(KMAland) -- Fleecs, Frederick and Holt all scored in double figures while Drake and Missouri picked up wins in regional women’s college basketball action on Thursday.
MIAA: Northwest Missouri State (11-14, 6-10) lost to Missouri Southern (9-15, 6-10): Erika Schlosser was the lone player in double figures for the Bearcats in a 58-42 loss.
SUMMIT: Omaha (6-20, 1-12) lost to Western Illinois (15-12, 9-5): Omaha struggled to another loss, falling 79-66 to the Leathernecks. Rayanna Carter had a team-high 21 points while Mariah Murdie added 10 points for the Mavericks.
MVC: Drake (19-7, 11-3) def. Bradley (19-5, 10-3): Becca Hittner had 24 points and 12 rebounds, and Kierra Collier added 22 points for Drake in an 85-72 win. Sara Rhine chipped in 17 points and 12 rebounds in the victory.
MVC: Northern Iowa (15-10, 7-7) lost to Illinois State (15-9, 7-6): Kam Finley had 14 points and Rose Simon-Ressler added 10 for Northern Iowa in the 69-61 overtime loss.
SEC: Missouri (7-19, 4-9) def. Vanderbilt (13-13, 3-10): Hayley Frank hit five 3-pointers and scored 24 points off the bench for Missouri in a 78-66 win. Aijha Blackwell added 18 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Kendey Eaton, Mound City/Northwest Missouri State: 7 points (vs. Missouri Southern)
-Julia Fleecs, Glidden-Ralston/North Dakota: 13 points (vs. South Dakota State)
-Taylor Frederick, Harlan/South Dakota: 12 points (vs. North Dakota State)
-Maegan Holt, Lewis Central/UNK: 10 points, 4 rebounds (vs. Northeastern State)
-Karley Larson, Underwood/UTSA: 8 points (vs. UTEP)
-Mallory McConkey, South Nodaway/Northwest Missouri State: 6 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists (vs. Missouri Southern)
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Michigan State 65 Purdue 63
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 85 Bradley 72
Illinois State 69 Northern Iowa 61 — OT
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 78 Vanderbilt 66
South Carolina 63 LSU 48
Mississippi State 92 Auburn 85 — OT
Kentucky 94 Ole Miss 52
Texas A&M 64 Georgia 47
Arkansas 83 Tennesse 75
Alabama 69 Florida 62
Summit League
Western Illinois 79 Omaha 66
South Dakota 96 North Dakota State 57
South Dakota State 74 North Dakota 61
MIAA
Missouri Southern 58 Northwest Missouri State 42
Central Missouri 70 Washburn 59
Nebraska Kearney 82 Northeastern State 64
Fort Hays State 100 Rogers State 59
Newman 68 Emporia State 67
Midwest Conference
Lake Forest College 80 Cornell College 68
ICCAC
Black Hawk-Moline 77 Southeastern 74 — OT