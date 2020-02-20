NCAA Basketball
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Fleecs, Frederick and Holt all scored in double figures while Drake and Missouri picked up wins in regional women’s college basketball action on Thursday.

MIAA: Northwest Missouri State (11-14, 6-10) lost to Missouri Southern (9-15, 6-10): Erika Schlosser was the lone player in double figures for the Bearcats in a 58-42 loss.

SUMMIT: Omaha (6-20, 1-12) lost to Western Illinois (15-12, 9-5): Omaha struggled to another loss, falling 79-66 to the Leathernecks. Rayanna Carter had a team-high 21 points while Mariah Murdie added 10 points for the Mavericks.

MVC: Drake (19-7, 11-3) def. Bradley (19-5, 10-3): Becca Hittner had 24 points and 12 rebounds, and Kierra Collier added 22 points for Drake in an 85-72 win. Sara Rhine chipped in 17 points and 12 rebounds in the victory.

MVC: Northern Iowa (15-10, 7-7) lost to Illinois State (15-9, 7-6): Kam Finley had 14 points and Rose Simon-Ressler added 10 for Northern Iowa in the 69-61 overtime loss.

SEC: Missouri (7-19, 4-9) def. Vanderbilt (13-13, 3-10): Hayley Frank hit five 3-pointers and scored 24 points off the bench for Missouri in a 78-66 win. Aijha Blackwell added 18 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.

FORMER KMALANDERS 

-Kendey Eaton, Mound City/Northwest Missouri State: 7 points (vs. Missouri Southern)

-Julia Fleecs, Glidden-Ralston/North Dakota: 13 points (vs. South Dakota State)

-Taylor Frederick, Harlan/South Dakota: 12 points (vs. North Dakota State)

-Maegan Holt, Lewis Central/UNK: 10 points, 4 rebounds (vs. Northeastern State)

-Karley Larson, Underwood/UTSA: 8 points (vs. UTEP)

-Mallory McConkey, South Nodaway/Northwest Missouri State: 6 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists (vs. Missouri Southern)

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Michigan State 65 Purdue 63

Missouri Valley Conference 

Drake 85 Bradley 72

Illinois State 69 Northern Iowa 61 — OT

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 78 Vanderbilt 66

South Carolina 63 LSU 48

Mississippi State 92 Auburn 85 — OT

Kentucky 94 Ole Miss 52

Texas A&M 64 Georgia 47

Arkansas 83 Tennesse 75

Alabama 69 Florida 62

Summit League 

Western Illinois 79 Omaha 66

South Dakota 96 North Dakota State 57

South Dakota State 74 North Dakota 61

MIAA 

Missouri Southern 58 Northwest Missouri State 42

Central Missouri 70 Washburn 59

Nebraska Kearney 82 Northeastern State 64

Fort Hays State 100 Rogers State 59

Newman 68 Emporia State 67

Midwest Conference 

Lake Forest College 80 Cornell College 68

ICCAC 

Black Hawk-Moline 77 Southeastern 74 — OT