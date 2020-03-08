NCAA Basketball
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Creighton and Omaha lost in regional women’s college basketball action on Saturday.

BIG EAST: Creighton (19-11) lost to St. John’s (19-11) — Jaylyn Agnew had 21 points and five rebounds to lead Cireghton in a 70-54 loss in the Big Conference Tournament.

SUMMIT: Omaha (7-23) lost to South Dakota (28-12) — Ella Ogier scored 13 points and Mariah Murdie added 10 points with six rebounds to lead Omaha in a 99-40 loss.

OTHER KMALANDERS  

-Julia Fleecs, Glidden-Ralston/North Dakota: 5 points, 2 rebounds, 2 blocks (vs. SDSU)

-Taylor Frederick, Harlan/South Dakota: 8 points, 4 rebounds (vs. Omaha)

-Maegan Holt, Lewis Central/UNK: 6 points, 6 rebounds (vs. Emporia State)

-Karley Larson, UTSA: 9 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 assists (vs. FIU)

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Texas Tech 106 Oklahoma 94

TCU 77 West Virginia 63

Big Ten Conference Tournament — Semifinals 

Maryland 66 Indiana 51

Ohio State 66 Michigan 60

Big East Conference Tournament — Quarterfinals 

St. John’s Creighton

DePaul 97 Providence 59

Seton Hall 83 Butler 57

Marquette 72 Villanova 59

Missouri Valley Conference 

Missouri State 72 Loyola-Chicago 61

Bradley 71 Evansville 53

Illinois State 62 Indiana State 55

Valparaiso 69 Southern Illinois 58

Southeastern Conference Tournament — Semifinals 

South Carolina 90 Arkansas 64

Mississippi State 77 Kentucky 59

Summit League Tournament — Quarterfinals 

South Dakota 99 Omaha 40

South Dakota State 72 North Dakota 43

MIAA Tournament - Semifinals 

Central Missouri 59 fort Hayes State 48

Emporia State 61 Nebraska Kearney 52