(KMAland) -- Creighton and Kansas State were victorious while Northwest Missouri State, Iowa State and Omaha lost in regional women's college basketball action on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (8-7 overall, 3-3 MIAA): Northwest Missouri State struggled offensively in a 59-43 loss to Washburn (8-6, 2-3). Mallory McConkey led the Bearcats with 16 points off the bench. The rest of the team managed just seven field goals.
Iowa State (9-5 overall, 1-2 Big 12): Ashley Joens had 21 points to lead Iowa State, but it was in an 81-72 loss to Oklahoma (9-6, 2-1). Kristin Scott and Adriana Camber had 11 points apiece, and Ines Nezerwa added 10 points and 11 boards for the Cyclones.
Creighton (12-4 overall, 4-1 Big East): Jaylyn Agnew led Creighton with 18 points and six assists in a 72-63 win over Providence (9-8, 0-5). Temi Carda pitched in 16 points and five assists, and Rachael Saunders had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Omaha (6-11 overall, 1-3 Summit): Omaha struggled mightily in a 77-44 loss to South Dakota (15-2, 4-0). Former Harlan standout Taylor Frederick had 11 points off the bench for the Coyotes.
Kansas State (7-6 overall, 1-1 Big 12): Kansas State edged Texas Tech (12-2, 1-2), 76-72. Peyton Williams led K-State with 21 points and eight rebounds, and Ayoka Lee chipped in 20 points and nine boards. Angela Harris produced 17 points and six assists.
NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL REGIONAL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma 81 Iowa State 72
Kansas State 76 Texas Tech 72
Big East Conference
Creighton 72 Providence 63
Summit League
South Dakota 77 Omaha 44
Oral Roberts 75 North Dakota 52 (Julia Fleecs, UND - 8 points, 6 rebounds)
MIAA
Washburn 59 Northwest Missouri State 43
Central Missouri 82 Lincoln 60
Central Oklahoma 88 Pitt State 86
Nebraska Kearney 69 Northeastern State 46 (Maegan Holt, UNK - 17 points)
Missouri Southern 72 Newman 68
Emporia State 74 Missouri Western 70 (Logan Hughes, MW - 10 points)
Fort Hays State 71 Rogers State 69
Great Plains Athletic Conference
Briar Cliff 71 Doane 51 (Alyssa Carley, BC - 21 points; Konnor Sudmann, BC - 13 points; Madelyn Deitchler, BC - 11 points)
Dordt 86 College of Saint Mary 59
Morningside 76 Northwestern 66 (Sophia Peppers, Morningside - 13 points, 13 rebounds)
Concordia 105 Jamestown 56
Mount Marty 87 Midland 85 — OT
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Clarke 71 Evangel 59
American Rivers Conference
Luther 96 Nebraska Wesleyan 63
Dubuque 76 Buena Vista 63 (Nicole Lange, BV - 24 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks)
Simpson 72 Central 59 (Kia Rasmussen & Jenna Taylor, Central - 10 points each)
Loras 82 Wartburg 78
Iowa Community College Athletic Conference
Northeast 70 Iowa Western 63
North Iowa Area 77 Des Moines Area 62
Southeastern 61 Iowa Lakes 53
Little Priest Tribal 63 Ellsworth 55
Iowa Central 79 Southwestern 75 — OT (Brielle Baker, SWCC - 16 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals)
Midwest Conference
Monmouth 79 Lawrence 63
Illinois 81 Beloit 48
Ripon 81 Grinnell 53
Cornell 47 St. Norbert 35
Lake Forest 73 Knox 64