Northwest Missouri State (10-11 overall, 5-7 MIAA): Northwest lost a 73-60 score to Central Missouri (18-3, 12-0). Jaelyn Haggard scored 16 points for the Bearcats in the loss while Mallory McConkey (South Nodaway) added 11 points.
Iowa (19-4 overall, 10-2 Big Ten) & Nebraska (15-8, 5-7): Iowa avenged an earlier loss to Nebraska with a 76-60 victory. Monika Czinano had 23 points and eight rebounds for the Hawkeyes while Kathleen Doyle added 15 points, 15 assists and five rebounds. Amanda Ollinger chipped in 11 points and 13 rebounds. For Nebraska, Leigha Brown had 20 points off the bench, Hannah Whitish added 14 and Kate Cain finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.
Omaha (6-16 overall, 1-8 Summit): Omaha fell to North Dakota State (7-15, 4-6), 74-65. Rayanna Carter topped the Mavericks with 20 points while Mariah Murdie had 13 points.
Missouri (6-17 overall, 3-7 SEC): Missouri grabbed a rare win this season, beating Georgia (12-11, 3-7), 73-65. Aijha Blackwell led the Tigers with 26 points and 11 rebounds, and Jordan Chavis added 16 points.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Maegan Holt, Lewis Central/Nebraska-Kearney: 9 points, 2 rebounds (vs. Central Oklahoma)
-Kendey Eaton, Mound City/Northwest Missouri State: 5 points, 3 rebounds (vs. Central Missouri)
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 76 Nebraska 60
Maryland 79 Indiana 69
Michigan 66 Purdue 63
Rutgers 72 Penn State 39
Ohio State 78 Illinois 58
Minnesota 73 Wisconsin 64
Missouri Valley Conference
Valparaiso 72 Evansville 54
Loyola Chicago 65 Indiana State 55
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 73 Georgia 65
South Carolina 86 Arkansas 65
Mississippi State 72 Tennessee 55
Kentucky 66 Alabama 62
Summit League
North Dakota State 74 Omaha 65
MIAA
Central Missouri 73 Northwest Missouri State 60
Washburn 68 Missouri Southern State 48
Fort Hays State 78 Newman 58
Emporia State 68 Pittsburg State 52
Nebraska Kearney 75 Central Oklahoma 69
HAAC
Central Methodist 92 Evangel 88