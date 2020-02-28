Creighton Bluejays
(KMAland) -- Creighton and Drake were winners while Northern Iowa lost on Friday in women’s college basketball action.

BIG EAST: Creighton (18-10, 10-7) def. Villanova (16-12, 10-7) — Jaylyn Agnew scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a 67-47 win. Olivia Elger added 12 points, and Rae Saunders pitched in 11 points with six steals.

MVC: Northern Iowa (16-11, 8-8) lost to Valparaiso (16-10, 8-7) — Karli Rucker had 20 points for Northern Iowa in a 72-69 loss. Kam Finley (15 points), Bre Gunnels (11 points, 6 rebounds) and Megan Maahs (10 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals) also scored in double figures for the Panthers.

MVC: Drake (21-7, 13-3) def. Loyola Chicago (15-11, 6-9) — Becca Hittner had 21 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for Drake in an 83-75 win. Sara Rhine added 17 points and seven boards, and Maddie Monahan had 12 points. Kierra Collier pitched in 10 points and three assists. 

FORMER KMALANDERS 

-Tiffany Williams, Atlantic/Emmaus: 8 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals (vs. Maranatha Baptist)

