(KMAland) -- Creighton and Kansas State were victorious while Northwest Missouri State, Iowa State and Omaha lost in regional women's college basketball action on Saturday.

Northwest Missouri State (8-7 overall, 3-3 MIAA): Northwest Missouri State struggled offensively in a 59-43 loss to Washburn (8-6, 2-3). Mallory McConkey led the Bearcats with 16 points off the bench. The rest of the team managed just seven field goals.

Iowa State (9-5 overall, 1-2 Big 12): Ashley Joens had 21 points to lead Iowa State, but it was in an 81-72 loss to Oklahoma (9-6, 2-1). Kristin Scott and Adriana Camber had 11 points apiece, and Ines Nezerwa added 10 points and 11 boards for the Cyclones.

Creighton (12-4 overall, 4-1 Big East): Jaylyn Agnew led Creighton with 18 points and six assists in a 72-63 win over Providence (9-8, 0-5). Temi Carda pitched in 16 points and five assists, and Rachael Saunders had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists. 

Omaha (6-11 overall, 1-3 Summit): Omaha struggled mightily in a 77-44 loss to South Dakota (15-2, 4-0). Former Harlan standout Taylor Frederick had 11 points off the bench for the Coyotes.

Kansas State (7-6 overall, 1-1 Big 12): Kansas State edged Texas Tech (12-2, 1-2), 76-72. Peyton Williams led K-State with 21 points and eight rebounds, and Ayoka Lee chipped in 20 points and nine boards. Angela Harris produced 17 points and six assists. 

NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL REGIONAL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Oklahoma 81 Iowa State 72

Kansas State 76 Texas Tech 72

Big East Conference 

Creighton 72 Providence 63

Summit League 

South Dakota 77 Omaha 44

Oral Roberts 75 North Dakota 52 (Julia Fleecs, UND - 8 points, 6 rebounds)

MIAA 

Washburn 59 Northwest Missouri State 43

Central Missouri 82 Lincoln 60

Central Oklahoma 88 Pitt State 86

Nebraska Kearney 69 Northeastern State 46 (Maegan Holt, UNK - 17 points)

Missouri Southern 72 Newman 68

Emporia State 74 Missouri Western 70 (Logan Hughes, MW - 10 points)

Fort Hays State 71 Rogers State 69

Great Plains Athletic Conference 

Briar Cliff 71 Doane 51 (Alyssa Carley, BC - 21 points; Konnor Sudmann, BC - 13 points; Madelyn Deitchler, BC - 11 points)

Dordt 86 College of Saint Mary 59

Morningside 76 Northwestern 66 (Sophia Peppers, Morningside - 13 points, 13 rebounds)

Concordia 105 Jamestown 56

Mount Marty 87 Midland 85 — OT

Heart of America Athletic Conference 

Clarke 71 Evangel 59

American Rivers Conference 

Luther 96 Nebraska Wesleyan 63

Dubuque 76 Buena Vista 63 (Nicole Lange, BV - 24 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks)

Simpson 72 Central 59 (Kia Rasmussen & Jenna Taylor, Central - 10 points each)

Loras 82 Wartburg 78

Iowa Community College Athletic Conference  

Northeast 70 Iowa Western 63

North Iowa Area 77 Des Moines Area 62

Southeastern 61 Iowa Lakes 53

Little Priest Tribal 63 Ellsworth 55

Iowa Central 79 Southwestern 75 — OT (Brielle Baker, SWCC - 16 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals)

Midwest Conference 

Monmouth 79 Lawrence 63

Illinois 81 Beloit 48

Ripon 81 Grinnell 53

Cornell 47 St. Norbert 35

Lake Forest 73 Knox 64