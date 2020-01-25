NCAA Basketball
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- ISU beat KU and Nebraska and K-State also won while Kendall Brown, Alyssa Carley, Madelyn Deitchler, Haylee Heits, Sophia Peppers & Kia Rasmussen were the top former KMAlanders on Saturday in regional women's play.

Northwest Missouri State (8-10 overall, 3-6 MIAA): Northwest Missouri State dropped a 70-59 decision to No. 10 Fort Hays State (16-3, 7-3). Freshman Paityn Rau had 17 points while Kylie Coleman added a career-high 17 points of her own to lead the Bearcats. Mallory McConkey (South Nodaway) scored 15 points.

Iowa State (12-6 overall, 4-3 Big 12) & Kansas (12-6, 1-6): Iowa State cruised to an 89-67 win over Kansas. Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw had 20 points for the Cyclones while Kristin Scott added 19 points. Adriana Camber and Ashley Joens had 13 apiece while Jade Thurmon put in 10. Tina Stephens led Kansas with 20 points and nine boards, and Mariane De Carvalho pitched in 15 points.

Nebraska (15-5 overall, 5-4 Big Ten): Nebraska overcame a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to beat Wisconsin (10-10, 2-7), 72-71. Leigha Brown had 20 points off the bench, and Ashtyn Verbeek, Kate Cain and Sam Haiby finished with 11 each.

Kansas State (8-9 overall, 2-4 Big 12): Peyton Williams had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Ayoka Lee added 23 points, 20 boards and five blocks and Angela Harris put in 20 points with five assist to lead Kansas State in a 92-74 win over Oklahoma (10-8, 3-3). 

FORMER KMALANDERS   

-Raegan Boothe (Central Decatur): Boothe had two points and two rebounds for Simpson in a win over Dubuque.

-Kendall Brown (Moravia): Brown scored 23 points, blocked four shots and had three rebounds and three assists in a Central loss to Coe.

-Alyssa Carley (St. Albert): Carley finished with 10 points and four rebounds for Briar Cliff in a loss to Hastings.

-Madelyn Deitchler (Treynor): Deitchler had 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Briar Cliff in a loss to Hastings.

-Haylee Heits (Falls City Sacred Heart): Hefts scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Doane in their 76-59 loss to Dordt.

-Miranda Hennings (Abraham Lincoln): Hennings scored eight points for Bellevue in a win over Waldorf.

-Maegan Holt (Lewis Central): Holt scored seven points for Nebraska-Kearney in a 60-57 win over Missouri Western.

-Logan Hughes (Shenandoah): Hughes had two points for Missouri Western in a loss to UNK.

-Tina Lair-VanMeter (Coon Rapids-Bayard): Lair-VanMeter finished with eight points and seven rebounds for Waldorf in a loss to Bellevue.

-Jordyn Moser (Harlan): Moser put in four points and had four assists and three rebounds with two steals in a win for Morningside over Mount Marty. 

-Victoria Nauman (Mound City): Nauman finished with three points, five rebounds and three assists for Graceland in a loss to Baker.

-Sophia Peppers (Exira/EHK): Peppers finished with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists for Morningside in a win over Mount Marty.

-Kia Rasmussen (IKM-Manning): Rasmussen had a team-high 16 points on 4/5 from 3 to lead Simpson in a win over Dubuque.

-Madi Sager (Stanberry): Sager scored eight points and had seven rebounds for Graceland in a loss to Baker.

-Morgan Shuey (Southwest Valley): Shuey did not score but had three rebounds, an assist and a steal for Salve Regina in their loss to New England.

-Konnor Sudmann (Treynor): Sudmann finished with eight points and four rebounds for Briar Cliff in their loss to Hastings.

-Jenna Taylor (Creston): Taylor ended up with eight points and three rebounds for Simpson in a win over Dubuque.

-Bailey White (St. Albert): White did not score but had three rebounds for College of Saint Mary in their loss to Dakota Wesleyan.

-Jamie Winkler (Louisville): Winkler had five points and four rebounds in a Bellevue win over Waldorf.

REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big 12 Conference 

Iowa State 89 Kansas 67

Kansas State 92 Oklahoma 74

Texas 61 Oklahoma State 56

Baylor 87 Texas Tech 79

Big Ten Conference 

Nebraska 72 Wisconsin 71

MIAA 

Fort Hays State 70 Northwest Missouri State 59

Washburn 70 Newman 53

Nebraska Kearney 60 Missouri Western 57

Central Missouri 73 Northeastern State 64

Pittsburgh State 83 Missouri Southern 74

Rogers State 99 Lincoln 75

GPAC 

Dordt 76 Doane 59

Hastings 78 Briar Cliff 54

Dakota Wesleyan 80 College of Saint Mary 56

Morningside 91 Mount Mary 63

Concordia 102 Concordia (Wisconsin) 47

American Rivers Conference 

Simpson 72 Dubuque 46

Luther 76 Loras 66

Coe 71 Central 61

Wartburg 107 Nebraska Wesleyan 46

Heart of America Athletic Conference 

Evangel 77 Mount Mercy 44

Clarke 84 Missouri Valley 69

Culver-Stockton 75 Peru State 70

William Penn 53 Benedictine 44

Baker 71 Graceland 57

Central Methodist 100 Grand View 60

Midwest Collegiate Conference 

St. Norbert 50 Ripon 41

Beloit 71 Lawrence 56

Knox 76 Grinnell 73

Cornell 69 Illinois 43

Monmouth 76 Lake Forest 51

Iowa Community College Athletic Conference 

Iowa Central 75 Marshalltown 53

Southwestern 80 Des Moines Area 50

Kirkwood 111 Little Priest Tribal College 62

Iowa Lakes 49 Ellsworth 43

North Iowa Area 71 Southeastern 61