NCAA Basketball
(KMAland) -- Creighton beat nationally-ranked West Virginia, Iowa rolled and Missouri dropped to 2-4 in regional women's college basketball action on Thursday.

Creighton (5-1): The Jays beat No. 23 West Virginia (4-1), 82-75, at the Cancun Challenge. Jaylyn Agnew had another huge game with 34 points on 13-of-19 shooting from the field, including 6-of-11 from 3. Tatum Rembao added 19 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, and Olivia Elger put in 17 points. 

Iowa (5-1): Iowa won another at the Puerto Rico Classic,100-72 over Towson (2-4). Makenzie Meyer had a career-high 29 points for the Hawkeyes, hitting 5 of 7 from 3. Monika Czinano had 12 points, and McKenna Warnock and Gabbie Marshall pitched in 11 points each. 

Missouri (2-5): New Mexico (6-0) edged past Missouri, 71-68, at the Cancun Challenge. Jordan Chavis had a team-high 11 points for the Tigers in the loss.

NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

Iowa 100 Towson 72

Rutgers 62 Vanderbilt 56

Indiana 71 South Carolina 57

Big 12 Conference 

Oregon 89 Oklahoma State 72

Baylor 89 Washington State 66

Creighton 82 West Virginia 75

Big East Conference 

Georgia Tech 79 Seton Hall 54

Southeastern Conference 

New Mexico 71 Missouri 68

Mississippi State 73 San Francisco 38

Summit League 

South Dakota State 61 South Florida 50