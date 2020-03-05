(KMAland) -- Northwest, Nebraska and Missouri all lost in conference tournament action on Thursday.
MIAAT: Northwest Missouri State (12-18) lost to Emporia State (23-6) — The Bearcats fell behind early in an 80-52 loss. Paityn Rau had 12 points and seven rebounds to lead the offense.
BIG TEN: Nebraska (17-13) lost to Michigan (20-10) — Nebraska blew an eight-point half-time lead to fall 81-75. Leigha Brown had 22 points and six assists while Isabelle Bourne added 16 points, six rebounds and five blocks for the Huskers in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.
SECT: Missouri (9-22) lost to Tennessee (21-9) — Missouri lost an eight-point halftime lead of their own in a 64-51 loss to Tennessee in the second round of the SEC Tournament. Aijha Blackwell had 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Kendey Eaton, Mound City/NW Missouri State: 8 points (vs. Emporia State)
-Karley Larson, Underwood/UTSA: 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals (vs. Louisiana Tech)
-Mallory McConkey, South Nodaway/NW Missouri State: 7 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists (vs. Emporia State)
REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Baylor 69 Texas 53
Big Ten Conference Tournament — Second Round
Michigan 81 Nebraska 75
Purdue 72 Michigan State 63
Rutgers 63 Wisconsin 55
Ohio State 77 Minnesota 56
Missouri Valley Conference
Missouri State 85 Valparaiso 70
Illinois State 68 Evansville 51
Bradley 68 Indiana State 59
Southern Illinois 58 Loyola Chicago 41
Southeastern Conference Tournament — Second Round
Tennessee 64 Missouri 51
Arkansas 90 Auburn 68
Georgia 68 Alabama 61
LSU 73 Florida 59
MIAA Tournament — Second Round
Emporia State 80 Northwest Missouri State 52
Central Missouri 65 Washburn 61