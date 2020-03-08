Iowa State Cyclones

(KMAland) -- Iowa State snapped Baylor’s 58-game Big 12 win streak while K-State rolled to a win over Kansas in regional women’s college basketball on Sunday.

BIG 12: Iowa State (18-11, 10-8) def. Baylor (28-2, 17-1) — Iowa State ended Baylor’s 58-game Big 12 win streak on an Ashley Joens free throw with less than one second remaining, taking a 57-56 win. Joens had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Ines Nezerwa and Rae Johnson added 11 points apiece for the Cyclones.

BIG 12: Kansas State (16-13, 10-8) def. Kansas (15-14, 4-14) — Peyton Williams had 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists in an 83-63 win for K-State. Ayoka Lee added 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Wildcats. Hannah Kersgieter added 21 points and six rebounds for Kansas in the defeat.

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Iowa State 57 Baylor 56

Kansas State 83 Kansas 63

Texas 63 Oklahoma State 52

Big Ten Conference Tournament — Championship 

Maryland 82 Ohio State 65

Big East Tournament — Semifinal 

DePaul 83 Seton Hall 80

Marquette St. John’s

SEC Tournament — Championship 

South Carolina 76 Mississippi State 62

Summit League Tournament — Quarterfinals 

Oral Roberts 74 Western Illinois 66

North Dakota State 72 Denver 68

MIAA Tournament — Championship 

Central Missouri 82 Emporia State 75