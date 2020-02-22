Madelyn Deitchler
(KMAland) -- Iowa, Nebraska, Omaha, Drake, UNI and K-State were all winners while former Treynor standout Madelyn Deitchler dropped in 28 points for Briar Cliff in a win on Saturday in women’s hoops.

MIAA: Pittsburg State (16-9, 12-5) def. Northwest Missouri State (11-15, 6-11) — Mallory McConkey had 22 points and six rebounds for Northwest in a 77-76 overtime loss to Pitt State. Kendey Eaton added 19 points, and Jayna Green finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

BIG TEN: Iowa (22-5, 13-3) def. Penn State (7-20, 1-15) — Monika Czinano poured in 23 points and had seven rebounds for Iowa in a 100-57 win. Kathleen Doyle finished with 18 points and seven assists, and Makenzie Meyer and McKenna Warnock had 10 points apiece.

BIG TEN: Nebraska (17-11, 7-10) def. Illinois (11-16, 2-14) — Nebraska scored 56 first-half points on their way to an 80-58 win. Leigha Brown had 22 points and six rebounds off the bench for the Huskers. Ashtyn Verbeek added 15 points, and Hannah Whitish pitched in 12 points and seven assists. 

SUMMIT: Omaha (7-20, 2-12) def. Fort Wayne (5-22, 1-13) — Ella Ogier put in 20 points for Omaha in a 65-51 victory. Rayanna Carter finished with 14 points and six rebounds. 

MVC: Drake (20-7, 12-3) def. Illinois State (15-10, 7-7) — Drake came back from an 11-point deficit to win 87-82 behind 28 points and 10 rebounds from Sara Rhine. Becca Hittner added 15 points for the Bulldogs. 

MVC: Northern Iowa (16-10, 8-7) def. Bradley (19-6, 10-4) — Karli Rucker scored 16 points in a 64-57 win for the Panthers. Bre Gunnels added in seven points and 12 rebounds.

BIG 12: Kansas State (13-12, 7-7) def. Texas (16-10, 8-6) — Ayoka Lee had 18 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, and Angela Harris finished with 15 points to lead Kansas State in a 60-54 win.

BIG 12: West Virginia (16-9, 6-8) def. Kansas (13-12, 2-12) — The Jayhawks dropped a 60-53 decision. Zakiyah Franklin had 12 points, six assists and five rebounds and Mariane De Carvalho and Aniya Thomas had 10 points apiece to lead KU.

FORMER KMALANDERS 

-Brielle Baker, Creston/SWCC: 19 points, 5 rebounds (vs. Ellsworth)

-Kiara Brannen-Sporrer, Audubon/Buena Vista: 4 rebounds, 2 assists (vs. Simpson)

-Alyssa Carley, St. Albert/Briar Cliff: 6 points, 5 assists (vs. Doane)

-Emilee Danner, Ar-We-Va/Northwestern: 6 points, 2 blocks (vs. Morningside)

-Madelyn Deitchler, Treynor/Briar Cliff: 28 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists (vs. Doane)

-Kendey Eaton, Mound City/NW Missouri State: 19 points, 3 rebounds (vs. Pitt State)

-Taylor Frederick, Harlan/South Dakota: 10 points, 4 rebounds (vs. South Dakota State)

-Haylee Heits, Sacred Heart/Doane: 11 points, 9 rebounds (vs. Briar Cliff)

-Maegan Holt, Lewis Central/UNK: 14 points, 7 rebounds (vs. Rogers State)

-Logan Hughes, Shenandoah/Missouri Western: 4 points (vs. Missouri Southern)

-Nicole Lange, Harlan/Buena Vista: 6 points (vs. Simpson)

-Karley Larson, Underwood/UTSA: 3 rebounds (vs. North Texas)

-Mallory McConkey, South Nodaway/NW Missouri State: 22 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists (vs. Pitt State)

-Jordyn Moser, Harlan/Morningside: 8 points, 3 assists, 3 steals (vs. Northwestern)

-Victoria Nauman, Mound City/Graceland: 7 points, 6 assists (vs. Benedictine)

-Sophia Peppers, Exira-EHK/Morningside: 13 points, 5 rebounds (vs. Northwestern)

-Kia Rasmussen, IKM-Manning/Simpson: 5 points, 4 assists (vs. Buena Vista)

-Madi Sager, Stanberry/Graceland: 8 points, 4 rebounds (vs. Benedictine)

-Morgan Shuey, Southwest Valley/Salve Regina: 2 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists (vs. Wentworth)

-Jenna Taylor, Creston/Simpson: 8 points (vs. Buena Vista)

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big 12 Conference 

Kansas State 60 Texas 54

West Virginia 60 Kansas 53

Baylor 101 Oklahoma 69

Big Ten Conference 

Iowa 100 Penn State 57

Nebraska 80 Illinois 58

Northwestern 82 Wisconsin 66

Indiana 75 Minnesota 69

Rutgers 59 Ohio State 57

Big East Conference 

St. John’s 77 Seton Hall 76

Missouri Valley Conference 

Drake 87 Illinois State 82

Northern Iowa 64 Bradley 57

Valparaiso 70 Loyola Chicago 57

Summit League 

Omaha 65 Fort Wayne 51

South Dakota 77 South Dakota State 67

MIAA 

Pittsburg State 77 Northwest Missouri State 76

Washburn 85 Lincoln 56

Emporia State 74 Central Oklahoma 66

Nebraska Kearney 74 Rogers State 59

Fort Hays State 67 Northeastern State 58

Missouri Western 76 Missouri Southern 47

GPAC 

Briar Cliff 69 Doane 50

Hastings 80 Dakota Wesleyan 52

Morningside 78 Northwestern 68

Concordia 76 Jamestown 66

Midland 95 Mount Marty 70

Dordt 93 College of Saint Mary 45

American Rivers Conference 

Simpson 76 Buena Vista 56

Luther 79 Coe 72

Wartburg 88 Dubuque 47

Loras 79 Nebraska Wesleyan 58

Heart of America Conference 

Peru State 66 Mount Mercy 52

Evangel 80 Grand View 67

Benedictine 76 Graceland 61

William Penn 83 Baker 54

Central Methodist 83 Culver-Stockton 74

Clarke 67 MidAmerica Nazarene 55

Midwest Conference 

Monmouth 74 St. Norbert 67

Illinois College 61 Lawrence 40

Ripon College 76 Knox College 64

Lake Forest College 83 Grinnell College 69

Cornell College 66 Beloit College 51

ICCAC 

Iowa Central 64 DMACC 62

Iowa Lakes 65 Little Priest Tribal 50

North Iowa Area 85 Kirkwood 64

Southwestern 59 Ellsworth 46

Southeastern 79 Marshalltown 66