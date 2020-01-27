(KMAland) -- Former Creston standout Brielle Baker and Stanberry alum Madi Sager both scored in double figures for their collegiate teams on Monday in women’s regional basketball action.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Brielle Baker (Creston): Baker scored 13 points and six rebounds for Southwestern in a win over Little Priest Tribal.
-Hailey Chew (Murray): Chew had two points and two rebounds for SWCC in their win over Little Priest Tribal.
-Victoria Nauman (Mound City): Nauman finished with a pair of steals for Graceland in their loss to William Penn.
-Madilyn Sager (Stanberry): Sager poured in a team-high 19 points for Graceland in their loss to William Penn.
REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Indiana 65 Minnesota 52
Southeastern Conference
Kentucky 68 Auburn 61
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Peru State 84 Baker 73
Benedictine 65 Grand View 64
Clarke 66 Mount Mercy 45
William Penn 63 Graceland 48
Culver-Stockton 79 Missouri Valley 59
Central Methodist 75 MidAmerica Nazarene 61
ICCAC
Southwestern 95 Little Priest Tribal 69
Marshalltown 61 Des Moines Area 60