(KMAland) -- Creighton and Missouri were winners while Iowa State lost a tight battle with Texas Tech on Sunday in regional women’s college basketball action.
BIG 12: Iowa State (15-10, 7-7) lost to Texas Tech (16-9, 5-9) — Ashley Joens scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Cyclones in a 77-74 loss. Rae Johnson also scored in double figures with 17, and Kristin Scott had 10 points and eight rebounds.
BIG EAST: Creighton (17-10, 9-7) def. Xavier (3-24, 2-14) — Jaylyn Agnew had 29 points and 10 rebounds, and Creighton rolled to a 76-62 win. Rachael Saunders added 14 points and five assists, and Temi Carda put in 11 with four rebounds.
SEC: Missouri (8-19, 5-9) def. Ole Miss (7-20, 0-14) — Aijha Blackwell went for 02 points and 10 rebounds, and Missouri beat Ole Miss 82-67. Hayley Frank had a team-best 22 points and six rebounds off the bench, and Amber Smith finished with 11 points.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Julia Fleecs, Glidden-Ralston/North Dakota: 17 points, 8 rebounds (vs. North Dakota State)
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Texas Tech 77 Iowa State 74
TCU 49 Oklahoma State 37
Big Ten Conference
Michigan 65 Michigan State 57
Big East Conference
Creighton 76 Xavier 62
Villanova 76 DePaul 58
Butler 51 Providence 42
Marquette 76 Georgetown 56
Missouri Valley Conference
Missouri State 82 Indiana State 58
Southern Illinois 99 Evansville 60
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 82 Ole Miss 67
South Carolina 67 Kentucky 58
Alabama 66 Mississippi State 64
Texas A&M 84 Auburn 54
Florida 83 Arkansas 80
Tennessee 67 Vanderbilt 63
Georgia 73 LSU 56
Summit League
North Dakota State 82 North Dakota 74
Denver 91 Oral Roberts 79
ICCAC
Southwestern 93 Little Priest Tribal 68