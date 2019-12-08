(KMAland) -- Creighton edged UNI, Kansas took down Florida and Missouri lost to UMKC in regional women's college basketball action on Sunday.
Creighton (7-2) & Northern Iowa (5-3): Jalyn Agnew had 16 points and seven rebounds, and Creighton took a 57-54 win over Northern Iowa. Temi Carda and Rachael Saunders had 14 points each with Saunders finishing a double-double with 11 rebounds. Kam Finley topped UNI with 16 points and was the only player in double figures.
Kansas (8-0): Kansas beat Florida (6-3), 76-66, in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Brooklyn Mitchell and Tina Stephens finished with 16 points apiece while Holly Kersgieter added 14 points and eight rebounds. Aniya Thomas and Zakiyah Franklin also had 10 points apiece.
Missouri (3-7): Missouri dropped a 59-56 decision to Kansas City (5-5). Hayley Frank and Amber Smith had 12 points each, and Aijha Blackwell had 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Tigers in the defeat.
NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12/SEC Challenge
Kansas 76 Florida 66
West Virginia 71 Mississippi State 65
Texas 66 Tennessee 60
Big Ten Conference
Maryland 105 Loyola MD 45
Michigan 79 Oakland 64
Purdue 77 Kent State 64
Minnesota 70 American 53
Ohio State 70 Radford 57
Rutgers 67 Towson 53
Wisconsin 64 North Dakota State 63
Big East Conference
Creighton 57 Northern Iowa 54
Seton Hall 89 Iona 37
Eastern Kentucky 56 Xavier 55
Butler 76 Akron 55
Fordham 67 Georgetown 54
Providence 58 Rhode Island 51
Marquette 78 Milwaukee 56
Missouri Valley Conference
Loyola Chicago 63 SIU-Edwardsville 50
Saint Louis 61 Illinois State 56
Southeastern Conference
Kentucky 79 Samford 49
Alabama 72 Colgate 52
Summit League
Oregon 95 South Dakota State 56
Lamar 71 Denver 59