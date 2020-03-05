NCAA Basketball
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Northwest, Nebraska and Missouri all lost in conference tournament action on Thursday.

MIAAT: Northwest Missouri State (12-18) lost to Emporia State (23-6) — The Bearcats fell behind early in an 80-52 loss. Paityn Rau had 12 points and seven rebounds to lead the offense.

BIG TEN: Nebraska (17-13) lost to Michigan (20-10) — Nebraska blew an eight-point half-time lead to fall 81-75. Leigha Brown had 22 points and six assists while Isabelle Bourne added 16 points, six rebounds and five blocks for the Huskers in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. 

SECT: Missouri (9-22) lost to Tennessee (21-9) — Missouri lost an eight-point halftime lead of their own in a 64-51 loss to Tennessee in the second round of the SEC Tournament. Aijha Blackwell had 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists. 

FORMER KMALANDERS 

-Kendey Eaton, Mound City/NW Missouri State: 8 points (vs. Emporia State)

-Karley Larson, Underwood/UTSA: 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals (vs. Louisiana Tech)

-Mallory McConkey, South Nodaway/NW Missouri State: 7 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists (vs. Emporia State)

REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Baylor 69 Texas 53

Big Ten Conference Tournament — Second Round

Michigan 81 Nebraska 75

Purdue 72 Michigan State 63

Rutgers 63 Wisconsin 55

Ohio State 77 Minnesota 56

Missouri Valley Conference 

Missouri State 85 Valparaiso 70

Illinois State 68 Evansville 51

Bradley 68 Indiana State 59

Southern Illinois 58 Loyola Chicago 41

Southeastern Conference Tournament — Second Round 

Tennessee 64 Missouri 51

Arkansas 90 Auburn 68

Georgia 68 Alabama 61

LSU 73 Florida 59

MIAA Tournament — Second Round

Emporia State 80 Northwest Missouri State 52

Central Missouri 65 Washburn 61