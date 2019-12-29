(KMAland) -- Creighton won their Big East opener, Omaha lost their Summit opener and Drake nabbed a non-conference win in regional women’s college basketball action on Sunday.
Creighton (9-3 overall, 1-0 Big East): Creighton opened Big East Conference play with a 65-56 win over Georgetown (3-9, 0-1). Jaylyn Agnew led the Jays with 23 points and five assists while Temi Carda added 16 points and Olivia Elger finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.
Omaha (5-9 overall, 0-1 Summit): Omaha lost a 68-51 Summit League opener to South Dakota State (9-6, 1-0). Claire Killian had 14 points for Omaha in the loss. Josie Filer and Ella Ogier added 11 points apiece in the defeat.
Drake (8-4): Drake rolled to a 73-49 win at Northern Illinois. Sara Rhine scored 18 points, Brenni Rose added 12 points and 12 rebounds and Maggie Negaard put in 11 points for the Bulldogs in the win. Becca Hittner also had 10 points and seven rebounds.
NCAA REGIONAL WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Texas 91 Northwestern State 49
Texas Tech 115 UTSA 58
Middle Tennessee 82 TCU 70
Big East Conference
Creighton 65 Creighton 56
DePaul 89 Marquette 71
Seton Hall 67 Butler 62
St. John’s 75 Xavier 67
Villanova 51 Providence 49
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 73 Northern Illinois 49
Austin Peay 77 Illinois State 72
Southeastern Conference
Texas A&M 85 Texas A&M-CC 48
Mississippi State 89 Little Rock 50
Arkansas 96 UT Martin 46
Tennessee 88 Howard 38
Florida 55 Davidson 50
Georgia 67 East Carolina 50
Alabama 87 SE Louisiana 50
Vanderbilt 72 Columbia 51
Summit League
South Dakota State 68 Omaha 51
Denver 91 North Dakota State 82
South Dakota 96 Western Illinois 65