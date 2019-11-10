(KMAland) -- Drake beat Iowa State, Nebraska downed Missouri in overtime and Kansas moved to 2-0 in regional women's college basketball action on Sunday.
Iowa State (1-1) & Drake (2-0): Drake took an 86-81 win over Iowa State behind 23 points and nine rebounds from Sara Rhine. Maddie Monahan and Becca Hittner had 13 points each, and Kierra Collier finished with 11 for the Bulldogs. Kristin Scott scored 22 points for Iowa State, and Ashley Joens had 18 while Rae Johnson had 10.
Nebraska (2-0) & Missouri (1-1): Sam Haiby had a career-high 28 points and hit a game-clinching 3-pointer to lead Nebraska to a 90-85 overtime win over Mizzou. Leigha Brown had 24 points, Hannah Whitish added 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals and Nicea Eliely pitched in 10 points. Missouri’s Aijha Blackwell had 21 points while Amber Smith (20 points, 14 rebounds), Jordan Roundtree (16 & 10) and Hannah Schuchts (13 & 10) all had double-doubles.
Kansas (2-0): Five players scored in double figures for Kansas in a 91-50 win over UIC (0-2). Aniya Thomas had 17 points, Tina Stephens finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds and Zaikyah Franklin had 14 points. Mariane De Carvalho and Brooklyn Mitchell finished with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
COMPLETE REGIONAL NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 90 Missouri 85 — OT
Indiana 111 Nicholls State 47
Michigan 77 Bradley 57
Minnesota 90 Vermont 58
Ohio State 89 Valparaiso 38
Rider 78 Penn State 70
Purdue 68 Milwaukee 55
Wisconsin 78 Wofford 65
South Carolina 63 Maryland 54
Northwestern 67 Loyola MD 46
Big 12 Conference
Drake 86 Iowa State 81
Kansas 91 Illinois-Chicago 50
West Virginia 56 Presbyterian 40
TCU 59 Cornell 49
Oklahoma 82 UAB 75
Big East Conference
Marquette 58 Illinois State 41
Missouri Valley Conference
Indiana State 59 Eastern Illinois 57
Southeast Missouri State 83 Evansville 60
Missouri State 72 Boise State 69
Southeastern Conference
Ole Miss 66 UL Monroe 42
Florida 70 Longwood 54
Texas A&M 79 Duke 58
Kentucky 67 Middle Tennessee 52
Summit League
Northern Illinois 74 North Dakota State 68 — OT
COMPLETE REGIONAL NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Rutgers 86 Niagara 39
Ohio State 76 UMass Lowell 56
Illinois Arizona
Michigan State Binghamton
Missouri Valley Conference
Oakland 61 Southern Illinois 52
Missouri State 59 Alabama State 50
Illinois State 75 Little Rock 70
Southeastern Conference
South Carolina 66 Wyoming 32
Florida State 63 Florida 51
Summit League
Fort Wayne Southeast Missouri State
South Dakota Hawaii