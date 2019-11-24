Creighton Bluejays
(KMAland) -- Creighton beat Nebraska, UNI took down Northwest and Drake, Kansas and Missouri were also winners in regional women's college basketball action on Sunday.

Northern Iowa (5-0) & Northwest Missouri State: Northern Iowa cruised to a 78-53 win over Northwest Missouri State. Rose Simon-Ressler had 14 points while Kristina Cavey scored 12 points for the Panthers. Kendey Eaton had another big game for Northwest, scoring 27 points on the afternoon. The game was an exhibition for Northwest Missouri State.

Creighton (5-1) & Nebraska (4-1): Creighton got 26 points and 13 rebounds from Jaylyn Agnew in a 79-74 win over Nebraska. Temi Carda and Olivia Elger added 18 points apiece, and Tatum Rembao scored 11 for the Jays. Kate Cain scored 18 points, and Sam Haiby had 17 for the Huskers. Leigha Brown added 14 points.

Drake (4-1): Drake rolled to a 94-75 win over Western Illinois (3-4). Becca Hittner had 25 points and 12 rebounds, and Sara Rhine added 15 points. Maddie Monahan produced 14 points and eight assists. 

Kansas (5-0): The Jayhawks rolled to a 69-49 win over Texas State. Mariane De Carvalho had 19 points to lead three players in double figures. Aniya Thomas pitched in 11 points while Zakiyah Thomas had 10 in the victory.

Kansas State (3-1): Kansas State suffered their first loss of the season, losing 57-53 to UT Arlington (4-0). Peyton Williams led the Wildcats with 16 points and 18 rebounds, and Christianna Carr added 15 points. Angela Harris had 10 points while Ayoka Lee finished with six points and 13 rebounds.

Missouri (2-4): Missouri picked up a 68-51 win over SIU Edwardsville (1-5). Amber Smith scored 15 points and added seven rebounds and three blocks while Nadia Green had 10 points and eight boards. Hayley Frank picked up 12 points off the bench.

NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

Maryland 107 Quinnipiac 52

Michigan State 79 Hartford 34

George Mason 78 Penn State 68

Purdue 68 Northern Illinois 63

Illinois 69 Bryant 55

UConn 73 Ohio State 62

Big 12 Conference 

Kansas 69 Texas State 49

UT Arlington 57 Kansas State 53

Texas 93 Southern 39

Big East Conference 

George Washington 52 Georgetown 49

Missouri Valley Conference 

Drake 94 Western Illinois 75

Northern Iowa 78 Northwest Missouri State 53

Valparaiso 95 Bowling Green 90

Evansville 66 Marshall 62

Illinois State 66 North Dakota 58

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 68 SIU Edwardsville 51

South Carolina 84 Clemson 48

Summit League 

Illinois State 66 North Dakota 58