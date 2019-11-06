(KMAland) -- Creighton beat Omaha, and Missouri won in overtime to open the women's college basketball season.
Creighton (1-0) & Omaha (0-1): Temi Carda scored a career-high 25 points for Creighton in a 67-54 win over Omaha. Jaylyn Agnew added 14 points for the Jays in the win. Omah’s Ella Ogier had 12 points, and Elena Pilakouta and Kia Wilson pitched in 11 each.
Missouri (1-0): Five Tigers scored in double figures in a 97-89 overtime win over Western Illinois (0-1). Amber Smith had 27 points, 15 rebounds and four assists to lead the way for Mizzou while Jordan Chavis added a career-best 18 points. Hannah Schuchts pitched in 11 points and 10 rebounds.
COMPLETE REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Illinois 96 Chicago State 66
Maryland 119 Wagner 56
Missouri State 77 Minnesota 69
Penn State 73 Towson 67
Michigan State 85 Eastern Michigan 50
Rutgers 77 South Alabama 56
Wisconsin 75 North Florida 62
Big 12 Conference
TCU 66 Robert Morris 61
Baylor 97 New Hampshire 29
Oklahoma State 62 Idaho 47
Big East Conference
Creighton 67 Omaha 54
Marquette 70 Morgan State 48
St. John’s 68 St. Bonaventure 56
Davidson 66 Georgetown 52
Missouri Valley Conference
Evansville 77 Brescia 61
Loyola 89 Detroit Mercy 60
Illinois State 87 Truman State 60
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 97 Western Illinois 89 — OT
South Carolina 103 Alabama State 43
Florida 72 Grambling 65
Kentucky 67 Mount St. Mary’s 44
Ole Miss 72 Mississippi Valley State 53
Tennessee 72 East Tennessee State 68
LSU 83 New Orleans 49
Texas A&M 78 Little Rock 35
Vanderbilt 88 Jacksonville State 66
Summit League
South Dakota Northeastern
Oral Roberts 114 Central Christian 60
Kansas City 83 Denver 79
Fort Wayne 73 Purdue Northwest 50
