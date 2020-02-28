(KMAland) -- Creighton and Drake were winners while Northern Iowa lost on Friday in women’s college basketball action.
BIG EAST: Creighton (18-10, 10-7) def. Villanova (16-12, 10-7) — Jaylyn Agnew scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a 67-47 win. Olivia Elger added 12 points, and Rae Saunders pitched in 11 points with six steals.
MVC: Northern Iowa (16-11, 8-8) lost to Valparaiso (16-10, 8-7) — Karli Rucker had 20 points for Northern Iowa in a 72-69 loss. Kam Finley (15 points), Bre Gunnels (11 points, 6 rebounds) and Megan Maahs (10 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals) also scored in double figures for the Panthers.
MVC: Drake (21-7, 13-3) def. Loyola Chicago (15-11, 6-9) — Becca Hittner had 21 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for Drake in an 83-75 win. Sara Rhine added 17 points and seven boards, and Maddie Monahan had 12 points. Kierra Collier pitched in 10 points and three assists.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Tiffany Williams, Atlantic/Emmaus: 8 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals (vs. Maranatha Baptist)
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Creighton 67 Villanova 47
St. John’s 85 Butler 80
Providence 62 Georgetown 55
Seton Hall 69 Xavier 59
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 83 Loyola Chicago 75
Valparaiso 72 Northern Iowa 69
Indiana State 70 Evansville 58
Midwest Conference Tournament — Semifinals
Ripon College 68 Knox College 56
Monmouth College 61 Cornell College 47