(KMAland) -- Iowa State beat Kansas and K-State handled Oklahoma State on Tuesday in regional women’s college basketball action.
BIG 12: Iowa State (17-11, 9-8) def. Kansas (15-13, 4-13) — Ashley Joens had 10 points and 20 rebounds, and Rae Johnson added a game-high 18 points for the Cyclones in a 61-42 road win. Tina Stephens led Kansas with 12 points and 17 rebounds.
BIG 12: Kansas State (15-13, 9-8) def. Oklahoma State (15-14, 6-11) — Aniya Harris had 16 points and Ayoka Lee added 13 points and 12 rebounds for K-State in a 62-52 victory.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 61 Kansas 42
Kansas State 62 Oklahoma State 52
GPAC Tournament - Championship
Concordia 60 Hastings 49