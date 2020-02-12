(KMAland) -- Iowa State took down Texas, Kansas lost to Texas Tech and the former KMAland trio at Briar Cliff combined for 59 in a win to highlight women’s college basketball on Wednesday.
Iowa State (15-8 overall, 7-5 Big 12) def. Texas (15-8, 7-4): Ashley Joens poured in 23 points and had nine rebounds while Kristin Scott finished with 20 and seven in a 69-51 win for ISU. Rae Johnson pitched in 10 points for the Cyclones.
Kansas (12-11 overall, 1-11 Big 12) lost to Texas Tech (15-7, 4-7): Zakiyah Franklin had 15 points for Kansas in an 89-72 loss to the Red Raiders. Aniya Thomas added 13 points and nine rebounds, and Mariane De Carvalho pitched in 10 and five.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Brielle Baker, Creston/SWCC: 19 points, 3 rebounds (vs. Iowa Lakes)
-Raegan Boothe, Central Decatur/Simpson: 2 minutes (vs. Coe)
-Kiara Brannen-Sporrer, Audubon/Buena Vista: 6 points, 2 rebounds (vs. Wartburg)
-Kendall Brown, Moravia/Central: 20 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 3 blocks (vs. Luther)
-Alyssa Carley, St. Albert/Briar Cliff: 14 points, 3 assist, 2 steals (vs. Dordt)
-Kenzie Cunard, Logan-Magnolia/Dordt: 2 steals (vs. Briar Cliff)
-Emilee Danner, Ar-We-Va/Northwestern: 8 points, 2 steals (vs. Jamestown)
-Madelyn Deitchler, Treynor/Briar Cliff: 22 points, 9 rebounds (vs. Dordt)
-Haylee Heits, Sacred Heart/Doane: 26 points, 8 rebounds (vs. Midland)
-Logan Hughes, Shenandoah/Missouri Western: 9 points, 3 rebounds (vs. Pitt State)
-Nicole Lange, Harlan/Buena Vista: 1 point, 3 rebounds (vs. Wartburg)
-Victoria Nauman, Mound City/Graceland: 2 assists (vs. Clarke)
-Emily Newton, Diagonal/Buena Vista: 2 points (vs. Wartburg)
-Lily Osborn, Stanberry/North Central Missouri: 2 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists (vs. Marshalltown)
-Kia Rasmussen, IKM-Manning/Simpson: 21 points, 3 steals (vs. Coe)
-Madi Sager, Stanberry/Graceland: 2 points, 4 rebounds (vs. Clarke)
-Cailey Schaa, Abraham Lincoln/DMACC: 2 points (vs. Kirkwood)
-Konnor Sudmann, Treynor/Briar Cliff: 23 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals (vs. Dordt)
-Jenna Taylor, Creston/Simpson: 16 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals (vs. Coe)
-Bailey White, St. Albert/College of Saint Mary: 12 points, 2 assists, 2 steals (vs. Nebraska Wesleyan)
REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 69 Texas 51
Texas Tech 89 Kansas 72
Baylor 81 TCU 62
MIAA
Pittsburg State 74 Missouri Western 71
GPAC
Midland 70 Doane 65
Briar Cliff 83 Dordt 65
Concordia 53 Hastings 46
Northwestern 77 Jamestown 70
Dakota Wesleyan 74 Mount Marty 66
Nebraska Wesleyan 87 College of Saint Mary 80
American Rivers Conference
Wartburg 95 Buena Vista 59
Central 58 Luther 56
Coe 84 Simpson 75
Loras 86 Dubuque 54
Nebraska Wesleyan 87 College of Saint Mary 80
Heart of America Conference
Peru State 66 Grand View 63
Evangel 63 Benedictine 58
Central Methodist 112 Mount Mercy 61
William Penn 68 Culver-Stockton 63
Clarke 80 Graceland 42
MidAmerica Nazarene 76 Missouri Valley 67
Midwest Collegiate Conference
St. Norbert College 69 Beloit College 39
Illinois College 72 Grinnell College 67
Ripon College 50 Cornell College 42
Lake Forest College 90 Lawrence University 82
Knox College 69 Monmouth College 55
ICCAC
North Central Missouri 72 Marshalltown 63
Northeast 85 Central-Columbus 57
Kirkwood 95 DMACC 36
Southwestern 73 Iowa Lakes 65
Iowa Central 79 Little Priest Tribal 59