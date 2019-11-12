(KMAland) -- Creighton took down South Dakota State in women's regional college basketball action on Tuesday.
Creighton (2-0): Jaylyn Agnew scored 23 points to go with five assists and four rebounds, and Creighton beat South Dakota State (0-2), 61-48. Temi Carda added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Jays in the win.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big East Conference
Creighton 61 South Dakota State 48
Seton Hall 53 VCU 33
Richmond 51 Georgetown 49
Missouri Valley Conference
IUPUI 81 Southern Illinois 78
Southeastern Conference
Alabama 67 Clemson 54
Summit League
Western Illinois 91 Illinois-Springfield 51
Ball State 83 Fort Wayne 52
