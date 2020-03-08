(KMAland) -- Iowa State snapped Baylor’s 58-game Big 12 win streak while K-State rolled to a win over Kansas in regional women’s college basketball on Sunday.
BIG 12: Iowa State (18-11, 10-8) def. Baylor (28-2, 17-1) — Iowa State ended Baylor’s 58-game Big 12 win streak on an Ashley Joens free throw with less than one second remaining, taking a 57-56 win. Joens had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Ines Nezerwa and Rae Johnson added 11 points apiece for the Cyclones.
BIG 12: Kansas State (16-13, 10-8) def. Kansas (15-14, 4-14) — Peyton Williams had 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists in an 83-63 win for K-State. Ayoka Lee added 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Wildcats. Hannah Kersgieter added 21 points and six rebounds for Kansas in the defeat.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 57 Baylor 56
Kansas State 83 Kansas 63
Texas 63 Oklahoma State 52
Big Ten Conference Tournament — Championship
Maryland 82 Ohio State 65
Big East Tournament — Semifinal
DePaul 83 Seton Hall 80
Marquette St. John’s
SEC Tournament — Championship
South Carolina 76 Mississippi State 62
Summit League Tournament — Quarterfinals
Oral Roberts 74 Western Illinois 66
North Dakota State 72 Denver 68
MIAA Tournament — Championship
Central Missouri 82 Emporia State 75