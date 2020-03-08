(KMAland) -- Creighton and Omaha lost in regional women’s college basketball action on Saturday.
BIG EAST: Creighton (19-11) lost to St. John’s (19-11) — Jaylyn Agnew had 21 points and five rebounds to lead Cireghton in a 70-54 loss in the Big Conference Tournament.
SUMMIT: Omaha (7-23) lost to South Dakota (28-12) — Ella Ogier scored 13 points and Mariah Murdie added 10 points with six rebounds to lead Omaha in a 99-40 loss.
OTHER KMALANDERS
-Julia Fleecs, Glidden-Ralston/North Dakota: 5 points, 2 rebounds, 2 blocks (vs. SDSU)
-Taylor Frederick, Harlan/South Dakota: 8 points, 4 rebounds (vs. Omaha)
-Maegan Holt, Lewis Central/UNK: 6 points, 6 rebounds (vs. Emporia State)
-Karley Larson, UTSA: 9 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 assists (vs. FIU)
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Texas Tech 106 Oklahoma 94
TCU 77 West Virginia 63
Big Ten Conference Tournament — Semifinals
Maryland 66 Indiana 51
Ohio State 66 Michigan 60
Big East Conference Tournament — Quarterfinals
St. John’s Creighton
DePaul 97 Providence 59
Seton Hall 83 Butler 57
Marquette 72 Villanova 59
Missouri Valley Conference
Missouri State 72 Loyola-Chicago 61
Bradley 71 Evansville 53
Illinois State 62 Indiana State 55
Valparaiso 69 Southern Illinois 58
Southeastern Conference Tournament — Semifinals
South Carolina 90 Arkansas 64
Mississippi State 77 Kentucky 59
Summit League Tournament — Quarterfinals
South Dakota 99 Omaha 40
South Dakota State 72 North Dakota 43
MIAA Tournament - Semifinals
Central Missouri 59 fort Hayes State 48
Emporia State 61 Nebraska Kearney 52