(KMAland) -- Double digit games for former KMAlanders Alyssa Carley, Maegan Holt, Jordyn Moser, Sophia Peppers, Madi Sager and Konnor Sudmann and a win for Kansas in regional women’s college basketball action on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (8-8 overall, 3-4 MIAA): Northwest Missouri State lost, 71-53, to Missouri Western (13-3, 5-2). Kylie Coleman topped the Bearcats with 15 points while former South Ndoaway standout Mallory McConkey had 14 points off the bench.
Omaha (6-12 overall, 1-4 Summit): Mariah Murdie had 16 points for Omaha in a 66-60 loss to Denver (8-11, 2-4). Claire Killian added 12 points for the Mavericks.
Kansas (12-4 overall, 1-4 Big 12): Mariane De Carvalho had 16 points for Kansas in a 67-50 win over Texas Tech (12-4, 1-4). Tina Stephens scored 14 points off the bench, and Zakiyah Franklin and Holly Kersgieter had 10 each.
Former KMAlanders in action
-Maegan Holt (Lewis Central) finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for UNK (17-2, 6-2) in a 76-71 win over Emporia State (12-4, 5-2).
-Sophia Peppers (Exira/EHK) had 13 points and eight rebounds and Jordyn Moser (Harlan) finished with 10 points and five assists in a 90-65 win for Morningside (17-4, 11-2) over Dordt (17-4, 9-4).
-Alyssa Carley (St. Albert) and Konnor Sudmann (Treynor) had 11 points each for Briar Cliff (5-15, 2-10) in a loss to Concordia (17-2, 12-1). Sudmann added seven rebounds, five assists and five steals. Madelyn Deitchler (Treynor) added nine points and nine rebounds for BC.
-Madi Sager (Stanberry) had 10 points and six rebounds for Graceland (3-15, 0-12) in a 71-59 loss to Peru State (6-10, 4-8).
-Logan Hughes (Shenandoah) had three points and three rebounds for Missouri Western in their win over Northwest Missouri State.
NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 67 Texas Tech 50
Baylor 91 West Virginia 51
Big East Conference
Villanova 74 Georgetown 53
Summit League
Denver 66 Omaha 60
Western Illinois 75 Oral Roberts 61
MIAA
Missouri Western 71 Northwest Missouri State 53
Central Missouri 76 Missouri Southern 44
Pitt State 84 Lincoln 63
Newman 59 Northeastern State 53
Central Oklahoma 72 Rogers State 57
Nebraska Kearney 76 Emporia State 71
Fort Hays State 74 Washburn 61
GPAC
Concordia 76 Briar Cliff 64
Morningside 90 Dordt 65
American Rivers Conference
Loras 79 Dubuque 73
Central 81 Nebraska Wesleyan 71
Wartburg 68 Coe 50
Heart of America Athletic Conference
MidAmerica Nazarene 76 Benedictine 63
Central Methodist 81 Baker 63
Evangel 73 Missouri Valley 55
Peru State 71 Graceland 59
Midwest Collegiate Conference
Monmouth 84 Beloit 48
Lawrence 63 Grinnell 51
Ripon 82 Illinois 61
St. Norbert 69 Knox 63