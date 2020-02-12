Briar Cliff Chargers
Photo: Briar Cliff Athletics

(KMAland) -- Iowa State took down Texas, Kansas lost to Texas Tech and the former KMAland trio at Briar Cliff combined for 59 in a win to highlight women’s college basketball on Wednesday.

Iowa State (15-8 overall, 7-5 Big 12) def. Texas (15-8, 7-4): Ashley Joens poured in 23 points and had nine rebounds while Kristin Scott finished with 20 and seven in a 69-51 win for ISU. Rae Johnson pitched in 10 points for the Cyclones.

Kansas (12-11 overall, 1-11 Big 12) lost to Texas Tech (15-7, 4-7): Zakiyah Franklin had 15 points for Kansas in an 89-72 loss to the Red Raiders. Aniya Thomas added 13 points and nine rebounds, and Mariane De Carvalho pitched in 10 and five.

FORMER KMALANDERS   

-Brielle Baker, Creston/SWCC: 19 points, 3 rebounds (vs. Iowa Lakes)

-Raegan Boothe, Central Decatur/Simpson: 2 minutes (vs. Coe)

-Kiara Brannen-Sporrer, Audubon/Buena Vista: 6 points, 2 rebounds (vs. Wartburg)

-Kendall Brown, Moravia/Central: 20 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 3 blocks (vs. Luther)

-Alyssa Carley, St. Albert/Briar Cliff: 14 points, 3 assist, 2 steals (vs. Dordt)

-Kenzie Cunard, Logan-Magnolia/Dordt: 2 steals (vs. Briar Cliff)

-Emilee Danner, Ar-We-Va/Northwestern: 8 points, 2 steals (vs. Jamestown)

-Madelyn Deitchler, Treynor/Briar Cliff: 22 points, 9 rebounds (vs. Dordt)

-Haylee Heits, Sacred Heart/Doane: 26 points, 8 rebounds (vs. Midland)

-Logan Hughes, Shenandoah/Missouri Western: 9 points, 3 rebounds (vs. Pitt State)

-Nicole Lange, Harlan/Buena Vista: 1 point, 3 rebounds (vs. Wartburg)

-Victoria Nauman, Mound City/Graceland: 2 assists (vs. Clarke)

-Emily Newton, Diagonal/Buena Vista: 2 points (vs. Wartburg)

-Lily Osborn, Stanberry/North Central Missouri: 2 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists (vs. Marshalltown)

-Kia Rasmussen, IKM-Manning/Simpson: 21 points, 3 steals (vs. Coe)

-Madi Sager, Stanberry/Graceland: 2 points, 4 rebounds (vs. Clarke)

-Cailey Schaa, Abraham Lincoln/DMACC: 2 points (vs. Kirkwood)

-Konnor Sudmann, Treynor/Briar Cliff: 23 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals (vs. Dordt)

-Jenna Taylor, Creston/Simpson: 16 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals (vs. Coe)

-Bailey White, St. Albert/College of Saint Mary: 12 points, 2 assists, 2 steals (vs. Nebraska Wesleyan)

REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big 12 Conference 

Iowa State 69 Texas 51

Texas Tech 89 Kansas 72

Baylor 81 TCU 62

MIAA 

Pittsburg State 74 Missouri Western 71

GPAC 

Midland 70 Doane 65

Briar Cliff 83 Dordt 65

Concordia 53 Hastings 46

Northwestern 77 Jamestown 70

Dakota Wesleyan 74 Mount Marty 66

Nebraska Wesleyan 87 College of Saint Mary 80

American Rivers Conference 

Wartburg 95 Buena Vista 59

Central 58 Luther 56

Coe 84 Simpson 75

Loras 86 Dubuque 54

Nebraska Wesleyan 87 College of Saint Mary 80

Heart of America Conference 

Peru State 66 Grand View 63

Evangel 63 Benedictine 58

Central Methodist 112 Mount Mercy 61

William Penn 68 Culver-Stockton 63

Clarke 80 Graceland 42

MidAmerica Nazarene 76 Missouri Valley 67

Midwest Collegiate Conference 

St. Norbert College 69 Beloit College 39

Illinois College 72 Grinnell College 67

Ripon College 50 Cornell College 42

Lake Forest College 90 Lawrence University 82

Knox College 69 Monmouth College 55

ICCAC 

North Central Missouri 72 Marshalltown 63

Northeast 85 Central-Columbus 57

Kirkwood 95 DMACC 36

Southwestern 73 Iowa Lakes 65

Iowa Central 79 Little Priest Tribal 59