NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Iowa won at Iowa State to highlight women's regional college basketball action on Wednesday.

Iowa (7-2) & Iowa State (6-2): Kathleen Doyle had 21 points and Monika Czinano added 20 for the Hawkeyes in a 75-69 win. Amanda Ollinger scored just two points, but she added 20 rebounds, four assists, four steals and four blocks. Ashley Joens led ISU with 26 points and 12 rebounds, and Ines Nezerwa scored 18 and grabbed 10 in the defeat.

NCAA REGIONAL WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big 12 Conference 

Iowa 75 Iowa State 69

Texas A&M 70 TCU 68

Big Ten Conference 

Indiana 64 Butler 53

Big East Conference 

DePaul 105 Notre Dame 94

Southeastern Conference 

Kentucky 91 Winthrop 36

Arkansas 91 Tulsa 41

Tennessee 79 Colorado State 41

Summit League 

South Dakota 110 Mount Marty 39

South Dakota State 71 Chattanooga 56