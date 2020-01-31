Creighton Bluejays
(KMAland) -- Creighton upset DePaul in a 20-point comeback while Drake and UNI also won on Friday in regional women's college basketball action.

Creighton (14-7 overall, 6-4 Big East): Creighton overcame a 20-point halftime deficit to beat No. 11 DePaul (19-3, 9-1), 63-61. Olivia Elger had a career game with 28 points and seven rebounds for the Jays while Temi Carda put in 11 points.

Drake (14-6 overall, 6-2 MVC): Drake handled Valparaiso (11-8, 3-5), 87-66. Sarah Beth Gueldner and Becca Hittner had 16 points apiece while Sara Rhine and Maggie Negaard added 13 each.

Northern Iowa (12-7 overall, 4-4 MVC): Northern Iowa rolled to a 70-50 win over Loyola Chicago (13-6, 4-4). Karli Rucker led the Panthers with 15 points while Abby Gerrits put in 10. Cynthia Wolf had nine points and 10 rebounds.

FORMER KMALANDERS 

-Miranda Hennings, Abraham Lincoln/Bellevue: 7 points, 3 rebounds (vs. Waldorf)

-Tina Lair-VanMeter, Coon Rapids-Bayard/Waldorf: 4 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks (vs. Bellevue)

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETALL SCOREBOARD 

Big 12 Conference 

Baylor 64 Texas 44

Big East Conference 

Creighton 63 DePaul 61

Butler 63 Xavier 61 — OT

Seton Hall 61 Georgetown 47

Villanova 66 St. John’s 64 — OT

Marquette 85 Providence 55

Missouri Valley Conference 

Drake 87 Valparaiso 66

Northern Iowa 70 Loyola Chicago 50 

Missouri State 90 Bradley 56

Indiana State 68 Evansville 58

Illinois State 62 Southern Illinois 54

Midwest Collegiate Conference 

Monmouth College 83 Ripon College 60

Cornell College 61 Lawrence University 56

Lake Forest College 93 Illinois College 72

St. Norbert College 59 Grinnell College 46

Knox College 74 Beloit 45