(KMAland) -- Iowa won their eighth straight while Creighton, UNI, Drake, Omaha & Missouri all lost in women's regional college basketball on Sunday.
Iowa (17-3 overall, 8-1 Big Ten): Iowa snagged their eighth straight win with a 74-57 win over Michigan State (11-9, 4-5). Kathleen Doyle scored 20 points and had seven assists with five rebounds to lead the Hawkeyes. McKenna Warnock scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds off the bench.
Creighton (13-7 overall, 5-4 Big East): Creighton dropped a 73-67 decision to Butler (14-6, 6-3). Tatum Rembao led the Jays with 23 points on the afternoon. Carly Bachelor added 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Temi Carda and Olivia Elger scored 13 each.
Omaha (6-14 overall, 1-6 Summit): Omaha lost another tight game with Fort Wayne (5-15, 1-6), 58-57. Ella Ogier led the Mavericks with 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Josie Filer added in 13 points.
Drake (13-6 overall, 5-2 MVC): Drake lost a 77-76 battle with Bradley (16-2, 7-0). Becca Hittner had 29 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs in the defeat while Sara Rhine had 16 points.
Northern Iowa (11-7 overall, 3-4 MVC): Northern Iowa dropped a 65-57 decision to Illinois State (12-6, 4-3). Bre Gunnels led UNI with 15 points and nine rebounds, and Karli Rucker and Cynthia Wolf scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Missouri (5-15 overall, 2-5 SEC): Missouri continued their struggles with a 72-53 loss at Texas A&M (17-3, 5-2). Aijha Blackwell topped the Tigers with 18 points and seven rebounds while Jordan Chavis had 12 points and Hayley Frank finished with 10.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Taylor Frederick (Harlan): Frederick scored four points in 10 minutes of action for South Dakota in a win over Oral Roberts.
-Gracey Griglione (Interstate 35): Griglione had two points for Creighton in 15 minutes of action during their loss to Butler.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
TCU 73 West Virginia 60
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 74 Michigan State 57
Maryland 70 Northwestern 61
Michigan 71 Rutgers 57
Purdue 81 Penn State 68
Big East Conference
Butler 73 Creighton 67
DePaul 92 Georgetown 66
Providence 60 Xavier 48
Marquette 57 Villanova 52
St. John’s 82 Seton Hall 66
Missouri Valley Conference
Bradley 77 Drake 76
Illinois State 65 Northern Iowa 57
Missouri State 81 Evansville 55
Southern Illinois 78 Indiana State 55
Southeastern Conference
Texas A&M 72 Missouri 53
South Carolina 88 Georgia 53
Mississippi State 80 Ole Miss 39
Arkansas 79 Florida 57
Tennessee 63 LSU 58
Alabama 98 Vanderbilt 61
Summit League
Fort Wayne 58 Omaha 57
South Dakota 79 Oral Roberts 56
North Dakota 85 Denver 80 — OT
North Dakota 77 Western Illinois 71
MIAA
Emporia State 90 Central Oklahoma 74
GPAC
Jamestown 52 Midland 49