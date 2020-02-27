(KMAland) -- Glidden-Ralston alum Julia Fleecs dropped 22 in a North Dakota win over Omaha while Iowa picked up a win in women’s college basketball on Thursday.
MIAA: Northwest Missouri State (11-17, 6-13) lost to Washburn (17-10, 10-7) — Northwest dropped an 83-58 decision. Kendey Eaton scored 15 points and Jaelyn Haggard added 14 in the defeat.
BIG TEN: Iowa (23-5, 14-3) def. Minnesota (15-13, 5-12) — Monika Czinano and Makenzie Meyer scored 24 points each to lead Iowa in a 90-82 victory. Kathleen Doyle chipped in 16 and Alexis Sevillian and McKenna Warnock put in 11 each.
BIG TEN: Nebraska (17-12, 7-11) lost to Indiana (22-7, 12-5) — Leigha Brown scored 22 points for Nebraska in an 81-53 loss. The Hoosiers outscored the Huskers 31-12 in the fourth period. The only other Nebraska player in double figures was Hannah Whitish, who finished with 11 points.
SUMMIT: Omaha (7-21, 2-13) lost to North Dakota (15-13, 6-9) — Mariah Murdie had 24 points for Omaha in a 71-67 defeat to North Dakota. Rayanna Carter added 14 points and Kia Wilson had 12.
SEC: Missouri (8-20, 5-10) lost to Auburn (10-16, 4-11) — Aijha Blackwell poured in 27 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and passed out seven assists in a 95-82 loss to Auburn. Hayley Frank pitched in 11, and Amber Smith and Nadia Green scored 11 each for the Tigers.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Kendey Eaton, Mound City/NW Missouri State: 15 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals (vs. Washburn)
-Julia Fleecs, Glidden-Ralston/North Dakota: 22 points, 8 rebounds (vs. Omaha)
-Maegan Holt, Lewis Central/UNK: 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists (vs. Newman)
-Mallory McConkey, South Nodaway/NW Missouri State: 4 points, 2 rebounds (vs. Washburn)
-Tiffany Williams, Atlantic/Emmaus: 15 points, 7 steals, 6 rebounds, 5 assists (vs. Trinity Bible)
REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 90 Minnesota 82
Indiana 81 Nebraska 53
Michigan 80 Penn State 66
Rutgers 63 Wisconsin 43
Missouri Valley Conference
Illinois State 78 Missouri State 66
Bradley 61 Southern Illinois 57
Southeastern Conference
Auburn 95 Missouri 82
South Carolina 100 Florida 67
Mississippi State 92 Arkansas 83
Alabama 76 Texas A&M 63
Kentucky 88 Georgia 77
Tennessee 77 Ole Miss 66
LSU 61 Vanderbilt 55
Summit League
North Dakota 71 Omaha 67
Denver 85 Fort Wayne 67
South Dakota State 85 North Dakota State 58
Oral Roberts 71 Western Illinois 60
MIAA
Washburn 83 Northwest Missouri State 58
Fort Hays State 71 Central Oklahoma 64
Newman 66 Nebraska-Kearney 65
Emporia State 74 Northeastern State 49
American Rivers Conference Tournament — Semifinals
Wartburg 72 Coe 57
Loras 74 Luther 61