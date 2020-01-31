(KMAland) -- Creighton upset DePaul in a 20-point comeback while Drake and UNI also won on Friday in regional women's college basketball action.
Creighton (14-7 overall, 6-4 Big East): Creighton overcame a 20-point halftime deficit to beat No. 11 DePaul (19-3, 9-1), 63-61. Olivia Elger had a career game with 28 points and seven rebounds for the Jays while Temi Carda put in 11 points.
Drake (14-6 overall, 6-2 MVC): Drake handled Valparaiso (11-8, 3-5), 87-66. Sarah Beth Gueldner and Becca Hittner had 16 points apiece while Sara Rhine and Maggie Negaard added 13 each.
Northern Iowa (12-7 overall, 4-4 MVC): Northern Iowa rolled to a 70-50 win over Loyola Chicago (13-6, 4-4). Karli Rucker led the Panthers with 15 points while Abby Gerrits put in 10. Cynthia Wolf had nine points and 10 rebounds.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Miranda Hennings, Abraham Lincoln/Bellevue: 7 points, 3 rebounds (vs. Waldorf)
-Tina Lair-VanMeter, Coon Rapids-Bayard/Waldorf: 4 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks (vs. Bellevue)
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Baylor 64 Texas 44
Big East Conference
Creighton 63 DePaul 61
Butler 63 Xavier 61 — OT
Seton Hall 61 Georgetown 47
Villanova 66 St. John’s 64 — OT
Marquette 85 Providence 55
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 87 Valparaiso 66
Northern Iowa 70 Loyola Chicago 50
Missouri State 90 Bradley 56
Indiana State 68 Evansville 58
Illinois State 62 Southern Illinois 54
Midwest Collegiate Conference
Monmouth College 83 Ripon College 60
Cornell College 61 Lawrence University 56
Lake Forest College 93 Illinois College 72
St. Norbert College 59 Grinnell College 46
Knox College 74 Beloit 45