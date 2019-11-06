College Basketball

(KMAland) -- Creighton beat Omaha, and Missouri won in overtime to open the women's college basketball season.

Creighton (1-0) & Omaha (0-1): Temi Carda scored a career-high 25 points for Creighton in a 67-54 win over Omaha. Jaylyn Agnew added 14 points for the Jays in the win. Omah’s Ella Ogier had 12 points, and Elena Pilakouta and Kia Wilson pitched in 11 each.

Missouri (1-0): Five Tigers scored in double figures in a 97-89 overtime win over Western Illinois (0-1). Amber Smith had 27 points, 15 rebounds and four assists to lead the way for Mizzou while Jordan Chavis added a career-best 18 points. Hannah Schuchts pitched in 11 points and 10 rebounds.

COMPLETE REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

Illinois 96 Chicago State 66

Maryland 119 Wagner 56

Missouri State 77 Minnesota 69

Penn State 73 Towson 67

Michigan State 85 Eastern Michigan 50

Rutgers 77 South Alabama 56

Wisconsin 75 North Florida 62

Big 12 Conference 

TCU 66 Robert Morris 61

Baylor 97 New Hampshire 29

Oklahoma State 62 Idaho 47

Big East Conference 

Creighton 67 Omaha 54

Marquette 70 Morgan State 48

St. John’s 68 St. Bonaventure 56

Davidson 66 Georgetown 52

Missouri Valley Conference 

Evansville 77 Brescia 61

Missouri State 77 Minnesota 69

Loyola 89 Detroit Mercy 60

Illinois State 87 Truman State 60

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 97 Western Illinois 89 — OT

South Carolina 103 Alabama State 43

Florida 72 Grambling 65

Kentucky 67 Mount St. Mary’s 44

Ole Miss 72 Mississippi Valley State 53

Tennessee 72 East Tennessee State 68

LSU 83 New Orleans 49

Texas A&M 78 Little Rock 35

Vanderbilt 88 Jacksonville State 66

Summit League 

Creighton 67 Omaha 54

South Dakota Northeastern

Oral Roberts 114 Central Christian 60

Kansas City 83 Denver 79

Fort Wayne 73 Purdue Northwest 50

Missouri 97 Western Illinois 89 — OT