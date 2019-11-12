Creighton Bluejays
Sports Logos

(KMAland) -- Creighton took down South Dakota State in women's regional college basketball action on Tuesday.

Creighton (2-0): Jaylyn Agnew scored 23 points to go with five assists and four rebounds, and Creighton beat South Dakota State (0-2), 61-48. Temi Carda added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Jays in the win.

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big East Conference 

Creighton 61 South Dakota State 48

Seton Hall 53 VCU 33

Richmond 51 Georgetown 49

Missouri Valley Conference 

IUPUI 81 Southern Illinois 78

Southeastern Conference 

Alabama 67 Clemson 54

Summit League 

Western Illinois 91 Illinois-Springfield 51

Ball State 83 Fort Wayne 52

Creighton 61 South Dakota State 48