(KMAland) -- Creighton and Drake were winners, former KMAlanders Julia Fleecs and Tina Lair-VanMeter had strong games and more from the Friday in women’s regional college basketball action.
Creighton (13-6 overall, 5-3 Big East): Temi Carda dropped in 26 points for Creighton in a 62-55 win over Xavier (2-17, 1-7). Carly Bacheor added 17 points and 10 rebounds in the victory.
Omaha (6-13 overall, 1-5 Summit): Western Illinois (11-9, 5-2) took down Omaha, 83-69, in Summit League action. Mariah Murdie led the Mavericks with 20 points while Ella Ogier added 17 and Rayanna Carter scored 11.
Drake (13-5 overall, 5-1 MVC): Drake edged past Illinois State (11-6, 3-3), 69-67, in overtime. Becca Hittner led the Bulldogs with 16 points while Sara Rhine added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Brenni Rose (11 points) and Maddie Monahan (10 points) also scored in double figures.
Northern Iowa (11-6 overall, 3-3 MVC): Northern Iowa dropped a 61-47 decision at Bradley (15-2, 6-0). Bre Gunnels ld the way for the Panthers with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Former KMAlanders:
-Julia Fleecs (Glidden-Ralston) scored 21 points on 8/12 shooting from the field for North Dakota in a 91-81 loss to Denver.
-Tina Lair-VanMeter (Coon Rapids-Bayard) had 14 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for Waldorf in an 84-58 loss to Dakota State.
-Taylor Frederick (Harlan) had eight points and three rebounds for South Dakota in their 79-25 win over Fort Wayne.
-Payton Brotzki (Platteview) had four points, four rebounds and two steals for Creighton in their latest win. Gracey Griglione (I-35) added two points and two boards.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big East Conference
Creighton 62 Xavier 55
DePaul 85 Villanova 69
Marquette 73 Georgetown 51
Butler 50 Providence 47
Missouri Valley Conference
Bradley 61 Northern Iowa 47
Drake 69 Illinois State 67 — OT
Southern Illinois 70 Evansville 57
Valparaiso 66 Loyola Chicago 64
Missouri State 76 Indiana State 55
Summit League
Western Illinois 83 Omaha 69
South Dakota 79 Fort Wayne 25
Denver 91 North Dakota 81
South Dakota State 60 North Dakota State 52
GPAC
Concordia 74 Concordia (Ann Arbor) 49