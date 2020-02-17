College Basketball Roundup

(KMAland) -- Former KMAlanders Miranda Hennings, Caitlyn Ward and Jamie Winkler were all in action on Monday evening in women’s college basketball action.

FORMER KMALANDERS 

-Miranda Hennings, Abraham Lincoln/Bellevue: 1 minute (vs. Mayville State)

-Caitlyn Ward, Sidney/SECC: 2 rebounds, 1 assist (vs. Little Priest Tribal)

-Jamie Winkler, Louisville/Bellevue: 3 points, 7 assists, 4 steals, 2 rebounds (vs. Mayville State)

REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETABLL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Texas 50 West Virginia 44

Big Ten Conference 

Michigan State 66 Minnesota 54

Southeastern Conference 

South Carolina 95 Vanderbilt 44

ICCAC 

Northeast 88 Concordia JV 54

Grand View JV 84 Marshalltown 56

Southeast 95 Little Priest Tribal 70