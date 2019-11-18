(KMAland) -- Creighton and Kansas State were both victors in regional women’s college basketball action on Monday.
Creighton (3-1): Jaylyn Agnew had 25 points and Tatum Rembao added 22 for Creighton in a 70-59 win over North Dakota State (0-4).
Kansas State (3-0): Kansas State scored a school-record 33 points in the first quarter on their way to a 109-69 win over Oral Roberts. Seven players scored in double figures, led by a career-high 24 points from Christianna Carr. Ayoka Lee added 20 points and 11 rebounds, Rachel Ranks had 16 and Peyton Williams put in 11 with 13 rebounds. Jasauen Beard added 11 points, and Cymone Goodrich and Savannah Simmons added 10 each.
REGIONAL NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Kansas State 109 Oral Roberts 69
Texas Tech 98 Florida A&M 60
Big East Conference
Creighton 70 North Dakota State 59
Southeastern Conference
Florida 60 Presbyterian 46
Mississippi State 122 Troy 82
Summit League
