Brielle Baker SWCC
Photo: SWCC Athletics

(KMAland) -- Former Creston standout Brielle Baker and Stanberry alum Madi Sager both scored in double figures for their collegiate teams on Monday in women’s regional basketball action.

FORMER KMALANDERS 

-Brielle Baker (Creston): Baker scored 13 points and six rebounds for Southwestern in a win over Little Priest Tribal.

-Hailey Chew (Murray): Chew had two points and two rebounds for SWCC in their win over Little Priest Tribal.

-Victoria Nauman (Mound City): Nauman finished with a pair of steals for Graceland in their loss to William Penn.

-Madilyn Sager (Stanberry): Sager poured in a team-high 19 points for Graceland in their loss to William Penn.

REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Indiana 65 Minnesota 52

Southeastern Conference 

Kentucky 68 Auburn 61

Heart of America Athletic Conference  

Peru State 84 Baker 73

Benedictine 65 Grand View 64

Clarke 66 Mount Mercy 45

William Penn 63 Graceland 48

Culver-Stockton 79 Missouri Valley 59

Central Methodist 75 MidAmerica Nazarene 61

ICCAC 

Southwestern 95 Little Priest Tribal 69

Marshalltown 61 Des Moines Area 60