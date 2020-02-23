Creighton Bluejays
(KMAland) -- Creighton and Missouri were winners while Iowa State lost a tight battle with Texas Tech on Sunday in regional women’s college basketball action.

BIG 12: Iowa State (15-10, 7-7) lost to Texas Tech (16-9, 5-9) — Ashley Joens scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Cyclones in a 77-74 loss. Rae Johnson also scored in double figures with 17, and Kristin Scott had 10 points and eight rebounds.

BIG EAST: Creighton (17-10, 9-7) def. Xavier (3-24, 2-14) — Jaylyn Agnew had 29 points and 10 rebounds, and Creighton rolled to a 76-62 win. Rachael Saunders added 14 points and five assists, and Temi Carda put in 11 with four rebounds.

SEC: Missouri (8-19, 5-9) def. Ole Miss (7-20, 0-14) — Aijha Blackwell went for 02 points and 10 rebounds, and Missouri beat Ole Miss 82-67. Hayley Frank had a team-best 22 points and six rebounds off the bench, and Amber Smith finished with 11 points.

FORMER KMALANDERS 

-Julia Fleecs, Glidden-Ralston/North Dakota: 17 points, 8 rebounds (vs. North Dakota State)

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Texas Tech 77 Iowa State 74

TCU 49 Oklahoma State 37

Big Ten Conference 

Michigan 65 Michigan State 57

Big East Conference 

Creighton 76 Xavier 62

Villanova 76 DePaul 58

Butler 51 Providence 42

Marquette 76 Georgetown 56

Missouri Valley Conference 

Missouri State 82 Indiana State 58

Southern Illinois 99 Evansville 60

Southeastern Conference  

Missouri 82 Ole Miss 67

South Carolina 67 Kentucky 58

Alabama 66 Mississippi State 64

Texas A&M 84 Auburn 54

Florida 83 Arkansas 80

Tennessee 67 Vanderbilt 63

Georgia 73 LSU 56

Summit League 

North Dakota State 82 North Dakota 74

Denver 91 Oral Roberts 79

ICCAC 

Southwestern 93 Little Priest Tribal 68