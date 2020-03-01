(KMAland) -- Creighton, UNI and Drake were winners while Iowa and Missouri lost on Sunday in regional women’s college basketball action.
BIG TEN: Iowa (23-6, 14-4) lost to Rutgers (21-8, 11-7) — Iowa lost a 78-74 overtime battle at Rutgers. Gabbie Marshall hit six 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead the Hawkeyes while Monika Czinano added 19 points. Kathleen Doyle pitched in 14 points, nine assists and four steals.
BIG EAST: Creighton (19-10, 11-7) def. Georgetown (5-24, 2-16) — Jaylyn Agnew had 43 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Creighton in a 95-78 win. Temi Carda added 16 points and six assists.
MVC: Northern Iowa (17-11, 9-8) def. Loyola Chicago (15-12, 6-10) — Karli Rucker had 23 points and five assists, and Northern Iowa held off Loyola for a 73-70 win. Megan Maahs and Nichole Kroeger added 12 points each.
MVC: Drake (22-7, 14-3) def. Valparaiso (16-11, 8-8) — Becca Hittner had 23 points, Maddie Monahan put in 18 and Drake beat Valparaiso on the road, 83-79. Sara Rhine chipped in 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Kierra Collier added 10 points.
SEC: Missouri (8-21, 5-11) lost to Alabama (18-11, 8-8) — Aijha Blackwell led Missouri with 23 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, but the Tigers lost 73-61. Amber Smith also had 20 points on the afternoon.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Texas Tech 87 TCU 83
Big Ten Conference
Rutgers 78 Iowa 74 — OT
Maryland 99 Minnesota 44
Indiana 78 Michigan 60
Michigan State 99 Penn State 80
Big East Conference
Creighton 95 Georgetown 78
Marquette 90 DePaul 83
Seton Hall 66 Butler 53
Villanova 74 Providence 63
St. John’s 74 Xavier 37
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 73 Loyola Chicago 70
Drake 83 Valparaiso 79
Missouri State 69 Bradley 66
Illinois State 66 Southern Illinois 56
Southeastern Conference
Alabama 73 Missouri 61
South Carolina 60 Texas A&M 52
Mississippi State 84 Ole Miss 59
Vanderbilt 70 Kentucky 64
Georgia 65 Florida 59
Arkansas 75 LSU 71
Tennessee 56 Auburn 55