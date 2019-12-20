Bearcats Logo

(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State picked up a win in Hawaii while Creighton and Missouri both lost in regional women’s college basketball action on Friday.

Northwest Missouri State (6-5): Northwest Missouri State nabbed a 67-52 win over Lindenwood-Belleville (0-3) in their second game at the Malika Sports Classic in Hawaii. Kendey Eaton had 22 points while Mia Stillman added 11 in the win.

Creighton (8-3): Creighton dropped a 70-55 game to Arizona State (10-2). Olivia Elger had 24 points to lead the Jays while Jaylyn Agnew added 12 points, six steals and five boards.

Missouri (3-10): Aijha Blackwell had 21 points and eight rebounds for Missouri, but the Tigers lost a 58-51 decision to Illinois (9-2). 

NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big 12 Conference 

Texas Tech 81 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 55

Oklahoma State 78 Oral Roberts 44

Big Ten Conference 

Illinois 58 Missouri 51

Syracuse 77 Michigan State 63

Northwestern 64 East Carolina 45

Wisconsin 68 Prairie View A&M 42

Big East Conference 

Arizona State 70 Creighton 55

DePaul 83 Loyola Chicago 76

Seton Hall 74 Lafayette 50

St. John’s 71 Fairfield 69 — OT

Florida 67 Xavier 64

Providence 48 Loyola Marymount 45

Missouri Valley Conference 

DePaul 83 Loyola Chicago 76

Gonzaga 64 Missouri State 52

Liberty 75 Bradley 63

Southern Illinois 80 Southern Illinois 61

Southeastern Conference 

Illinois 58 Missouri 51

Texas A&M 60 Georgia Tech 48

Florida 67 Xavier 64

Alabama 85 Radford 51

Louisiana 53 Ole Miss 42

Vanderbilt UC Irvine

Summit League 

Akron 88 Denver 72

Eastern Illinois 60 Western Illinois 52

Oklahoma State 78 Oral Roberts 44