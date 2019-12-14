(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Iowa, Creighton and Kansas State were all winners in regional women's college basketball action on Saturday. View the full recap below.
Nebraska (9-1): The Huskers took a 77-67 win over Oral Roberts (4-7). Sam Haiby scored 20 points and had five rebounds and four steals while Kate Cain and Leigha Brown had 15 points apiece.
Iowa (8-2): Iowa rolled to a 102-50 win over North Carolina A&T (1-9). Makenzie Meyer led Iowa with 19 points while Monika Czinano had 14 and Gabbie Marshall came off the bench to finish with 11 points.
Creighton (8-2): Creighton used a big fourth quarter to take a 56-46 win over Wichita State (5-4). Jaylyn Agnew and Tatum Rembao had 17 points each, and Payton Brotzki came off the bench to score 11. Rachael Saunders scored five points, grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked three shots.
Kansas State (5-4): Kansas State outscored Kansas City 17-6 in the fourth period to take a 74-67 win over the Roos (5-6). Ayoka Lee had 24 points and 14 rebounds, and Angela Harris added 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. Peyton Williams chipped in 13 points and 15 rebounds.
NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Kansas State 74 UMKC 67
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 102 North Carolina A&T 50
Michigan 62 Appalachian State 35
Princeton 72 Penn State 55
Big East Conference
Creighton 56 Wichita State 46
DePaul 105 Alabama State 76
Cincinnati 85 Xavier 78
Rider 65 Georgetown 64
Southeastern Conference
Southeast Missouri State 70 Ole Miss 53
Summit League
Central Michigan 79 South Dakota State 74