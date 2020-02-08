Madelyn Deitchler
(KMAland) -- Northwest, Iowa State and Creighton all won while former KMAlanders Madelyn Deitchler, Jenna Taylor and Jamie Winkler all had big Saturdays in regional women's basketball.

Northwest Missouri State (11-11 overall, 6-7 MIAA): Jaelyn Haggard scored 16 points to lead Northwest Missouri State over Lincoln (3-19, 0-12), 59-45. Paityn Rau added 12 points while Mallory McConkey (South Nodaway) had 10 points and five rebounds. 

Iowa State (14-8 overall, 6-5 Big 12): Ashley Joens (17 points, 15 rebounds) and Kristin Scott (18 points, 12 rebounds) both had double-doubles for Iowa State in a 63-59 win over Oklahoma (12-11, 5-6). Adriana Camber added 12 points for the Cyclones. 

Creighton (15-8 overall, 7-5 Big East): Jaylyn Agnew poured in 38 points for Creighton in a 77-68 win over Providence (10-14, 1-11). Olivia Elger added 14 points and Temi Carda finished with 11 in the win for the Jays.

Omaha (6-17 overall, 1-9 Summit): Omaha lost another Summit League game to South Dakota State (18-7, 10-1), 69-59. Mariah Murdie and Akili Felici both scored 15 points for the Mavericks in the loss.

Kansas State (10-11 overall, 4-6 Big 12): Kansas State lost a defensive struggle to No. 2 Baylor (21-1, 10-0), 54-40. Ayoka Lee had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats while Peyton Williams added 12 and eight. 

Kansas (12-10 overall, 1-10 Big 12): Kansas dropped an 87-74 battle with TCU (17-4, 8-2). Aniya Thomas had 28 points and four assists for KU in the defeat. Zakiyah Franklin itched in 21 points and five assists. 

FORMER KMALANDERS 

-Brielle Baker, Creston/SWCC: 19 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals (vs. Southeastern)

-Reagan Boothe, Central Decatur/Simpson: 1 points, 3 steals (vs. Central)

-Kendall Brown, Moravia/Central: 4 points, 8 rebounds (vs. Simpson)

-Alyssa Carley, St. Albert/Briar Cliff: 18 points, 3 steals, 3 assists (vs. Midland)

-Kenzie Cunard, Logan-Magnolia/Dordt: 4 minutes (vs. Concordia)

-Emilee Danner, Ar-We-Va/Northwestern: 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals (vs. Doane)

-Madelyn Deitchler, Treynor/Briar Cliff: 22 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists s(vs. Midland)

-Kendey Eaton, Mound City/NWMOST: 8 points, 2 assists (vs. Lincoln)

-Maddie Hartley, Clarinda/Central: 3 minutes (vs. Simpson) 

-Haylee Heits, Sacred Heart/Doane: 19 points, 7 rebounds (vs. Northwestern)

-Miranda Hennings, AL/Bellevue: 3 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals (vs. Presentation)

-Maegan Holt, Lewis Central/UNK: 15 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists (vs. Newman)

-Logan Hughes, Shenandoah/Missouri Western: 2 rebounds (vs. Central Missouri)

-Tina Lair-VanMeter, CRB/Waldorf: 18 points, 11 rebounds, 2 steals (vs. Valley City State)

-Nicole Lange, Harlan/Buena Vista: 16 points, 2 rebounds (vs. Dubuque)

-Karley Larson, Underwood/UTSA: 2 points (vs. Charlotte)

-Mallory McConkey, South Nodaway/NWMOST: 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists (vs. Lincoln)

-Jordyn Moser, Harlan/Morningside: 3 points, 3 assists, 2 steals, 2 rebounds (vs. Dakota Wesleyan)

-Victoria Nauman, Mound City/Graceland: 5 points, 3 assists (vs. Central Methodist)

-Sophia Peppers, Exira-EHK/Morningside: 18 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists (vs. Dakota Wesleyan)

-Kia Rasmussen, IKM-Manning/Simpson: 6 points (vs. Central)

-Madi Sager, Stanberry/Graceland: 11 points, 4 rebounds (vs. Central Methodist)

-Morgan Shuey, Southwest Valley/Salve Regina: 13 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds (vs. Nichols)

-Kiara Sporrer, Audubon/Buena Vista: 2 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals (vs. Dubuque)

-Konnor Sudmann, Treynor/Briar Cliff: 13 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists (vs. Midland)

-Jenna Taylor, Simpson/Creston: 21 points, 10 rebounds (vs. Central)

-Bailey White, St. Albert/College of St. Mary: 3 points (vs. Mount Marty)

-Jamie Winkler, Louisville/Bellevue: 23 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals (vs. Presentation)

REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big 12 Conference 

Iowa State 63 Oklahoma 59

Baylor 54 Kansas State 40

TCU 87 Kansas 74

Oklahoma State 60 West Virginia 57

Big East Conference 

Creighton 77 Providence 68

Missouri Valley Conference 

Valparaiso 61 Indiana State 45

Loyola Chicago 77 Evansville 47

Summit League 

South Dakota State 69 Omaha 59

Denver 83 Fort Wayne 57

MIAA 

Northwest Missouri State 59 Lincoln 45

Missouri Western 67 Central Missouri 57

Washburn 82 Pittsburg State 75

Central Oklahoma 77 Fort Hays State 66

Rogers State 70 Northeastern State 62

Nebraska Kearney 59 Newman 46

Emporia State 71 Missouri Southern State 63

GPAC 

Hastings 65 Jamestown 51

Northwestern 82 Doane 55

Mount Marty 57 College of Saint Mary 53

Concordia 74 Dordt 56

Midland 82 Briar Cliff 71

Dakota Wesleyan 95 Morningside 93

American Rivers Conference 

Luther 102 Nebraska Wesleyan

Loras 74 Coe 53

Simpson 95 Central 63

Dubuque 74 Buena Vista 66

Heart of America Athletic Conference 

Benedictine 63 Mount Mercy 48

Clarke 64 Baker 57

Evangel 87 Peru State 81

Culver-Stockton 74 MidAmerica Nazarene 71

Central Methodist 112 Graceland 65

William Penn 74 Missouri Valley 71

Midwest Collegiate Conference 

Ripon College 65 Lawrence University 54

Illinois College 57 St. Norbert College 53

Cornell College 57 Knox College 48

Monmouth College 76 Grinnell College 68

Lake Forest College 69 Beloit College 64

ICCAC 

Southwestern 83 Southeastern 61

Kirkwood 75 Iowa Lakes 51

Des Moines Area 104 Little Priest Tribal 57

North Iowa Area 116 Ellsworth 23

Northeast 81 Marshalltown 41

Moberly Area 70 Iowa Western 62