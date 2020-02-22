(KMAland) -- Iowa, Nebraska, Omaha, Drake, UNI and K-State were all winners while former Treynor standout Madelyn Deitchler dropped in 28 points for Briar Cliff in a win on Saturday in women’s hoops.
MIAA: Pittsburg State (16-9, 12-5) def. Northwest Missouri State (11-15, 6-11) — Mallory McConkey had 22 points and six rebounds for Northwest in a 77-76 overtime loss to Pitt State. Kendey Eaton added 19 points, and Jayna Green finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.
BIG TEN: Iowa (22-5, 13-3) def. Penn State (7-20, 1-15) — Monika Czinano poured in 23 points and had seven rebounds for Iowa in a 100-57 win. Kathleen Doyle finished with 18 points and seven assists, and Makenzie Meyer and McKenna Warnock had 10 points apiece.
BIG TEN: Nebraska (17-11, 7-10) def. Illinois (11-16, 2-14) — Nebraska scored 56 first-half points on their way to an 80-58 win. Leigha Brown had 22 points and six rebounds off the bench for the Huskers. Ashtyn Verbeek added 15 points, and Hannah Whitish pitched in 12 points and seven assists.
SUMMIT: Omaha (7-20, 2-12) def. Fort Wayne (5-22, 1-13) — Ella Ogier put in 20 points for Omaha in a 65-51 victory. Rayanna Carter finished with 14 points and six rebounds.
MVC: Drake (20-7, 12-3) def. Illinois State (15-10, 7-7) — Drake came back from an 11-point deficit to win 87-82 behind 28 points and 10 rebounds from Sara Rhine. Becca Hittner added 15 points for the Bulldogs.
MVC: Northern Iowa (16-10, 8-7) def. Bradley (19-6, 10-4) — Karli Rucker scored 16 points in a 64-57 win for the Panthers. Bre Gunnels added in seven points and 12 rebounds.
BIG 12: Kansas State (13-12, 7-7) def. Texas (16-10, 8-6) — Ayoka Lee had 18 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, and Angela Harris finished with 15 points to lead Kansas State in a 60-54 win.
BIG 12: West Virginia (16-9, 6-8) def. Kansas (13-12, 2-12) — The Jayhawks dropped a 60-53 decision. Zakiyah Franklin had 12 points, six assists and five rebounds and Mariane De Carvalho and Aniya Thomas had 10 points apiece to lead KU.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Brielle Baker, Creston/SWCC: 19 points, 5 rebounds (vs. Ellsworth)
-Kiara Brannen-Sporrer, Audubon/Buena Vista: 4 rebounds, 2 assists (vs. Simpson)
-Alyssa Carley, St. Albert/Briar Cliff: 6 points, 5 assists (vs. Doane)
-Emilee Danner, Ar-We-Va/Northwestern: 6 points, 2 blocks (vs. Morningside)
-Madelyn Deitchler, Treynor/Briar Cliff: 28 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists (vs. Doane)
-Kendey Eaton, Mound City/NW Missouri State: 19 points, 3 rebounds (vs. Pitt State)
-Taylor Frederick, Harlan/South Dakota: 10 points, 4 rebounds (vs. South Dakota State)
-Haylee Heits, Sacred Heart/Doane: 11 points, 9 rebounds (vs. Briar Cliff)
-Maegan Holt, Lewis Central/UNK: 14 points, 7 rebounds (vs. Rogers State)
-Logan Hughes, Shenandoah/Missouri Western: 4 points (vs. Missouri Southern)
-Nicole Lange, Harlan/Buena Vista: 6 points (vs. Simpson)
-Karley Larson, Underwood/UTSA: 3 rebounds (vs. North Texas)
-Mallory McConkey, South Nodaway/NW Missouri State: 22 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists (vs. Pitt State)
-Jordyn Moser, Harlan/Morningside: 8 points, 3 assists, 3 steals (vs. Northwestern)
-Victoria Nauman, Mound City/Graceland: 7 points, 6 assists (vs. Benedictine)
-Sophia Peppers, Exira-EHK/Morningside: 13 points, 5 rebounds (vs. Northwestern)
-Kia Rasmussen, IKM-Manning/Simpson: 5 points, 4 assists (vs. Buena Vista)
-Madi Sager, Stanberry/Graceland: 8 points, 4 rebounds (vs. Benedictine)
-Morgan Shuey, Southwest Valley/Salve Regina: 2 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists (vs. Wentworth)
-Jenna Taylor, Creston/Simpson: 8 points (vs. Buena Vista)
