Creighton Bluejays
Sports Logos

(KMAland) -- Creighton edged UNI, Kansas took down Florida and Missouri lost to UMKC in regional women's college basketball action on Sunday.

Creighton (7-2) & Northern Iowa (5-3): Jalyn Agnew had 16 points and seven rebounds, and Creighton took a 57-54 win over Northern Iowa. Temi Carda and Rachael Saunders had 14 points each with Saunders finishing a double-double with 11 rebounds. Kam Finley topped UNI with 16 points and was the only player in double figures.

Kansas (8-0): Kansas beat Florida (6-3), 76-66, in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Brooklyn Mitchell and Tina Stephens finished with 16 points apiece while Holly Kersgieter added 14 points and eight rebounds. Aniya Thomas and Zakiyah Franklin also had 10 points apiece.

Missouri (3-7): Missouri dropped a 59-56 decision to Kansas City (5-5). Hayley Frank and Amber Smith had 12 points each, and Aijha Blackwell had 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Tigers in the defeat.

NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big 12/SEC Challenge 

Kansas 76 Florida 66

West Virginia 71 Mississippi State 65

Texas 66 Tennessee 60

Big Ten Conference 

Maryland 105 Loyola MD 45

Michigan 79 Oakland 64

Purdue 77 Kent State 64

Minnesota 70 American 53

Ohio State 70 Radford 57

Rutgers 67 Towson 53

Wisconsin 64 North Dakota State 63

Big East Conference  

Creighton 57 Northern Iowa 54

Seton Hall 89 Iona 37

Eastern Kentucky 56 Xavier 55

Butler 76 Akron 55

Fordham 67 Georgetown 54

Providence 58 Rhode Island 51

Marquette 78 Milwaukee 56

Missouri Valley Conference 

Creighton 57 Northern Iowa 54

Loyola Chicago 63 SIU-Edwardsville 50

Saint Louis 61 Illinois State 56

Southeastern Conference  

UMKC 59 Missouri 56

West Virginia 71 Mississippi State 65

Kentucky 79 Samford 49

Texas 66 Tennessee 60

Alabama 72 Colgate 52

Kansas 76 Florida 66

Summit League 

Oregon 95 South Dakota State 56

Wisconsin 64 North Dakota State 63

Lamar 71 Denver 59