Iowa Hawkeyes

(KMAland) -- Iowa picked up a win in regional women's college basketball action on Wednesday.

Iowa (4-1): Monika Czinano had 16 points, Kathleen Doyle put in 13 points to go with eight rebounds and six assists and Amanda Ollinger added 10 points to lead Iowa in a 69-61 win over CIncinaitn. 

NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference  

Iowa 69 Cincinnati 61 

Michigan 57 Eastern Michigan 38

Northwestern 73 Colgate 44

Missouri Valley Conference 

Southern Illinois 61 Saint Louis 53

Valparaiso 61 Toledo 54

Southeastern Conference 

Texas A&M 80 Prairie View A&M 38