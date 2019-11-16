Drake Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- Drake took down Creighton in regional women's college basketball action on Saturday.

Drake (3-1) & Creighton (2-1): Sara Rhine scored 16 points and added six rebounds and three blocks, and Becca Hittner pitched in 15 points and 11 rebounds and Brenni Rose had 15 points and six assists. Creighton’s Olivia Elger hit five 3s and scored 15 points to lead Creighton.

NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

Michigan 80 Akron 71

Illinois State 74 Illinois 58

Big East Conference  

Drake 63 Creighton 53

Rider 64 Xavier 57

Georgetown 66 Pitt 56

Missouri Valley Conference 

Drake 63 Creighton 53

Bradley 101 Eureka 39

Illinois State 74 Illinois 58

Southern Illinois 76 Tennessee Tech 65

Southeastern Conference 

Green Bay 72 Missouri 64

Florida 84 Samford 48

Kentucky 50 Virginia 47

Summit League 

Kent State 75 Fort Wayne 67

South Dakota 84 Utah 81 — OT