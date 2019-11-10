Drake Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- Drake beat Iowa State, Nebraska downed Missouri in overtime and Kansas moved to 2-0 in regional women's college basketball action on Sunday.

Iowa State (1-1) & Drake (2-0): Drake took an 86-81 win over Iowa State behind 23 points and nine rebounds from Sara Rhine. Maddie Monahan and Becca Hittner had 13 points each, and Kierra Collier finished with 11 for the Bulldogs. Kristin Scott scored 22 points for Iowa State, and Ashley Joens had 18 while Rae Johnson had 10.

Nebraska (2-0) & Missouri (1-1): Sam Haiby had a career-high 28 points and hit a game-clinching 3-pointer to lead Nebraska to a 90-85 overtime win over Mizzou. Leigha Brown had 24 points, Hannah Whitish added 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals and Nicea Eliely pitched in 10 points. Missouri’s Aijha Blackwell had 21 points while Amber Smith (20 points, 14 rebounds), Jordan Roundtree (16 & 10) and Hannah Schuchts (13 & 10) all had double-doubles.

Kansas (2-0): Five players scored in double figures for Kansas in a 91-50 win over UIC (0-2). Aniya Thomas had 17 points, Tina Stephens finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds and Zaikyah Franklin had 14 points. Mariane De Carvalho and Brooklyn Mitchell finished with 13 and 11 points, respectively. 

COMPLETE REGIONAL NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Nebraska 90 Missouri 85 — OT

Indiana 111 Nicholls State 47

Michigan 77 Bradley 57

Minnesota 90 Vermont 58

Ohio State 89 Valparaiso 38

Rider 78 Penn State 70

Purdue 68 Milwaukee 55

Wisconsin 78 Wofford 65

South Carolina 63 Maryland 54

Northwestern 67 Loyola MD 46

Big 12 Conference 

Drake 86 Iowa State 81

Kansas 91 Illinois-Chicago 50

West Virginia 56 Presbyterian 40

TCU 59 Cornell 49

Oklahoma 82 UAB 75

Big East Conference 

Marquette 58 Illinois State 41

Missouri Valley Conference 

Indiana State 59 Eastern Illinois 57

Southeast Missouri State 83 Evansville 60

Missouri State 72 Boise State 69

Southeastern Conference 

South Carolina 63 Maryland 54

Ole Miss 66 UL Monroe 42

Florida 70 Longwood 54

Texas A&M 79 Duke 58

Kentucky 67 Middle Tennessee 52

Summit League 

Northern Illinois 74 North Dakota State 68 — OT

COMPLETE REGIONAL NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

Rutgers 86 Niagara 39

Ohio State 76 UMass Lowell 56

Illinois Arizona

Michigan State Binghamton

Missouri Valley Conference 

Oakland 61 Southern Illinois 52

Missouri State 59 Alabama State 50

Illinois State 75 Little Rock 70

Southeastern Conference 

South Carolina 66 Wyoming 32

Florida State 63 Florida 51

Summit League 

Fort Wayne Southeast Missouri State

South Dakota Hawaii