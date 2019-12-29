NCAA Basketball
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Creighton won their Big East opener, Omaha lost their Summit opener and Drake nabbed a non-conference win in regional women’s college basketball action on Sunday.

Creighton (9-3 overall, 1-0 Big East): Creighton opened Big East Conference play with a 65-56 win over Georgetown (3-9, 0-1). Jaylyn Agnew led the Jays with 23 points and five assists while Temi Carda added 16 points and Olivia Elger finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Omaha (5-9 overall, 0-1 Summit): Omaha lost a 68-51 Summit League opener to South Dakota State (9-6, 1-0). Claire Killian had 14 points for Omaha in the loss. Josie Filer and Ella Ogier added 11 points apiece in the defeat.

Drake (8-4): Drake rolled to a 73-49 win at Northern Illinois. Sara Rhine scored 18 points, Brenni Rose added 12 points and 12 rebounds and Maggie Negaard put in 11 points for the Bulldogs in the win. Becca Hittner also had 10 points and seven rebounds.

NCAA REGIONAL WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Texas 91 Northwestern State 49

Texas Tech 115 UTSA 58

Middle Tennessee 82 TCU 70

Big East Conference 

Creighton 65 Creighton 56

DePaul 89 Marquette 71

Seton Hall 67 Butler 62

St. John’s 75 Xavier 67

Villanova 51 Providence 49

Missouri Valley Conference 

Drake 73 Northern Illinois 49

Austin Peay 77 Illinois State 72

Southeastern Conference 

Texas A&M 85 Texas A&M-CC 48

Mississippi State 89 Little Rock 50

Arkansas 96 UT Martin 46

Tennessee 88 Howard 38

Florida 55 Davidson 50

Georgia 67 East Carolina 50

Alabama 87 SE Louisiana 50

Vanderbilt 72 Columbia 51

Summit League 

South Dakota State 68 Omaha 51

Denver 91 North Dakota State 82

South Dakota 96 Western Illinois 65