaway Valley's Elliot Cooney.
"I was just being physical and hitting my shots," Rose said.
Clarinda's Crew Howard also became a two-time John J. champion. The junior capped off his dominant weekend with a pin over Tallen Myers (Southwest Valley) in the finals.
"I got where I wanted to be in the first period," Howard said. "Second period, eventually I was able to get the fall."
Panorama's Wyatt Appleseth and Bedford-Lenox's Drew Venteicher at 152 and 170 pounds. Venteicher, the No. 4 ranked wrestler in 1A defeated 1A No. 6 Bryson Freeberg by 7-5 decision in a thrilling finals match.
Complete video interviews with Rose, Shaha, Weaver, Kinsella and Howard as well as individual champions and team scores can be viewed below.
Indvidual Champions
106: John Schroder (Riverside)
113: Jace Rose (Riverside)
120: Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr)
126: Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM)
132: Garon Wurster (Creston-OM)
138: Kruise Kiburz (Winterset)
145: Jack West (Winterset)
152: Wyatt Appleseth (Panorama)
160: Justin McCunn (Red Oak)
170: Drew Venteicher (Bedford-Lenox)
182: Jackson Kinsella (Creston-OM)
195: Sam Chapman (Creston-OM)
220: Crew Howard (Clarinda)
285: Cale Roller (Atlantic-CAM)
Team Scores
1. Winterset (213.5)
2. Atlantic-CAM (164.5)
3. Creston-OM (162.5)
4. Red Oak (158.5)
5. Mount Ayr (115)
6. Missouri Valley (113)
7. Riverside (108)
8. Clarinda (93)
8. Panorama (93)
10. Tri-Center (86)
11. Nodaway Valley (80)
12. Bedford-Lenox (72.5)
13. Central Decatur (59.5)
14. East Mills (58)
15. ACGC (48)
16. Wayne, Corydon (30)
17. Clarke, Osceola (29)
18. Southwest Valley (25)
19. Southwest Iowa (19)
20. Griswold (7)
21. Clarinda Academy. (0)