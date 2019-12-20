(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State picked up a win in Hawaii while Creighton and Missouri both lost in regional women’s college basketball action on Friday.
Northwest Missouri State (6-5): Northwest Missouri State nabbed a 67-52 win over Lindenwood-Belleville (0-3) in their second game at the Malika Sports Classic in Hawaii. Kendey Eaton had 22 points while Mia Stillman added 11 in the win.
Creighton (8-3): Creighton dropped a 70-55 game to Arizona State (10-2). Olivia Elger had 24 points to lead the Jays while Jaylyn Agnew added 12 points, six steals and five boards.
Missouri (3-10): Aijha Blackwell had 21 points and eight rebounds for Missouri, but the Tigers lost a 58-51 decision to Illinois (9-2).
NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Texas Tech 81 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 55
Oklahoma State 78 Oral Roberts 44
Big Ten Conference
Syracuse 77 Michigan State 63
Northwestern 64 East Carolina 45
Wisconsin 68 Prairie View A&M 42
Big East Conference
Arizona State 70 Creighton 55
DePaul 83 Loyola Chicago 76
Seton Hall 74 Lafayette 50
St. John’s 71 Fairfield 69 — OT
Florida 67 Xavier 64
Providence 48 Loyola Marymount 45
Missouri Valley Conference
Gonzaga 64 Missouri State 52
Liberty 75 Bradley 63
Southern Illinois 80 Southern Illinois 61
Southeastern Conference
Texas A&M 60 Georgia Tech 48
Florida 67 Xavier 64
Alabama 85 Radford 51
Louisiana 53 Ole Miss 42
Vanderbilt UC Irvine
Summit League
Akron 88 Denver 72
Eastern Illinois 60 Western Illinois 52
Oklahoma State 78 Oral Roberts 44