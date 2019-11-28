(KMAland) -- Iowa picked up a win in regional women's college basketball action on Wednesday.
Iowa (4-1): Monika Czinano had 16 points, Kathleen Doyle put in 13 points to go with eight rebounds and six assists and Amanda Ollinger added 10 points to lead Iowa in a 69-61 win over CIncinaitn.
NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 69 Cincinnati 61
Michigan 57 Eastern Michigan 38
Northwestern 73 Colgate 44
Missouri Valley Conference
Southern Illinois 61 Saint Louis 53
Valparaiso 61 Toledo 54
Southeastern Conference
Texas A&M 80 Prairie View A&M 38