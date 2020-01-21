Haylee Heits, Sacred Heart
Photo: Doane Athletics

(KMAland) -- Southwestern lost to Kirkwood while former Falls City Sacred Heart standout Haylee Heits had a double-double for Doane in a loss to highlight regional women’s college basketball action.

View the full details below.

Southwestern: Simone Jordan had 16 points for SWCC in a 71-45 loss to Kirkwood. Brielle Baker (Creston) had three points in the game.

Former KMAlanders: 

-Haylee Heits (Falls City Sacred Heart) had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Doane (1-17, 0-13) in a 78-48 GPAC los to Jamestown (12-7, 6-6).

-Bailey White (St. Albert) had five points for College of Saint Mary (5-15, 2-11) in their 99-59 loss to Northwestern (12-6, 7-6)

-Emilee Danner (Ar-We-Va) scored four points and had five rebounds, four steals and two assists for Northwestern in the victory.

NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL REGIONAL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Maryland 76 Indiana 62

Michigan State 66 Rutgers 55

Southeastern Conference 

Tennessee 65 Alabama 63

South Carolina 81 Mississippi State 79

Great Plains Athletic Conference 

Jamestown 78 Doane 48

Northwestern 99 College of Saint Mary 59

Heart of America Athletic Conference 

William Penn 78 Mount Mercy 53

Clarke 78 Grand View 70

Iowa Community College Athletic Conference 

North Iowa Area 97 Southeastern 65

Kirkwood 71 Southwestern 45