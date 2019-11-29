(KMAland) -- Creighton beat nationally-ranked West Virginia, Iowa rolled and Missouri dropped to 2-4 in regional women's college basketball action on Thursday.
Creighton (5-1): The Jays beat No. 23 West Virginia (4-1), 82-75, at the Cancun Challenge. Jaylyn Agnew had another huge game with 34 points on 13-of-19 shooting from the field, including 6-of-11 from 3. Tatum Rembao added 19 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, and Olivia Elger put in 17 points.
Iowa (5-1): Iowa won another at the Puerto Rico Classic,100-72 over Towson (2-4). Makenzie Meyer had a career-high 29 points for the Hawkeyes, hitting 5 of 7 from 3. Monika Czinano had 12 points, and McKenna Warnock and Gabbie Marshall pitched in 11 points each.
Missouri (2-5): New Mexico (6-0) edged past Missouri, 71-68, at the Cancun Challenge. Jordan Chavis had a team-high 11 points for the Tigers in the loss.
NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 100 Towson 72
Rutgers 62 Vanderbilt 56
Indiana 71 South Carolina 57
Big 12 Conference
Oregon 89 Oklahoma State 72
Baylor 89 Washington State 66
Creighton 82 West Virginia 75
Big East Conference
Creighton 82 West Virginia 75
Georgia Tech 79 Seton Hall 54
Southeastern Conference
New Mexico 71 Missouri 68
Rutgers 62 Vanderbilt 56
Mississippi State 73 San Francisco 38
Indiana 71 South Carolina 57
Summit League
South Dakota State 61 South Florida 50