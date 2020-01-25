(KMAland) -- ISU beat KU and Nebraska and K-State also won while Kendall Brown, Alyssa Carley, Madelyn Deitchler, Haylee Heits, Sophia Peppers & Kia Rasmussen were the top former KMAlanders on Saturday in regional women's play.
Northwest Missouri State (8-10 overall, 3-6 MIAA): Northwest Missouri State dropped a 70-59 decision to No. 10 Fort Hays State (16-3, 7-3). Freshman Paityn Rau had 17 points while Kylie Coleman added a career-high 17 points of her own to lead the Bearcats. Mallory McConkey (South Nodaway) scored 15 points.
Iowa State (12-6 overall, 4-3 Big 12) & Kansas (12-6, 1-6): Iowa State cruised to an 89-67 win over Kansas. Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw had 20 points for the Cyclones while Kristin Scott added 19 points. Adriana Camber and Ashley Joens had 13 apiece while Jade Thurmon put in 10. Tina Stephens led Kansas with 20 points and nine boards, and Mariane De Carvalho pitched in 15 points.
Nebraska (15-5 overall, 5-4 Big Ten): Nebraska overcame a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to beat Wisconsin (10-10, 2-7), 72-71. Leigha Brown had 20 points off the bench, and Ashtyn Verbeek, Kate Cain and Sam Haiby finished with 11 each.
Kansas State (8-9 overall, 2-4 Big 12): Peyton Williams had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Ayoka Lee added 23 points, 20 boards and five blocks and Angela Harris put in 20 points with five assist to lead Kansas State in a 92-74 win over Oklahoma (10-8, 3-3).
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Raegan Boothe (Central Decatur): Boothe had two points and two rebounds for Simpson in a win over Dubuque.
-Kendall Brown (Moravia): Brown scored 23 points, blocked four shots and had three rebounds and three assists in a Central loss to Coe.
-Alyssa Carley (St. Albert): Carley finished with 10 points and four rebounds for Briar Cliff in a loss to Hastings.
-Madelyn Deitchler (Treynor): Deitchler had 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Briar Cliff in a loss to Hastings.
-Haylee Heits (Falls City Sacred Heart): Hefts scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Doane in their 76-59 loss to Dordt.
-Miranda Hennings (Abraham Lincoln): Hennings scored eight points for Bellevue in a win over Waldorf.
-Maegan Holt (Lewis Central): Holt scored seven points for Nebraska-Kearney in a 60-57 win over Missouri Western.
-Logan Hughes (Shenandoah): Hughes had two points for Missouri Western in a loss to UNK.
-Tina Lair-VanMeter (Coon Rapids-Bayard): Lair-VanMeter finished with eight points and seven rebounds for Waldorf in a loss to Bellevue.
-Jordyn Moser (Harlan): Moser put in four points and had four assists and three rebounds with two steals in a win for Morningside over Mount Marty.
-Victoria Nauman (Mound City): Nauman finished with three points, five rebounds and three assists for Graceland in a loss to Baker.
-Sophia Peppers (Exira/EHK): Peppers finished with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists for Morningside in a win over Mount Marty.
-Kia Rasmussen (IKM-Manning): Rasmussen had a team-high 16 points on 4/5 from 3 to lead Simpson in a win over Dubuque.
-Madi Sager (Stanberry): Sager scored eight points and had seven rebounds for Graceland in a loss to Baker.
-Morgan Shuey (Southwest Valley): Shuey did not score but had three rebounds, an assist and a steal for Salve Regina in their loss to New England.
-Konnor Sudmann (Treynor): Sudmann finished with eight points and four rebounds for Briar Cliff in their loss to Hastings.
-Jenna Taylor (Creston): Taylor ended up with eight points and three rebounds for Simpson in a win over Dubuque.
-Bailey White (St. Albert): White did not score but had three rebounds for College of Saint Mary in their loss to Dakota Wesleyan.
-Jamie Winkler (Louisville): Winkler had five points and four rebounds in a Bellevue win over Waldorf.
REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 89 Kansas 67
Kansas State 92 Oklahoma 74
Texas 61 Oklahoma State 56
Baylor 87 Texas Tech 79
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 72 Wisconsin 71
MIAA
Fort Hays State 70 Northwest Missouri State 59
Washburn 70 Newman 53
Nebraska Kearney 60 Missouri Western 57
Central Missouri 73 Northeastern State 64
Pittsburgh State 83 Missouri Southern 74
Rogers State 99 Lincoln 75
GPAC
Dordt 76 Doane 59
Hastings 78 Briar Cliff 54
Dakota Wesleyan 80 College of Saint Mary 56
Morningside 91 Mount Mary 63
Concordia 102 Concordia (Wisconsin) 47
American Rivers Conference
Simpson 72 Dubuque 46
Luther 76 Loras 66
Coe 71 Central 61
Wartburg 107 Nebraska Wesleyan 46
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Evangel 77 Mount Mercy 44
Clarke 84 Missouri Valley 69
Culver-Stockton 75 Peru State 70
William Penn 53 Benedictine 44
Baker 71 Graceland 57
Central Methodist 100 Grand View 60
Midwest Collegiate Conference
St. Norbert 50 Ripon 41
Beloit 71 Lawrence 56
Knox 76 Grinnell 73
Cornell 69 Illinois 43
Monmouth 76 Lake Forest 51
Iowa Community College Athletic Conference
Iowa Central 75 Marshalltown 53
Southwestern 80 Des Moines Area 50
Kirkwood 111 Little Priest Tribal College 62
Iowa Lakes 49 Ellsworth 43
North Iowa Area 71 Southeastern 61