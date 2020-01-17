(KMAland) -- Iowa won their fifth straight while Nebraska and Missouri both took losses to nationally-ranked foes in regional women's college basketball action.
Nebraska (13-4 overall, 3-3 Big Ten): The Huskers lost 87-69 to Maryland (13-4, 4-2) in College Park. Nicea Eliely and Leigha Brown had 19 points each while Hannah Whitish added 10 for Nebraska.
Iowa (14-3 overall, 5-1 Big Ten): Iowa won their fifth straight conference game, taking down Minnesota 76-75. Alexis Sevillian hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with eight seconds left to lead the Hawkeyes to the win. Monika Czinano led with 21 points, Kathleen Doyle added 17 and Sevillian pitched in 11.
Missouri (4-14 overall, 1-4 SEC): Aijha Blackwell had 13 points for Missouri, but No.1 South Carolina (17-1, 5-0) rolled to a 78-45 win.
Former KMAlanders in action
-Taylor Frederick (Harlan) had six points for South Dakota (16-2, 5-0) in an 80-36 win over North Dakota State (3-13, 0-4).
-Julia Fleecs (Glidden-Ralston) scored a team-high 15 points for North Dakota (12-6, 3-2) in their 99-64 loss to South Dakota State (14-6, 6-0).
-Maegan Holt (Lewis Central) had 12 points for Nebraska-Kearney (16-2, 5-2) in their 69-53 MIAA win over Washburn (8-7, 2-4).
NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL REGIONAL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Maryland 87 Nebraska 69
Iowa 76 Minnesota 75
Northwestern 71 Indiana 69 — OT
Michigan State 68 Ohio State 65
Rutgers 62 Penn State 57
Purdue 81 Illinois 67
Michigan 68 Wisconsin 56
Southeastern Conference
South Carolina 78 Missouri 45
Mississippi State 64 LSU 60
Kentucky 76 Texas A&M 54
Tennessee 78 Florida 50
Summit League
South Dakota 80 North Dakota State 36
Oral Roberts 79 Fort Wayne 73
South Dakota State 99 North Dakota 64
MIAA
Missouri Southern 74 Lincoln 65
Nebraska Kearney 69 Washburn 53