(KMAland) -- Iowa won at Iowa State to highlight women's regional college basketball action on Wednesday.
Iowa (7-2) & Iowa State (6-2): Kathleen Doyle had 21 points and Monika Czinano added 20 for the Hawkeyes in a 75-69 win. Amanda Ollinger scored just two points, but she added 20 rebounds, four assists, four steals and four blocks. Ashley Joens led ISU with 26 points and 12 rebounds, and Ines Nezerwa scored 18 and grabbed 10 in the defeat.
NCAA REGIONAL WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa 75 Iowa State 69
Texas A&M 70 TCU 68
Big Ten Conference
Indiana 64 Butler 53
Big East Conference
DePaul 105 Notre Dame 94
Southeastern Conference
Kentucky 91 Winthrop 36
Arkansas 91 Tulsa 41
Tennessee 79 Colorado State 41
Summit League
South Dakota 110 Mount Marty 39
South Dakota State 71 Chattanooga 56