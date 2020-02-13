(KMAland) -- Wins for Nebraska and Drake, losses for Northwest, Iowa, Omaha and UNI and double figure nights for former KMAlanders Taylor Frederick, Maegan Holt and Mallory McConkey in women’s hoops on Thursday.
MIAA: Northwest Missouri State (11-12, 6-8) lost to Missouri Southern (8-14, 5-9): Mallory McConkey had 19 points and six rebounds, and Kylie Coleman finished with 15 points and six boards of her own in a 67-61 loss for Northwest to Missouri Southern.
BIG TEN: Iowa (20-5, 11-3) lost to Maryland (21-4, 12-2): Maryland rolled to a 93-59 win, shooting 55.7 percent from the field. Monika Czinano had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Kathleen Doyle added 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Hawkeyes.
BIG TEN: Nebraska (16-9, 6-8) def. Penn State (7-18, 1-13): Leigha Brown poured in 20 points and had six rebounds for the Huskers in a 75-58 win over Penn State. Ashtyn Verbeek added 12 points, Isabella Bourne pitched in 11 and Sam Haiby had 10.
SUMMIT: Omaha (6-18, 1-10) lost to Oral Roberts (12-13, 7-5): Omaha lost an 84-57 Summit League matchup. Mariah Murdie had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Mavericks in the defeat.
MVC: Drake (17-7, 9-3) def. Evansville (3-20, 0-12): Becca Hittner led Drake to a 66-51 win with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Sara Rhine added 12 and 12, and Maddie Monahan finished with 11 points and six assists.
MVC: Northern Iowa (14-9, 6-6) lost to Indiana State (4-20, 2-10): Northern Iowa lost a tight 65-63 conference matchup. Megan Maahs scored 15 points and had eight rebounds for the Panthers, and Karli Rucker finished with 14 points.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Kendey Eaton, Mound City/NWMOST: 5 points, 3 assists (vs. Missouri Southern)
-Taylor Frederick, Harlan/South Dakota: 13 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists (vs. Western Illinois)
-Maegan Holt, Lewis Central/UNK: 12 points, 2 assists, 2 steals (vs. Lincoln)
-Karley Larson, Underwood/UTSA: 6 points, 3 assists, 2 steals (vs. Marshall)
-Mallory McConkey, South Nodaway/NWMOST: 19 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists (vs. Missouri Southern)
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 75 Penn State 58
Maryland 93 Iowa 59
Northwestern 66 Michigan 60
Indiana 59 Illinois 54
Michigan State 57 Rutgers 53
Ohio State 99 Minnesota 76
Purdue 62 Wisconsin 59
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 66 Evansville 51
Indiana State 65 Northern Iowa 63
Southeastern Conference
South Carolina 79 Auburn 53
Texas A&M 74 Vanderbilt 53
LSU 75 Tennessee 65
Florida 74 Ole Miss 72
Summit League
Oral Roberts 84 Omaha 57
South Dakota 88 Western Illinois 51
Denver 72 South Dakota State 62
North Dakota State 74 Fort Wayne 53
MIAA
Missouri Southern 67 Northwest Missouri State 61
Nebraska Kearney 60 Lincoln 52
Emporia State Rogers State
Central Missouri 76 Fort Hays State 69
Washburn 62 Northeastern State 55