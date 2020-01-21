(KMAland) -- Southwestern lost to Kirkwood while former Falls City Sacred Heart standout Haylee Heits had a double-double for Doane in a loss to highlight regional women’s college basketball action.
Southwestern: Simone Jordan had 16 points for SWCC in a 71-45 loss to Kirkwood. Brielle Baker (Creston) had three points in the game.
Former KMAlanders:
-Haylee Heits (Falls City Sacred Heart) had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Doane (1-17, 0-13) in a 78-48 GPAC los to Jamestown (12-7, 6-6).
-Bailey White (St. Albert) had five points for College of Saint Mary (5-15, 2-11) in their 99-59 loss to Northwestern (12-6, 7-6)
-Emilee Danner (Ar-We-Va) scored four points and had five rebounds, four steals and two assists for Northwestern in the victory.
NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL REGIONAL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Maryland 76 Indiana 62
Michigan State 66 Rutgers 55
Southeastern Conference
Tennessee 65 Alabama 63
South Carolina 81 Mississippi State 79
Great Plains Athletic Conference
Jamestown 78 Doane 48
Northwestern 99 College of Saint Mary 59
Heart of America Athletic Conference
William Penn 78 Mount Mercy 53
Clarke 78 Grand View 70
Iowa Community College Athletic Conference
North Iowa Area 97 Southeastern 65
Kirkwood 71 Southwestern 45