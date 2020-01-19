Maegan Holt
Photo: UNK Athletics

(KMAland) -- Double digit games for former KMAlanders Alyssa Carley, Maegan Holt, Jordyn Moser, Sophia Peppers, Madi Sager and Konnor Sudmann and a win for Kansas in regional women’s college basketball action on Saturday.

Northwest Missouri State (8-8 overall, 3-4 MIAA): Northwest Missouri State lost, 71-53, to Missouri Western (13-3, 5-2). Kylie Coleman topped the Bearcats with 15 points while former South Ndoaway standout Mallory McConkey had 14 points off the bench.

Omaha (6-12 overall, 1-4 Summit): Mariah Murdie had 16 points for Omaha in a 66-60 loss to Denver (8-11, 2-4). Claire Killian added 12 points for the Mavericks.

Kansas (12-4 overall, 1-4 Big 12): Mariane De Carvalho had 16 points for Kansas in a 67-50 win over Texas Tech (12-4, 1-4). Tina Stephens scored 14 points off the bench, and Zakiyah Franklin and Holly Kersgieter had 10 each.

Former KMAlanders in action   

-Maegan Holt (Lewis Central) finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for UNK (17-2, 6-2) in a 76-71 win over Emporia State (12-4, 5-2).

-Sophia Peppers (Exira/EHK) had 13 points and eight rebounds and Jordyn Moser (Harlan) finished with 10 points and five assists in a 90-65 win for Morningside (17-4, 11-2) over Dordt (17-4, 9-4). 

-Alyssa Carley (St. Albert) and Konnor Sudmann (Treynor) had 11 points each for Briar Cliff (5-15, 2-10) in a loss to Concordia (17-2, 12-1). Sudmann added seven rebounds, five assists and five steals. Madelyn Deitchler (Treynor) added nine points and nine rebounds for BC.

-Madi Sager (Stanberry) had 10 points and six rebounds for Graceland (3-15, 0-12) in a 71-59 loss to Peru State (6-10, 4-8). 

-Logan Hughes (Shenandoah) had three points and three rebounds for Missouri Western in their win over Northwest Missouri State.

NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big 12 Conference 

Kansas 67 Texas Tech 50

Baylor 91 West Virginia 51

Big East Conference 

Villanova 74 Georgetown 53

Summit League 

Denver 66 Omaha 60

Western Illinois 75 Oral Roberts 61

MIAA 

Missouri Western 71 Northwest Missouri State 53

Central Missouri 76 Missouri Southern 44

Pitt State 84 Lincoln 63

Newman 59 Northeastern State 53

Central Oklahoma 72 Rogers State 57

Nebraska Kearney 76 Emporia State 71

Fort Hays State 74 Washburn 61

GPAC 

Concordia 76 Briar Cliff 64

Morningside 90 Dordt 65

American Rivers Conference 

Loras 79 Dubuque 73

Central 81 Nebraska Wesleyan 71

Wartburg 68 Coe 50

Heart of America Athletic Conference 

MidAmerica Nazarene 76 Benedictine 63

Central Methodist 81 Baker 63

Evangel 73 Missouri Valley 55

Peru State 71 Graceland 59

Midwest Collegiate Conference 

Monmouth 84 Beloit 48

Lawrence 63 Grinnell 51

Ripon 82 Illinois 61

St. Norbert 69 Knox 63