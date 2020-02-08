(KMAland) -- Northwest, Iowa State and Creighton all won while former KMAlanders Madelyn Deitchler, Jenna Taylor and Jamie Winkler all had big Saturdays in regional women's basketball.
Northwest Missouri State (11-11 overall, 6-7 MIAA): Jaelyn Haggard scored 16 points to lead Northwest Missouri State over Lincoln (3-19, 0-12), 59-45. Paityn Rau added 12 points while Mallory McConkey (South Nodaway) had 10 points and five rebounds.
Iowa State (14-8 overall, 6-5 Big 12): Ashley Joens (17 points, 15 rebounds) and Kristin Scott (18 points, 12 rebounds) both had double-doubles for Iowa State in a 63-59 win over Oklahoma (12-11, 5-6). Adriana Camber added 12 points for the Cyclones.
Creighton (15-8 overall, 7-5 Big East): Jaylyn Agnew poured in 38 points for Creighton in a 77-68 win over Providence (10-14, 1-11). Olivia Elger added 14 points and Temi Carda finished with 11 in the win for the Jays.
Omaha (6-17 overall, 1-9 Summit): Omaha lost another Summit League game to South Dakota State (18-7, 10-1), 69-59. Mariah Murdie and Akili Felici both scored 15 points for the Mavericks in the loss.
Kansas State (10-11 overall, 4-6 Big 12): Kansas State lost a defensive struggle to No. 2 Baylor (21-1, 10-0), 54-40. Ayoka Lee had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats while Peyton Williams added 12 and eight.
Kansas (12-10 overall, 1-10 Big 12): Kansas dropped an 87-74 battle with TCU (17-4, 8-2). Aniya Thomas had 28 points and four assists for KU in the defeat. Zakiyah Franklin itched in 21 points and five assists.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Brielle Baker, Creston/SWCC: 19 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals (vs. Southeastern)
-Reagan Boothe, Central Decatur/Simpson: 1 points, 3 steals (vs. Central)
-Kendall Brown, Moravia/Central: 4 points, 8 rebounds (vs. Simpson)
-Alyssa Carley, St. Albert/Briar Cliff: 18 points, 3 steals, 3 assists (vs. Midland)
-Kenzie Cunard, Logan-Magnolia/Dordt: 4 minutes (vs. Concordia)
-Emilee Danner, Ar-We-Va/Northwestern: 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals (vs. Doane)
-Madelyn Deitchler, Treynor/Briar Cliff: 22 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists s(vs. Midland)
-Kendey Eaton, Mound City/NWMOST: 8 points, 2 assists (vs. Lincoln)
-Maddie Hartley, Clarinda/Central: 3 minutes (vs. Simpson)
-Haylee Heits, Sacred Heart/Doane: 19 points, 7 rebounds (vs. Northwestern)
-Miranda Hennings, AL/Bellevue: 3 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals (vs. Presentation)
-Maegan Holt, Lewis Central/UNK: 15 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists (vs. Newman)
-Logan Hughes, Shenandoah/Missouri Western: 2 rebounds (vs. Central Missouri)
-Tina Lair-VanMeter, CRB/Waldorf: 18 points, 11 rebounds, 2 steals (vs. Valley City State)
-Nicole Lange, Harlan/Buena Vista: 16 points, 2 rebounds (vs. Dubuque)
-Karley Larson, Underwood/UTSA: 2 points (vs. Charlotte)
-Mallory McConkey, South Nodaway/NWMOST: 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists (vs. Lincoln)
-Jordyn Moser, Harlan/Morningside: 3 points, 3 assists, 2 steals, 2 rebounds (vs. Dakota Wesleyan)
-Victoria Nauman, Mound City/Graceland: 5 points, 3 assists (vs. Central Methodist)
-Sophia Peppers, Exira-EHK/Morningside: 18 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists (vs. Dakota Wesleyan)
-Kia Rasmussen, IKM-Manning/Simpson: 6 points (vs. Central)
-Madi Sager, Stanberry/Graceland: 11 points, 4 rebounds (vs. Central Methodist)
-Morgan Shuey, Southwest Valley/Salve Regina: 13 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds (vs. Nichols)
-Kiara Sporrer, Audubon/Buena Vista: 2 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals (vs. Dubuque)
-Konnor Sudmann, Treynor/Briar Cliff: 13 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists (vs. Midland)
-Jenna Taylor, Simpson/Creston: 21 points, 10 rebounds (vs. Central)
-Bailey White, St. Albert/College of St. Mary: 3 points (vs. Mount Marty)
-Jamie Winkler, Louisville/Bellevue: 23 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals (vs. Presentation)
REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 63 Oklahoma 59
Baylor 54 Kansas State 40
TCU 87 Kansas 74
Oklahoma State 60 West Virginia 57
Big East Conference
Creighton 77 Providence 68
Missouri Valley Conference
Valparaiso 61 Indiana State 45
Loyola Chicago 77 Evansville 47
Summit League
South Dakota State 69 Omaha 59
Denver 83 Fort Wayne 57
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 59 Lincoln 45
Missouri Western 67 Central Missouri 57
Washburn 82 Pittsburg State 75
Central Oklahoma 77 Fort Hays State 66
Rogers State 70 Northeastern State 62
Nebraska Kearney 59 Newman 46
Emporia State 71 Missouri Southern State 63
GPAC
Hastings 65 Jamestown 51
Northwestern 82 Doane 55
Mount Marty 57 College of Saint Mary 53
Concordia 74 Dordt 56
Midland 82 Briar Cliff 71
Dakota Wesleyan 95 Morningside 93
American Rivers Conference
Luther 102 Nebraska Wesleyan
Loras 74 Coe 53
Simpson 95 Central 63
Dubuque 74 Buena Vista 66
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Benedictine 63 Mount Mercy 48
Clarke 64 Baker 57
Evangel 87 Peru State 81
Culver-Stockton 74 MidAmerica Nazarene 71
Central Methodist 112 Graceland 65
William Penn 74 Missouri Valley 71
Midwest Collegiate Conference
Ripon College 65 Lawrence University 54
Illinois College 57 St. Norbert College 53
Cornell College 57 Knox College 48
Monmouth College 76 Grinnell College 68
Lake Forest College 69 Beloit College 64
ICCAC
Southwestern 83 Southeastern 61
Kirkwood 75 Iowa Lakes 51
Des Moines Area 104 Little Priest Tribal 57
North Iowa Area 116 Ellsworth 23
Northeast 81 Marshalltown 41
Moberly Area 70 Iowa Western 62