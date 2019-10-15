(Glenwood) — The sixth ranked team in all of Class 4A took care of business on the road Tuesday night as Lewis Central earned a 3-0 sweep over Hawkeye Ten foe Glenwood, a match that was broadcast live on KMA 960.
The Titans’ (24-4) three set victory included final lines of 27-25, 25-12, and 25-18. The closest action of the night came in the first set where LC and Glenwood went back and forth the entire frame. Late in the first, the Rams held a 23-20 advantage, but after an LC timeout the Titans would storm back for the next three to tie things up. They eventually came away with the 27-25 set one win, and then never looked back in the next two.
“I thought it was a good win for our team,” Lewis Central head coach Mike Bond said in a postgame interview with KMA Sports. “I think Glenwood is an excellent program and they just keep getting better every year. This was one that we were pretty worried about, so we’re pretty happy with a win.”
LC senior standout Megan Witte led the attack for the Titans as she finished the night with a team high 20 kills and had eight digs. She caught up with KMA Sports after the win.
“I think we started out with the adrenaline pumping a lot,” Witte said. “In the second set we just kind of calmed down and started playing our game. That worked out for us in the end. They had a tall front row, so they were blocking a lot of our balls and anticipating where we were going. After we calmed down and read the other side of the net it worked out.”
Witte’s teammate, fellow senior Delaney Esterling, had a great night as well as she racked up 12 kills with five digs.
“I think everyone played really good tonight,” Esterling told KMA Sports. “Our defense was really good, the setters had a great night, and that just made it easier for the hitters. I was feeling good. The sets were pretty much perfect all night which was really nice.”
Other leaders in the win for LC included junior Madisyn Havermann who had eight kills and 10 digs, senior Lauren Payne had four kills and two assists, while senior Natalie Driver and sophomore Karly Brown had 30 and 16 assists, respectively.
The Titans are back in action this weekend when they host their home tournament and will then continue conference play Monday night against Shenandoah. Glenwood, who is now 25-9 overall after Tuesday’s loss, will also play in the LC Tournament Saturday. They will be back home Monday to face Kuemper Catholic.
Video interviews with Coach Bond, Witte, and Esterling can be found below.