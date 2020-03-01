College Basketball

(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Kansas were both winners while Omaha and K-State lost in women’s basketball action on Saturday.

BIG 12: Iowa State (16-11, 8-8) def. West Virginia (16-11, 6-10) — Iowa State got 29 points and 13 rebounds from Ashley Joens in a 61-58 victory. Ines Nezerwa added 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists. 

SUMMIT: Omaha (7-22, 2-14) lost to North Dakota State (10-18, 7-9) — Ella Ogier had 17 points and eight rebounds, but Omaha lost 67-64. Mariah Murdie had 12 points and five boards in the defeat.

BIG 12: Kansas (15-12, 4-12) def. Oklahoma State (15-13, 6-10) — Zakiyah Franklin had 23 points and eight assists to lead KU in a 77-69. Hannah Kersgieter scored 14 points off the bench, Tina Stephens added 13 and 12 boards and Aniya Thomas scored 10 with six boards, four assists and four steals.

BIG 12: Kansas State (14-13, 8-8) lost to Baylor (27-1, 16-0) — Baylor used a 23-6 second period to roll to an 83-58 win. Angela Harris had 17 points and five assists for K-State while Ayoka Lee finished with eight points and 11 rebounds.

FORMER KMALANDERS 

-Julia Fleecs, Glidden-Ralston/North Dakota: 7 points, 5 rebounds. (Vs. South Dakota) 

-Taylor Frederick, Harlan/South Dakota: 15 points, 6 rebounds (vs. North Dakota)

-Miranda Hennings, Abraham Lincoln/Bellevue: 3 points (vs. Viterbo)

-Maegan Holt, Lewis Central/UNK: 8 points, 4 rebounds (vs. Central Oklahoma)

-Logan Hughes, Shenandoah/Missouri Western: 2 points, 2 rebounds (vs. Washburn)

-Karley Larson, Underwood/UTSA: 3 points (vs. UAB)

-Jordyn Moser, Harlan/Morningside: 3 points, 2 steals, 2 assists (vs. Hastings)

-Sophia Peppers, Exira-EHK/Morningside: 14 points, 5 rebounds (vs. Hastings) 

-Caitlyn Ward, Sidney/SECC: 1 point, 3 rebounds (vs. Central-Columbus)

-Jamie Winkler, Louisville/Bellevue: 12 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals (vs. Viterbo)

REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Iowa State 61 West Virginia 58

Kansas 77 Oklahoma State 69

Baylor 83 Kansas State 58

Texas 86 Oklahoma 76

Big Ten Conference 

Northwestern 75 Illinois 58

Ohio State 77 Purdue 56

Summit League 

North Dakota State 67 Omaha 64

South Dakota 76 North Dakota 47

Oral Roberts 96 Fort Wayne 59

Denver 84 Western Illinois 78

MIAA 

Missouri Western 69 Washburn 39

Central Oklahoma 69 Nebraska Kearney 61

Fort Hays State 74 Newman 48

Emporia State 97 Rogers State 69

Missouri Southern 85 Lincoln 49

Central Missouri 72 Pittsburg State 60

GPAC Tournament — Semifinals 

Concordia 94 Dordt 79

Hastings 65 Morningside 44

American Rivers Conference Tournament — Championship 

Wartburg 67 Loras 54

Heart of America Conference 

Culver-Stockton 66 Baker 43

Evangel 65 Clarke 60

Williams Penn 76 Peru State 56

Central Methodist 66 Benedictine 59

MidAmerica Nazarene 104 Mount March 52

Grand view 72 Missouri Valley 46

Midwest Conference Tournament — Championship 

Monmouth 74 Ripon 69

ICCAC 

North Iowa Area 99 Southwestern 70

Southeastern 83 Little Priest Tribal 52

Kirkwood 66 Iowa Central 40

Iowa Lakes 66 Ellsworth 39

Iowa Western 92 Northeast 57