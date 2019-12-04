(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Iowa won in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Omaha edged KC and Creighton lost to South Dakota in regional women's college basketball action on Wednesday.
Nebraska (8-1): Nebraska picked up an 83-79 win over Duke (6-3) in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Taylor Kissinger hit six 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead the Huskers. Ashtyn Verbeek added 14 while Kate Cain put in 12 to go with five blocks and five boards. Hannah Whitish produced 10 points and six assists.
Iowa (6-2): Monika Czinano scored 24 points to lead Iowa in a 74-60 victory over Clemson (3-6) as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Kathleen Doyle added 14 points, nine assists and five rebounds, and Amanda Ollinger finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.
Creighton (6-2): Platteview alum Payton Brotzki scored 13 points off the bench for Creighton in a 72-65 loss to South Dakota (8-1), which got eight points from Harlan alum Taylor Frederick. Tatum Rembao added 13 and Jaylyn Agnew scored 12 for the Jays.
Omaha (4-5): The Mavericks edged past Kansas City (4-5), 57-53. Mikaela Ekdahl led three players in double figures with 13 points. Claire Killian had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Ella Ogier went for 10 and 12.
NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Baylor 72 Georgia 38
Western Kentucky 74 Oklahoma 63
Texas Tech 84 Ole Miss 48
Big Ten/ACC Challenge
Nebraska 83 Duke 79
Iowa 74 Clemson 60
Indiana 58 Miami 45
Minnesota 75 Notre Dame 67
Northwestern 66 Boston College 63
Big East Conference
South Dakota 72 Creighton 65
Drexel 54 Villanova 52 — OT
Missouri Valley Conference
Missouri State 68 Wichita State 55
Illinois State 78 Western Illinois 65
Loyola Chicago 61 Dartmouth 40
Southeastern Conference
Texas A&M 76 Central Arkansas 46
Kentucky 86 Charlotte 39
Auburn 82 South Alabama 62
Summit League
Omaha 57 UMKC 53
SIU-Edwardsville 57 Fort Wayne 53
Denver 74 Northern Colorado 55