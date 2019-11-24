(KMAland) -- Creighton beat Nebraska, UNI took down Northwest and Drake, Kansas and Missouri were also winners in regional women's college basketball action on Sunday.
Northern Iowa (5-0) & Northwest Missouri State: Northern Iowa cruised to a 78-53 win over Northwest Missouri State. Rose Simon-Ressler had 14 points while Kristina Cavey scored 12 points for the Panthers. Kendey Eaton had another big game for Northwest, scoring 27 points on the afternoon. The game was an exhibition for Northwest Missouri State.
Creighton (5-1) & Nebraska (4-1): Creighton got 26 points and 13 rebounds from Jaylyn Agnew in a 79-74 win over Nebraska. Temi Carda and Olivia Elger added 18 points apiece, and Tatum Rembao scored 11 for the Jays. Kate Cain scored 18 points, and Sam Haiby had 17 for the Huskers. Leigha Brown added 14 points.
Drake (4-1): Drake rolled to a 94-75 win over Western Illinois (3-4). Becca Hittner had 25 points and 12 rebounds, and Sara Rhine added 15 points. Maddie Monahan produced 14 points and eight assists.
Kansas (5-0): The Jayhawks rolled to a 69-49 win over Texas State. Mariane De Carvalho had 19 points to lead three players in double figures. Aniya Thomas pitched in 11 points while Zakiyah Thomas had 10 in the victory.
Kansas State (3-1): Kansas State suffered their first loss of the season, losing 57-53 to UT Arlington (4-0). Peyton Williams led the Wildcats with 16 points and 18 rebounds, and Christianna Carr added 15 points. Angela Harris had 10 points while Ayoka Lee finished with six points and 13 rebounds.
Missouri (2-4): Missouri picked up a 68-51 win over SIU Edwardsville (1-5). Amber Smith scored 15 points and added seven rebounds and three blocks while Nadia Green had 10 points and eight boards. Hayley Frank picked up 12 points off the bench.
NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Creighton 79 Nebraska 74
Maryland 107 Quinnipiac 52
Michigan State 79 Hartford 34
George Mason 78 Penn State 68
Purdue 68 Northern Illinois 63
Illinois 69 Bryant 55
UConn 73 Ohio State 62
Rutgers LSU
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 69 Texas State 49
UT Arlington 57 Kansas State 53
Texas 93 Southern 39
Big East Conference
George Washington 52 Georgetown 49
Georgia Villanova
UMass Lowell Providence
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 94 Western Illinois 75
Valparaiso 95 Bowling Green 90
Evansville 66 Marshall 62
Illinois State 66 North Dakota 58
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 68 SIU Edwardsville 51
South Carolina 84 Clemson 48
Alabama Tulane
California Arkansas
Villanova Georgia
Auburn Saint Joseph’s
Rutgers LSU
Summit League
