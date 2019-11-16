(KMAland) -- Drake took down Creighton in regional women's college basketball action on Saturday.
Drake (3-1) & Creighton (2-1): Sara Rhine scored 16 points and added six rebounds and three blocks, and Becca Hittner pitched in 15 points and 11 rebounds and Brenni Rose had 15 points and six assists. Creighton’s Olivia Elger hit five 3s and scored 15 points to lead Creighton.
NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Michigan 80 Akron 71
Illinois State 74 Illinois 58
Big East Conference
Rider 64 Xavier 57
Georgetown 66 Pitt 56
Missouri Valley Conference
Bradley 101 Eureka 39
Southern Illinois 76 Tennessee Tech 65
Southeastern Conference
Green Bay 72 Missouri 64
Florida 84 Samford 48
Kentucky 50 Virginia 47
Summit League
Kent State 75 Fort Wayne 67
South Dakota 84 Utah 81 — OT