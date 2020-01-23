(KMAland) -- Iowa won their seventh straight, UNK downed Northwest, double digit nights from Heits and White and more from the night in regional women's college basketball action.
Northwest Missouri State (8-9 overall, 3-5 MIAA): Northwest lost an MIAA battle with Nebraska Kearney (18-2, 7-2), 75-51. Mallory McConkey (South Nodaway) and Paityn Rau had 14 points each for the Bearcats in the defeat.
Iowa (16-3 overall, 7-1 Big Ten): Iowa won their seventh straight game, 77-68, over Ohio State (11-8, 4-4). Kathleen Doyle led with 26 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and Makenzie Meyer added 19 points and five assists. Monika Czinano chipped in 12 points for the Hawkeyes.
Former KMAlanders
-Haylee Heits (Falls City Sacred Heart) scored 17 points and had 10 rebounds with four assists in sending Doane (2-17, 1-3) to a win over College of Saint Mary.
-Bailey White (St. Albert) had 10 points for College of Saint Mary in the loss to Doane.
-Logan Hughes (Shenandoah) scored three points and had two rebounds for Missouri Western (14-3, 6-2) in a 75-58 win over Fort Hays State.
-Maegan Holt (Lewis Central) had two points, three rebounds and two assists for UNK in their win over Northwest Missouri State.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 77 Ohio State 68
Indiana 76 Penn State 60
Maryland 79 Illinois 60
Northwestern 76 Michigan State 48
Southeastern Conference
Mississippi State 68 Vanderbilt 52
UConn 60 Tennessee 45
Texas A&M 79 Alabama 74
Georgia 64 Arkansas 55
Auburn 59 Ole Mis 43
MIAA
Nebraska-Kearney 75 Northwest Missouri State 51
Missouri Western 75 Fort Hays State 58
Northeastern State 67 Lincoln 47
Washburn 63 Central Oklahoma 60
Central Missouri 86 Rogers State 44
GPAC
Doane 72 College of Saint Mary 63
Dordt 80 Jamestown 58
Iowa Community College Athletic Conference
Iowa Western 79 Grand View JV 64