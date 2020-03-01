(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Kansas were both winners while Omaha and K-State lost in women’s basketball action on Saturday.
BIG 12: Iowa State (16-11, 8-8) def. West Virginia (16-11, 6-10) — Iowa State got 29 points and 13 rebounds from Ashley Joens in a 61-58 victory. Ines Nezerwa added 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists.
SUMMIT: Omaha (7-22, 2-14) lost to North Dakota State (10-18, 7-9) — Ella Ogier had 17 points and eight rebounds, but Omaha lost 67-64. Mariah Murdie had 12 points and five boards in the defeat.
BIG 12: Kansas (15-12, 4-12) def. Oklahoma State (15-13, 6-10) — Zakiyah Franklin had 23 points and eight assists to lead KU in a 77-69. Hannah Kersgieter scored 14 points off the bench, Tina Stephens added 13 and 12 boards and Aniya Thomas scored 10 with six boards, four assists and four steals.
BIG 12: Kansas State (14-13, 8-8) lost to Baylor (27-1, 16-0) — Baylor used a 23-6 second period to roll to an 83-58 win. Angela Harris had 17 points and five assists for K-State while Ayoka Lee finished with eight points and 11 rebounds.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Julia Fleecs, Glidden-Ralston/North Dakota: 7 points, 5 rebounds. (Vs. South Dakota)
-Taylor Frederick, Harlan/South Dakota: 15 points, 6 rebounds (vs. North Dakota)
-Miranda Hennings, Abraham Lincoln/Bellevue: 3 points (vs. Viterbo)
-Maegan Holt, Lewis Central/UNK: 8 points, 4 rebounds (vs. Central Oklahoma)
-Logan Hughes, Shenandoah/Missouri Western: 2 points, 2 rebounds (vs. Washburn)
-Karley Larson, Underwood/UTSA: 3 points (vs. UAB)
-Jordyn Moser, Harlan/Morningside: 3 points, 2 steals, 2 assists (vs. Hastings)
-Sophia Peppers, Exira-EHK/Morningside: 14 points, 5 rebounds (vs. Hastings)
-Caitlyn Ward, Sidney/SECC: 1 point, 3 rebounds (vs. Central-Columbus)
-Jamie Winkler, Louisville/Bellevue: 12 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals (vs. Viterbo)
REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 61 West Virginia 58
Kansas 77 Oklahoma State 69
Baylor 83 Kansas State 58
Texas 86 Oklahoma 76
Big Ten Conference
Northwestern 75 Illinois 58
Ohio State 77 Purdue 56
Summit League
North Dakota State 67 Omaha 64
South Dakota 76 North Dakota 47
Oral Roberts 96 Fort Wayne 59
Denver 84 Western Illinois 78
MIAA
Missouri Western 69 Washburn 39
Central Oklahoma 69 Nebraska Kearney 61
Fort Hays State 74 Newman 48
Emporia State 97 Rogers State 69
Missouri Southern 85 Lincoln 49
Central Missouri 72 Pittsburg State 60
GPAC Tournament — Semifinals
Concordia 94 Dordt 79
Hastings 65 Morningside 44
American Rivers Conference Tournament — Championship
Wartburg 67 Loras 54
Heart of America Conference
Culver-Stockton 66 Baker 43
Evangel 65 Clarke 60
Williams Penn 76 Peru State 56
Central Methodist 66 Benedictine 59
MidAmerica Nazarene 104 Mount March 52
Grand view 72 Missouri Valley 46
Midwest Conference Tournament — Championship
Monmouth 74 Ripon 69
ICCAC
North Iowa Area 99 Southwestern 70
Southeastern 83 Little Priest Tribal 52
Kirkwood 66 Iowa Central 40
Iowa Lakes 66 Ellsworth 39
Iowa Western 92 Northeast 57