(KMAland) -- Former KMAlanders Miranda Hennings, Caitlyn Ward and Jamie Winkler were all in action on Monday evening in women’s college basketball action.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Miranda Hennings, Abraham Lincoln/Bellevue: 1 minute (vs. Mayville State)
-Caitlyn Ward, Sidney/SECC: 2 rebounds, 1 assist (vs. Little Priest Tribal)
-Jamie Winkler, Louisville/Bellevue: 3 points, 7 assists, 4 steals, 2 rebounds (vs. Mayville State)
REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETABLL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Texas 50 West Virginia 44
Big Ten Conference
Michigan State 66 Minnesota 54
Southeastern Conference
South Carolina 95 Vanderbilt 44
ICCAC
Northeast 88 Concordia JV 54
Grand View JV 84 Marshalltown 56
Southeast 95 Little Priest Tribal 70