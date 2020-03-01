NCAA Women's Basketball.jpg

(KMAland) -- Creighton, UNI and Drake were winners while Iowa and Missouri lost on Sunday in regional women’s college basketball action.

BIG TEN: Iowa (23-6, 14-4) lost to Rutgers (21-8, 11-7) — Iowa lost a 78-74 overtime battle at Rutgers. Gabbie Marshall hit six 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead the Hawkeyes while Monika Czinano added 19 points. Kathleen Doyle pitched in 14 points, nine assists and four steals.

BIG EAST: Creighton (19-10, 11-7) def. Georgetown (5-24, 2-16) — Jaylyn Agnew had 43 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Creighton in a 95-78 win. Temi Carda added 16 points and six assists. 

MVC: Northern Iowa (17-11, 9-8) def. Loyola Chicago (15-12, 6-10) — Karli Rucker had 23 points and five assists, and Northern Iowa held off Loyola for a 73-70 win. Megan Maahs and Nichole Kroeger added 12 points each.

MVC: Drake (22-7, 14-3) def. Valparaiso (16-11, 8-8) — Becca Hittner had 23 points, Maddie Monahan put in 18 and Drake beat Valparaiso on the road, 83-79. Sara Rhine chipped in 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Kierra Collier added 10 points.

SEC: Missouri (8-21, 5-11) lost to Alabama (18-11, 8-8) — Aijha Blackwell led Missouri with 23 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, but the Tigers lost 73-61. Amber Smith also had 20 points on the afternoon. 

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Texas Tech 87 TCU 83

Big Ten Conference 

Rutgers 78 Iowa 74 — OT

Maryland 99 Minnesota 44

Indiana 78 Michigan 60

Michigan State 99 Penn State 80

Big East Conference 

Creighton 95 Georgetown 78

Marquette 90 DePaul 83

Seton Hall 66 Butler 53

Villanova 74 Providence 63

St. John’s 74 Xavier 37

Missouri Valley Conference 

Northern Iowa 73 Loyola Chicago 70

Drake 83 Valparaiso 79

Missouri State 69 Bradley 66

Illinois State 66 Southern Illinois 56

Southeastern Conference 

Alabama 73 Missouri 61

South Carolina 60 Texas A&M 52

Mississippi State 84 Ole Miss 59

Vanderbilt 70 Kentucky 64

Georgia 65 Florida 59

Arkansas 75 LSU 71

Tennessee 56 Auburn 55